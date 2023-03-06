(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

PSVR 2 is all the rage. Sony’s next-gen VR headset has taken the world of virtual reality by storm and finally delivered a smooth, feature-rich console VR gaming experience.

The PSVR 2 specs alone are worth getting excited about, improving on the original PSVR in almost every way. Plus, the already impressive bunch of PSVR 2 games that have released go a long way to show off the device’s enhanced visuals, tactile feedback and snazzy eye-tracking – even if its pesky rear cable is still hanging around.

Ahead of the expected release of the Meta Quest 3 later this year, you’ll likely be weighing up the PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2 to decide which heavyweight VR device is worth buying. While the PSVR 2 price is similar to that of Meta’s headset, there are some big feature differences between the two – most importantly, platform compatibility.

Is PSVR 2 compatible with PC?

Let’s get the bad news out of the way quickly: PSVR 2 does not work on PC. Hook up the headset to as snazzy a rig as you like, you won’t be able to use it for VR gaming.

PSVR 2 is only compatible with PS5, which means you’ll not only need to shell out on the VR headset but also need to pick up Sony’s flagship console to use it. Without a PS5, the PSVR 2 is a glorified sleep mask (and not a particularly comfortable one).

Well, not entirely. If you plug it into a PC using a USB cable, Windows will detect it as a second monitor. It’s not much use, though, and with no support for the PSVR 2’s Sense controllers or eye-tracking amounts to little more than an HD monitor positioned inches away from your face.

Sony could conceivably add PC support down the line if it were inclined to pour months of resources into the project, but there’s nothing to suggest it ever will or has even considered doing so. As yet, Sony hasn’t officially announced any plans to expand the device’s platform compatibility.

Unofficial support may come in the future, though. Third-party developers created systems to adapt the original PSVR for SteamVR compatibility. They weren’t perfect fits and never offered the same VR experience as using an officially developed SteamVR device.

Even so, PSVR 2’s limited compatibility might not be enough to put you off. Read Adam’s thoughts on whether PSVR 2 is worth it to decide if it’s right for you.