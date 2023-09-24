Outside the Apple Store in NYC with the iPhone 15 Pro Max on launch day (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

I’ve been reviewing iPhones for over 10 years and iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best year-over-year iPhone upgrade that Apple has ever released. It has a better camera with a superb 5x optical zoom, better gaming specs with hardware-accelerated ray-tracing graphics, a better design with a frame made of titanium so it’s durable yet lightweight. It’s also offers better sustainability with USB-C and more recycled parts than ever.

All of these “better” factors – the camera, the gaming grunt and the design – come together in Apple’s best iPhone yet. Sure, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra zooms in further, Google’s Pixel AI photo editing tricks are smarter, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the future of smartphones, in my opinion. But Apple strikes the right balance, proving it isn’t done perfecting candybar phones and a software ecosystem Android struggles to match. Apple’s iPhone business remains sustainable in all of the right ways.

I’ve spent nearly a week testing the iPhone 15 Pro Max non-stop alongside the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Plus and 15. Here’s what I’ve found after upgrading to the ‘Max.’

iPhone 15 Pro Max review

Pros

✅ 📸 Apple’s best camera with a 5x optical zoom on the 15 Pro Max

✅ 🎮 Powerful gaming specs can run console-quality games

✅ ⚖️ Durable yet lightweight with smaller bezels and a titanium frame

✅ 🔌 USB-C finally comes to iPhone (RIP Lightning 🫡)

Cons

❌ 🔘 Action Button can only be assigned to one shortcut

❌ ⚡ Wired charging speeds haven’t increased

❌ 🎨 Muted colors (an issue with most Pro phones today)

❌ 🤳 Samsung selfie camera is still easier to use

🏆 Review score: 5 out of 5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

What better way to test the lightweight iPhone 15 Pro Max titanium than throwing it in the air? (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Design

🪨 Titanium frame rocks. Polished aerospace-grade titanium serves as a durable, yet lightweight frame material replacement for standard aluminum. Combined with Apple’s Ceramic Shield front, this feels like Apple’s strongest iPhone yet.

⚖️ iPhone 15 Pro Max on a diet. The math will surprise you: It weights 221g while 14 Pro Max is 240g. Last year’s smaller 14 Pro is 206g. The result? The 15 Pro Max is closer to the regular iPhone 14 weight than the 14 Pro Max. It’s more than just a numbers game. I can really feel the difference.

🔘 Action button replaces mute switch. I can now tweet with a single button press. Really! I was able to customize the new Action button that replaces the mute switch (something around since iPhone 1), and while I miss that switch, I love being able to launch Twitter (X) in an instant. At first, I used the button as camera launcher (I could then press the button to snap a photo). This makes me wish I could have multiple actions tied to a double or triple press. It’s on my Apple iOS 18 wish list.

🤕 Back glass is cheaper to replace. I know several people who shattered the back glass of their 14 Pro and pretend its has a “cool” spiderweb look – while crying inside. Good news, upgraders: while a 14 Pro Max back glass repair job cost $549, the new 15 Pro Max costs $199 for the same part and labor. Apple made it easier to replace the back glass without having to disassemble the entire phone, a design shift seen in last year’s 14 and 14 Plus. Now it’s a perk for the Pros. Timely, as JerryRigEverything found the back glass on the larger Max can shatter without much force.

📺 Less bezel on 6.7” & 6.1” Pro screens. That thin black display outline is getting even smaller with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The screen sizes are the same – 6.7 inches for 15 Pro Max and 6.1 inches for the 15 Pro – but thinner bezel is a great addition to the existing Super Retina display and 120Hz ProMotion technology.

🎨 Titanium colors. I’m a big fan of Natural Titanium, the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max color in Apple’s marketing. I do wish these Pro phones came in more vibrant colors – give me a red (this is same complaint I had for in my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review). We’re not all so serious.

iPhone 15 colors as pictures: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium (Image credit: Apple)

Here are the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max colors:

Natural Titanium

Blue Titanium

White Titanium

Black Titanium

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max front and back (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Price and trade-in deals

💰 Price increase (but not really). It costs $1,119, or $100 more – but only for people who would’ve bought the non-existent 128GB iPhone 15 Pro Max. I suspect most Max customers want at least 256GB and that’s where Apple starts things out, at the same price as the 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max. A price increase? Debatable. It’s much better than all of the iPhone rumors that suggested a price increase across the board.

