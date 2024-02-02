(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony)

Sony could be working on a new PlayStation handheld, creating a true successor to the PS Vita or a PSP 2 that so many have been waiting for.

According to hardware leaker Moore’s Law is Dead, Sony is developing a genuine PlayStation portable that can play games natively and won’t just be a streaming device like the PlayStation Portal.

The handheld will be powered by a custom AMD APU – similar to what we’ve seen from the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go – and it will be capable of running PS4 games.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PSP 2 is in development

🤫 A PSP 2 or PS Vita 2 is reportedly in development at Sony

🙌 The handheld would be able to run games natively, not just via Remote Play

💪 The new PlayStation Portable will be powered by an AMD APU

😩 However, don’t expect it to arrive anytime soon

Games could also receive a “pro-like patch” to boost the performance of some titles to PS5-like quality, though how this would work remains to be seen.

Moore’s Law is Dead goes on to claim that the PSP 2 is “currently in the high-level design phase” but notes that the handheld is “at least two years out and technically not greenlit for launch yet”.

Like all internal projects, the handheld may never see the light of day or could change dramatically in the coming years. As Moore’s Law is Dead notes, the “exact specs” of the PS Vita 2 are currently speculation on his part.

Judging by the popularity of Sony’s PlayStation Portal, which is still sold out despite being a $199 handheld that only lets you stream PS5 games via Remote Play, a native PlayStation handheld would be snapped up by fans.

With the success of the Switch, Steam Deck, and the rise in portable PCs, it seems like the market is ready to embrace handheld gaming once again, after an initial decline due to smartphones dominating the space.

Whether or not Sony could topple Nintendo’s stranglehold on the portable space remains to be seen, but it’ll certainly have to do a better job in supporting the PSP 2 than it did with the PS Vita and has done with the PSVR 2 so far.