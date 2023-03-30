The PSVR 2 hasn’t quite taken off in the way Sony had perhaps hoped, with a research firm suggesting sales of the next-gen headset are off to a slow start.

As reported by Bloomberg, market research firm IDC estimates Sony will sell around 270,000 units of PlayStation VR2 by the end of March, far below the 2 million units Sony had wanted to ship by the end of its first-quarter launch window.

“I suspect a price cut on the PSVR 2 will be needed to avoid a complete disaster of their new product,” said IDC’s data and analytics VP Francisco Jeronimo.

“Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates and increasing layoffs. VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate.”

A previous report by Bloomberg earlier this year claimed Sony had slashed its PSVR 2 launch sale projections from 2 million to 1.5 million. Sony later denied the claim and said it was “seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch”.

Sony has not responded to this news Bloomberg report or the research from IDC. It has also not yet released any PSVR 2 sales figures.

The hefty PSVR 2 price may well be limiting its reach. On top of the $549.99 device, users also need to own a PS5 with which to use it, as PSVR 2 can’t be paired with PC and isn’t compatible with PS4. Meta’s rival Meta Quest 2 is a cheaper option, despite its $100 price bump last year.

As to whether PSVR 2 is worth it, Adam came away impressed with the headset as a VR newbie, but did have some apprehensions. The PSVR 2 games list is impressively plump, even though the vast majority of titles can also be found on other VR platforms, and the PSVR 2 specs make it the most powerful gaming headset currently available.

Competition is only getting stronger. Alongside premium options like the HTC Vive XR Elite and Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset, Meta is expected to release Meta Quest 3 later this year.