🗄️ Pricey storage upgrades. Add $200 if you want 512GB of storage and $400 for 1TB. My bigger complaint: I hate that investing in larger storage sizes won’t factor in to trade-in offers later (both iPhone and Android phones are guilty of this). Currently, an iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB will get you the same $650 as the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. I know it’ll complicate Apple’s trade-in logistics, but shelling out an extra $200 or $400 should have a boosted trade-in offer. My advice: don’t get more GBs than you need and opt for the iPhone upgrade program at $50/mo as it includes AppleCare+.

💸 Solid trade-in deals from Apple. You can get $650 off an iPhone 15 from Apple by trading in an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and $570 by trading in the 14 Pro. I like this option because the longer you hold onto your phone, the more money it loses (you get $70 less for an iPhone 13 Pro Max, $130 less than that for a 12 Pro Max, $150 less than that for an 11 Pro Max and $280 less than that for an iPhone XS Max).

🤑 Good trade-in deals from most US carriers. Verizon offers $830, while AT&T and T-Mobile offer $1,000 for an iPhone 14 Pro Max or 13 Pro Max. But in AT&T’s case, these are bill credits paid out over 36 months. Verizon and T-Mobile pay $640 as an instant credit and the remainder as bill credits. Watch out for fine print.

More console-quality games are coming so I can stop only playing Wordle (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

iPhone 15 Pro Max gaming

⚙️ iPhone 15 Pro is the REAL gaming champ. Its redesigned A17 Pro chipset has a 20% faster GPU and 4x faster hardware-accelerated ray-tracing vs the A16 Bionic. That means it’s in the same league as Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go. Apple’s ARM-based chip could nail the balance so many PC gaming handhelds are struggling with now: performance vs battery life vs overheating.

🕹️ Console-quality games. The App Store will soon add Resident Evil: Village, Resident Evil 4 remake and Death Stranding. Next year, we’ll get the first true console-quality Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It’s the best Apple gaming news since Steve Jobs revealed Halo for the Mac at Macworld in 2001 – and, sadly for Apple fans, it went Xbox after Microsoft bought Bungie. Is the drought finally over?

🆚 Better than PlayStation Portal. It’s way more capable than PlayStation Portal thanks to the hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and 5G (meaning unlike the PS5-tied PS Portal that’s a “second screen,” you don’t need WiFi to play games remotely).

🎮 New-ish Backbone One controller. Transforming the iPhone 15 Pro Max into a handheld gaming device can be done with the Backbone One controller – but you’ll need this newer USB-C version (originally launched for Android phones) instead of the original Lightning edition. It costs $99 on Amazon right now.

Backbone One USB-C in Black

Backbone One USB-C in White

Zooming into the Yankees game at 25x and 15x digital zooms on the iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 15 Pro (right) (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Cameras

🔭 5x camera zoomies. I tested Apple’s 5x zoom at Yankee Stadium by buying the absolute furthest seats from home plate. The result? iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 5x optical was able to capture the action with stunning clarity. Even the 25x digital zoom looked good on a small iPhone screen. Samsung still does better 10x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, but pound-to-pound Apple’s 5x photos rival Samsung’s 5x photos.

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera zoom: 25x digital, 5x optical, 2x, 1x, 0.5 ultrawide

📸 Better 24MP main camera. Everyday photos on iPhone 15 Pro Max look better too, not just zoomed-in shots. First, they’re 24MP by default (vs the usual 12MP) with RAW photos remaining 48MP (for pro photogs). Second, Apple’s new Smart HDR 5 balances skin tones better. In my comparison shots, Samsung still overly-brightens subjects while Google swings the other way by adding too much texture. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the Goldilocks of computational photography.

