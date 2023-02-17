(Credit: The Shortcut)

For the last several years, the world of consumer virtual reality has been dominated by Meta’s line of Quest headsets – now known as Meta Quest headsets following the company’s rebrand. There have been a few competitors, but none have quite achieved the same reach or appeal as Meta’s devices. Now, that could be changing with the PSVR 2.

Sony’s next-gen VR headset improves on its predecessor in almost every way and is making a serious bid to become the best VR gaming headset around. The PSVR 2 specs look impressive, and Matt came away with a glowing PlayStation VR 2 review after going hands-on with the device earlier this year.

Will the PSVR 2 tip the Meta Quest 2 off its mantle? The size of the PSVR 2 games library is already impressive, and the headset’s advanced hardware pushes it to a rung above. But a high price tag and a few missing features might convince you to stick with the Quest or wait for the Meta Quest 3 to appear later this year.

To weigh up the PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2, read on to find all their similarities and differences.

PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2: price 💲

Meta raised the price of the Meta Quest 2 last year, bumping it by $100. The 128GB model now costs $399, and the 256GB model will set you back $499.

Although by no means cheap, it’s more affordable than the PSVR 2, which comes in at a hefty $549. Remember, you’ll also need to shell out for a PS5 to use Sony’s next-gen headset, which costs a further $499 (or $399.99 for the console’s digital, disc-less version).

The Meta Quest 2 doesn’t require any other console, PC or system to operate. It’s an entirely standalone device.

PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2: specs ⚙

The PSVR 2 goes toe to toe with the Meta Quest 2 in most areas and supersedes it in a few others. The visual fidelity offered by Sony’s system outstrips Meta’s headset, and its snazzy Sense controllers have a bunch of immersive features absent on other devices. The Meta Quest 2, however, is a fully wireless device, so you won’t have a cord dangling by your back as you play, nor do you need a high-end PC or console to use it.

Check out the side-by-side comparison below to see for yourself.

PSVR 2 specs

📺 Display panel : OLED

🌟 Panel resolution : 2000 x 2040 per eye

🌍 Refresh rate : 90Hz, 120Hz

🛤 Field of View : 110 degrees

👁 Lens separation : Adjustable

📡 Sensors : Six-axis motion sensor (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer), IR proximity sensor

📷 Cameras : four internal cameras for headset and controller tracking, IR camera for eye tracking per eye

🙉 Feedback : Headset vibration

🔌 Connection : USB-C

🔊 Audio : Built-in microphone, stereo headphone jack

⚖ Weight: 560g

Meta Quest 2 specs

📺 Display panel : LCD

🌟 Panel resolution : 1832 x 1920 per eye

🌍 Refresh rate : 72Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz

🛤 Field of View : around 90 degrees

👁 Lens separation : Adjustable (along three points)

📡 Sensors : Six-axis motion sensor (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)

📷 Cameras : four internal cameras for headset and controller tracking

🙉 Feedback : no headset vibration

🔌 Connection : Wireless

🔊 Audio : Built-in microphone, built-in speakers, and stereo headphone jack

⚖ Weight: 503g

PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2: features 👍

Both the PSVR 2 and Meta Quest 2 offer similar virtual reality experiences, and even the Quest, with its expanded productivity tools, caters strongly to gaming. But besides their raw technical specs, there are a few major differences between the headsets.

🎮 Controllers: The PSVR 2 comes bundled with Sony’s fancy new Sense controllers, rather than the Move motion sticks that were retrofitted for the original PSVR. Like the PS5’s DualSense, they feature adaptive triggers (changing tension to fit a specific scenario, like when drawing the string of a bow) as well as haptic feedback (adding texture to every vibration).

The Meta Quest’s Touch controllers, meanwhile, are less extraordinary. They feature some haptics, but nothing in the way of adaptive triggers.

🕹 PS5 requirement: Possibly the biggest barrier to the PSVR 2 for most people is the need to also own a PS5. Sony’s next-gen headset is only compatible with its current flagship console, and while the PS5 stock shortage has finally come to an end, the financial cost certainly isn’t small.

If you’ve no interest in playing regular, non-VR games on the PS5, you’d probably do better to skip the PSVR 2 and use the Quest 2 instead.

👀 Eye tracking: Unlike the Meta Quest 2, the PSVR 2 is capable of eye tracking, a system through which the headset detects the motion of your eyes and the point on the screen at which you’re looking.

Although that has few immediate uses for players, it’s another handy tool for game designers. In Moss 2, for example, interactive objects emit a subtle glow when looked at, telegraphing to the player that they can be used. Other games might eventually allow us to select items just by looking at them or interacting with games in new and interesting ways.

PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2: games 💿

A homegrown Sony device, the PSVR 2 is home to a range of exclusive VR titles, many of which are based on the most popular PlayStation series. While Horizon Call of the Mountain is the headliner of the PSVR 2 launch lineup, it’ll be joined by VR ports of some of the best PS5 games like Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7.

Disappointingly, the PSVR 2 isn’t backward compatible, so won’t be able to play any of the titles that were released for the original PlayStation VR system. We can expect plenty more games to release in the future, though, both from Sony’s in-house developers and other studios.

The Meta Quest 2 doesn’t enjoy the same PlayStation branding, but what it lacks in exclusivity it makes up for in scale. The Meta Quest store has expanded hugely over the last few years and includes many popular titles like Beat Saber, Among Us, and the Resident Evil 4 VR port. The headset can also be wired up to a PC to download tons more games, including Superhot VR and Half-Life Alyx. You definitely won’t face a shortage of games.

PSVR 2 or Meta Quest 2? 🤔

For now, it’s difficult to say with any certainty which of the two headsets is better. Although the PSVR 2 is superior on a hardware level, it may not be right for you.

Think carefully about the price. Sony’s next-gen headset is already an expensive bit of kit before you consider that you’ll also need to pick up a PS5 to use it. If you’ve already got the console, great; if you don’t, seriously question whether you want to spend over $1,000 on a VR system.

As with any console comparison, you should also pay special attention to their gaming libraries. There are undoubtedly more games available on the Quest 2, and probably will be for the entirety of both systems’ lifespans, but if you’re a devout PlayStation fan, the PSVR 2 might have enough exclusives to convince you. Right now, though, there’s not much that sets Sony’s headset apart from the competition.