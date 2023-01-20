With almost less than a month until PSVR 2 hits shelves, Sony has finally shared the full launch lineup for its next-gen virtual reality headset. And there’s plenty to look forward to.

There will be over 30 titles available for PlayStation VR2 on February 22, though some games will arrive shortly after but within the launch window. The list of games includes free upgrades for some of the best PS5 games like Resident Evil Village, exclusive titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain, and enhanced ports of original PSVR games.

VR fans will be pleased to see that Tetris Effect, Rez Infinite, Creed: Rise to Glory and Job Simulator are all set for PSVR 2. Job Simulator and Creed: Rise to Glory were two of the most downloaded PSVR games in 2022.

We’ve also been given more information about how Gran Turismo 7’s PSVR 2 upgrade will work. Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi has shared that unlike GT Sport for PSVR – where players could only experience VR in a couple of modes – everything apart from two-player splitscreen races will support PSVR 2 in GT7.

“We’re thrilled that Gran Turismo 7 will be a PS VR2 launch title! Through a free upgrade, for those who have already purchased Gran Turismo 7, players will experience all cars and tracks in VR like never before,” said Yamauchi on the PlayStation Blog.

“GT7 in VR takes full advantage of PS VR2’s next-gen features. With eye tracking and foveated rendering, players will experience stunning visual fidelity while racing in any of the 450+ cars. While 2-player splitscreen races are not supported in VR, all other races, including online races, will be available. From the Nürburgring to Tsukuba, tracks can be experienced exactly as they are in real life.”

“My 30-minute demo with the PlayStation VR 2 at CES 2023 in Las Vegas renewed my hope for virtual reality at a time when I – and a lot of people – have been skeptical,” Matt wrote. “VR hasn’t exactly wowed us in a few years, but Sony has massive potential with PSVR 2.”

Matt isn’t the only one excited about PSVR 2, though. Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus which was later snapped up by Meta, has said he was “blown away” by Sony’s new headset.

Every PSVR 2 launch title

You can find all the PSVR 2 games below, including those that come with a free upgrade. Not every game is due to arrive on February 22, but Sony has promised that they’ll release within a month of PSVR 2 being available.

After the Fall

Altair Breaker

Before Your Eyes

Cities VR

Cosmonious High

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (launch window)

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantavision 202X

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade (purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster

NFL Pro Era (free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (launch window)

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip (free upgrade)

Puzzling Places (free upgrade)

Resident Evil Village (via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite

Song in the Smoke

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Synth Riders (free upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro

Tentacular

Tetris Effect: Connected

Thumper

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (launch window)

Vacation Simulator

What the Bat

Zenith: The Last City (free upgrade)

