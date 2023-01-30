It may have taken almost two years and three months, but Sony has said finding a PS5 in stock should be easier this year.

Sony took to the official PlayStation Twitter account to stress that its console will be more readily available at retailers across the world, which hasn’t been the case since it launched in November 2020.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 stock shortage

🙌 Sony has reiterated that finding a PS5 stock should be easier this year

🤝 The company repeated SIE president Jim Ryan’s promise at CES 2023

🎉 Sony has sold over 30 million PS5 consoles since it launched in November 2020

🥽 Its next big hardware launch is PSVR 2 on February 22

“Finding a PS5 should become easier starting this year. Thanks for your patience.”

We’ve been helping people find the latest PS5 restock as Sony’s elusive console became harder to find than a needle in a haystack. But it’s a relief to hear people will no longer have to jump through hoops to get their hands on a PlayStation 5, especially as demand remains incredibly high.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan said that the PS5 stock shortage was finally over at CES 2023, while also revealing that Sony had sold 30 million units to consumers worldwide, despite its supply issues.

Sony recently launched the DualSense Edge controller, which is aimed at pro gamers who want a competitive advantage when playing online. In my PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review, I praised the pad’s durability and customization options but lamented the high price and questioned some of Sony’s design decisions. Still, it’s one of the best PS5 accessories you can buy if you’re after an official PS5 pro controller.

The Japanese company is also returning to the world of virtual reality with PSVR 2, which launches on February 22. The full list of PSVR 2 games has been revealed, and there are over 30 titles coming to PlayStation VR2 at launch.

With several blockbuster PS5 games in 2023 also on the horizon, like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy 16, there’s a strong chance this year could be one of the best ever for PlayStation 5.

If you’ve already got your hands on Sony’s console, check out our best PS5 games list to see which games you need to play right now.