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera zoom: 25x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, 2x, 1x, 0.5 ultrawide

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the Goldilocks of computational photography.

🖼️ Almost all photos can be portraits. Ever take a picture and wish it was a portrait photo? Apple added new focus and depth controls so that you can turn on blur effects (bokeh) after taking a photo of a person. You can also adjust the effect – from f/1.4 (intense) to f/11 (no blur), and switch the focus from background to foreground subjects. I like changing the intensity because while Apple’s software-based blur has gotten a lot better, it’s not always perfect around the edges at f/1.4.

Taken using the main camera and later added bokeh for portrait mode

🤳 Samsung’s selfies are easier to take. Apple, please fix this in iOS 18: your selfie timer is buried two menus, one swipe and two taps deep. On Samsung phones, I can trigger a selfie timer with a simple open-palm gesture – it’s magical, which is usually Apple’s department. But the iPhone requires me to tap an insufferably smaller triangle at the top to switch from the photo/video modes listed at the bottom, swipe along the settings to see the timer button (which looks a lot like the white balance button next to it), tap the timer button, then tap 3 second or 10 seconds and finally tap the shutter button. By the time I do all of this, the “Kodak moment” is over.

🔄 Samsung’s camera switch button is better. I find it easier to switch between the front and back cameras on any Galaxy phone. Swipe anywhere on the screen. Done. As Apple’s phones have gotten bigger over the years, reaching for the corner camera switch button has gotten harder. I also can’t switch cameras mid-video-recording on the iPhone – I can do that on a Galaxy where I can narrate what I’m seeing then vlog back and forth in one continuous clip. Samsung wins on ease-of-use.

📹 Pro-level video perks. Apple’s has photography rivals, but no one touches the iPhone’s video quality. It extends its lead with new features – mostly for the video professionals, not average consumers: ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60fps (up from 3fps) when recording to an external source, Log video recording to color grade later and Academy Color Encoding System color image encoding. Average users won’t needs these tools, but filmmakers with an iPhone to their toolkit will love them.

🥽 Spatial video for Apple Vision Pro. This is something I haven’t been able to test yet, but it’s worth pointing out if you’re a true early adopter who saw the Apple Vision Pro price of $3,499 and didn’t wince. Only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be able to record 3D spatial video for Apple forthcoming headset.

The iPhone finally has a USB-C port (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

USB-C

🔌 USB-C port is a win for techies. My MacBook, iPad, mirrorless camera, GoPro Hero 12 and Android phones all take USB-C. It’s one cable type to rule them all and one fewer wire to pack when traveling.

🙄 USB-C complaints will be short-lived. I made this point on a few podcasts and radio interviews: no one is complaining about the switch to Lightning from the 30-pin dock in 2023, but they were in 2012 a few months. It’s a transition that will be better in the long run; naysayers will quickly get over it and find the same benefits as techies.

Battery life

🔋 Better battery life by a smidge. Running my battery life tests, I found my iPhone 15 Pro Max lasted two hours longer than my iPhone 14 Pro Max. I can get beyond “all day” battery life and fully into day two when I’m not recording tons of video. If you’re a true power user, read up on our best USB-C portable charger for iPhone 15 guide.

🧪 Our tests vs Apples. The Shortcut battery life tests do correspond to Apple’s claims of 29 hours of video playback on the 15 Pro Max (+9 hours vs 14 Pro Max) and 23 hours of video playback on 15 Pro (+6 hours vs 14 Pro). Video playback is often less intense than gaming and scrolling through X and Instagram, which is what the battery life menu tells me I’m doing far too much of – for research, of course.

Charging

🪫 My iPhone charges my Apple Watch & AirPods. I can charge my Apple Watch, AirPods Pro or another iPhone via the iPhone 15 Pro USB-C port – with a cable. It’s not quite the Wireless PowerShare feature Samsung Galaxy phone use, but it’s a step in the right direction for Apple when you’re in a pinch.

🧲 MagSafe wireless charging will get easier. MagSafe is one of my favorite iPhone features, but not all wireless charging accessories will juice up your phone at the same rate – some go the full 15W (the current max) and others halve that at 7.5W. Look for a “Qi2” if you’re in the market for a new wireless charger.

