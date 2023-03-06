(Credit: The Shortcut)

You’re eager to try the next big thing in VR gaming but don’t have the latest console hardware. Can you still try out the virtual reality delights Sony has cooked up?

Well, not as such. The many PSVR 2 games currently available have not only been designed to take full advantage of the headset’s top-of-the-line hardware, but also leverage the strong processing power of the PS5.

As impressive as the PSVR 2 specs are, the headset isn’t a standalone device and needs to be hooked up to a PS5. That’s right, a PS5. A PS4 won’t cut it, and can’t be used with Sony’s next-gen headset.

Unfortunately, desktop PCs tell a similar story. If you’re wondering whether the PSVR 2 will work on PC, the answer is again, no.

That limited platform compatibility is a shame, for sure, and one of the device’s biggest snags. The Meta Quest 2 is a fully standalone headset that will work right out of the box. Although the surface PSVR 2 price is appealing, weigh up the PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2 carefully and decide if you really want to shell out an extra few hundred dollars on a PS5 just to use Sony’s next-gen headset.

Will Sony ever introduce a firmware update to make the PSVR 2 compatible with the PS4? Undoubtedly not. Like all video game and console manufacturers, Sony wants players to cough up on new, pricey hardware rather than stay attached to their old devices. PSVR 2 isn’t even backward compatible with original PSVR games, so there’s little to no hope its platform compatibility will be expanded.

In many ways, it’s unsurprising that the PSVR 2 has left the PS4 in the dust. We’re already over two years into the lifespan of the PS5 and Sony is likely eager to push its virtual reality technology to the very limits of fidelity and reactivity. At nearly a decade old, the PS4 just isn’t up to the task and can’t provide the processing power required.

Now the PS5 stock shortage has come to an end, it’s thankfully easier than ever to buy Sony’s flagship console. But if you don’t want to drop that kind of money on a VR system, you might be better off waiting for the Meta Quest 3 to appear later this year.