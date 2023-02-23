(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony)

How much does PSVR 2 cost? A pretty penny, that’s for sure. Sony’s next-gen VR headset might not be the priciest option out there, but it’s not the kind of device you can pick up on a whim, either.

Given the impressive PSVR 2 specs and healthy roster of PSVR 2 games that are already available, Sony’s priced the headset to match, likely hoping its new features will entice players who were put off by the limitations of its predecessor.

How much is PSVR 2? 💰

The PSVR 2 price is $549.99, netting you the main headset, two Sense controllers, and a pair of stereo earbuds. That’s everything you’ll need, as the PSVR 2 doesn’t require the PS5 Camera or any additional accessories to work.

At least that’s partly true. The headset is not a standalone device and must be connected to a PS5 to use. Given the standard PS5 costs $499, and its disc-less digital version is priced at $399.99, you’re looking at around $1,000 for the complete package. No free games are included, either, although there are demos to try out.

You could buy a PS5 and an Xbox Series X with that kind of dosh, or invest it towards picking one of the best GPUs currently available. Any way you cut it, the PSVR 2 is an expensive bit of kit. Then again, the vast majority of VR headsets will tear a hole in your wallet now that the Meta Quest 2 costs $100 more.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Is PSVR 2 good value for money? 🤔

The original PSVR cost only $399 at launch, a whole $149 less than this latest headset. With that price increase also comes plenty of hardware improvements, including inside-out camera tracking, higher fidelity visuals, dedicated controllers that support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, plus a bunch more.

In our ‘is PSVR 2 worth it?’ deep dive, we concluded that PSVR 2 is indeed good value for money based on the competition, its specs, and its future potential. However, if you were wondering if PSVR 2 is backward compatible, we’ve got bad news for you – it isn’t.

Alternatives to PSVR 2 🥽

PSVR 2’s main competitor is the Meta Quest 2 – the current flagship VR headset offered by Facebook’s parent company. Weighing up the PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2 is no easy task, but the cost might determine your preference. After a price hike last year, the 128GB model of the Quest 2 costs $399.99, while the 256GB model will set you back $499.99. It’s a standalone device, as well, so you won’t have to shell out on a pricey console or PC to plug it into.

The HTC Vive XR Elite costs $1,099 and offers both VR and AR. (Credit: HTC)

If you’ve been asking ‘is PSVR 2 wireless?’ due to the Meta Quest being cable-free, brace yourself for disappointment. Sony’s headset comes with a 4.5-meter cable that connects to the PS5.

There are other VR options to consider, of course, but if the price is your main concern, they’re probably not worth thinking too strenuously about. The Valve Index, arguably the cream of the crop, comes with a hefty $999 price tag, and the HTC Vive Pro 2, which offers unmatched visual fidelity, beats even that at $1,399. There’s also the HTC Vive XR Elite, which offers a mixed-reality experience.

Apple’s much-anticipated mixed-reality headset is also expected to drop later this year. Aimed at both commercial and consumer virtual reality uses, it’s rumored to be a real beast of a device that could be sold for as much as $3,000. If you’re picking up a VR headset just for gaming, it’s probably not worth even considering Apple’s tech.

Sony’s PSVR 2 is competitively priced, then, but if you’re new to VR there are a couple of things to be aware of it. If you want to know ‘does PSVR 2 make you feel sick?’ and ‘Can children play PSVR 2?’, it’s worth brushing up on these aspects before you part ways with your money.