⚡ Wired charges speeds are stagnant. Despite the introduction of USB-C and faster transfer speeds, wired charging seems to be capped at 20W. The rumor that the new iPhone would get 35W charging was wrong and you can only look at Samsung users’ 45W charging capabilities with envy.

Nothing beats iMessage and Apple’s ecosystem (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Software

🍎 Apple’s ecosystem can’t be beat. It’s still far in the lead even if Samsung has done a better job in making its version of Android a more cohesive operating system. I’m reminded of this every time I restore my iPhone via iCloud (all of the apps are in the right places), FaceTime another iPhone user, or open up iMessage or Notes on any Apple device. Apple’s ecosystem is the definition of “it just works.”

Apple’s ecosystem is the definition of “it just works.”

🆕 iOS 17 brings a lot to the table Nightstand. I love Standby mode’s full-screen UI while I charge my iPhone at night, Live Voicemail’s real-time transcription for letting me screen calls, and FaceTime’s audio and video messages if no one picks up. Apple widgets are now interactive (checklists and light switch widgets work from the home screen), NameDrop is a new way to exchange contact info with cool Contact Posters and, coming soon, AirDrop will let you continue file transfers over the internet.

🏝️ Dynamic Island is more useful. I liked the idea of a notification bar infused with the TrueDepth camera, but at launch last year on the 14 Pros it was in its infancy. Now I can track my UberEats orders, Lyfts, (multiple) timers, call durations, music and even flights. The fact that Dynamic Island trickled down to the 15 and 15 Plus (it wasn’t on the 14 and 14 Plus) now means even more app developers should support it.

🚗📡 Roadside assistance via satellite. This is something I haven’t tried because my car hasn’t broken down, but it expands on Apple’s Emergency SOS feature, this time for non-emergency situations. You can connect with AAA in the US if you’re locked out, out of fuel, or simply stuck and you’re without WiFi or cell service. Apple says Roadside assistance is included free for two years with the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Internal specs

📶 WiFi 6E for 2x faster speeds. The iPhone 15 Pro makes me want to finally own a WiFi 6E router. I mean, it’s suddenly relevant now, as I use my phone to download almost everything, so twice as fast would be a time saver.

🏃‍♂️ USB 3 speeds are 20x faster. In the age of AirDrop, not many people transfer their photos and videos via a wired cable anymore, but the iPhone 15 Pro series has much faster transfer speeds for serious workflows – 10Gbps (which is 1.25GB per second). Note: the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are limited to USB 2 speeds.

🧭 Precision Finding for Find My Friends. I use the Find My Friends app a lot. So I was happy to hear that Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip (which is designed for spatial awareness) makes pinpointing friends in a crowd even easier. GPS helps me navigate to loved ones and answer my questions (i.e. “Are they on their way? Texting them might be dangerous or just annoying”). This new chip offers 3x greater range when getting close (and vague GPS becomes pretty useless).

♻️ More recycled parts than ever. Apple is touting more sustainability, and here are some of the iPhone 15 Pro highlights: 100% recycled aluminum (there’s still aluminum on the inside), 100% recycled cobalt in the battery, 100% recycled gold in the USB‑C connector, 100% recycled copper foil in the MagSafe inductive charger, and my favorite during the iPhone 15 unboxing: 0% plastic wrap around the box.

One week testing the entire iPhone 15 series had me leaning toward the Pro Max (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Should I buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

If you still haven’t decided, let me basically tell you if you should get it:

Yes, if…

✅ 🔭 You want Apple’s 5x optical zoom and best camera upgrade in years

✅ 🎮 You’ll enjoy playing console-quality games on the most powerful iPhone

✅ 🔌 You put off buying an iPhone to wait for the USB-C transition (it’s time!)

✅ 🤑 You have an older iPhone to take advantage of those trade-in deals

✅ 😬 You’ll get in trouble for ditching blue bubbles & FaceTime (straight to jail!)

