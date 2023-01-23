(Credit: The Shortcut)

The best PS5 accessories can have a tangible impact on your overall gaming experience – but which ones should you buy? I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite must-have accessories that are well worth picking up if you’ve managed to secure Sony’s console during the latest PS5 restock.

PS5 accessories can add additional functionality to your console and generally provide a big step up over the standard, out-of-the-box experience. For example, if you’d like to chat with your friends online, you’ll want a capable gaming headset. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck using the DualSense controller’s built-in microphone, which isn’t fair on anyone – especially your friends on the receiving end.

Another common scenario is that you might have run out of space on your PS5’s 825GB internal SSD. If you want to download more games, you’ll need to expand your PS5’s storage with an NVMe SSD or hook up an external hard drive to hold all your PS4 games. (Need some help on which SSD to buy? Check out the best SSD for PS5.)

Perhaps you fancy yourself as the next big Twitch streamer? The PS5 HD Camera is a must if you want to show your face to the world, as it’s the only webcam the console supports.

You get the idea, then. PS5 accessories like the DualSense Charging Station and installing an NVMe SSD can help iron out any niggling frustrations you might have with Sony’s console – like the DualSense controller’s mediocre battery life and fairly stingy storage space.

So why should you trust my best PS5 accessories list? Well, I’ve tested every item on this list except the PS5 Media Remote, as I use my LG CX’s WebOS for Netflix and other streamers. Still, it’s included here as it’s the only media remote available if you want to use your PS5 as your streaming and home cinema box, making it the best option by default. Check out the full list of PS5 accessories below.

Best PS5 controller 🎮

Sony DualSense Controller

Release date: November 12, 2020

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

➕ Ergonomic design

➖ Battery life could be better

One of the easiest upgrades you can make to your PS5 experience is to pick up another DualSense controller. Even if you don’t have someone else to play with, having two controllers available means you can rotate between pads whenever the charge starts to dwindle.

It helps that Sony has released a tempting selection of striking PS5 controller colors to choose from if you do fancy grabbing another DualSense. Six shades from Midnight Black to Galactic Purple are available that should suit almost every preference. I say “almost” because we still don’t have a proper red controller. No, Cosmic Red doesn’t count.

Sony is also gearing up to release a pro controller for PS5, the DualSense Edge. We now know the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller price and release date ($199 and January 23, 2023). Fans of competitive games will be glad to see Sony finally provide a pro pad for gamers that rivals one of Microsoft’s best Xbox Series X accessories, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

Best PS5 pro controller 🥇

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller

Release date: January 26, 2023

MSRP: $199.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Will give you the edge online

➕ A premium upgrade over the DualSense

➖ Poor battery life, high price, and some odd design decisions

Sony’s pro-grade controller doesn’t quite live up to expectations, but it’s a pleasing update over the original DualSense if you’re happy to pay the price. Gamers who are seeking a competitive advantage online will certainly benefit from the Edge’s wealth of customization options and two back buttons, but for the more casual player who primarily enjoys single-player titles, it’s hard to recommend.

Still, as a first attempt from Sony, there’s a lot to like about the DualSense Edge. From its more premium feel to the ability to swap out the analog stick modules if they develop drift, some pro players will have no qualms about paying $199.99 for an officially licensed pad for PlayStation 5.

Read our PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review.

Best PS5 charging station 🔋

PS5 DualSense Charging Station

Release date: November 12, 2020

MSRP: $29.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Doesn’t take up a USB port on the PS5

➕ Charge two controllers at the same time

➖ It needs an AC outlet

If there’s one PS5 accessory on this list that you shouldn’t hesitate to buy, it’s the DualSense Charging Station. The DualSense controller’s battery life is passable at best, and it’s rare to get more than two days of gaming done before it needs to charge. And that brings with it a few issues.

Once the low battery prompt comes up, you’ll need to fish out a USB-C cable and stick it in either the front or back of the PS5 to begin charging your pad. That not only looks ugly, but you might not have any USB ports to spare – I know I don’t.



The solution to this annoying problem is the PS5 DualSense Charging Station. It plugs directly into an AC outlet and doesn’t require a USB port. Just pop your controller into the dock, and watch as it charges. If you have a second DualSense controller to hand, you’ll always have a freshly charged pad ready to go at a moment’s notice. It’s a game-changer and easily one of the best PS5 accessories.

Best PS5 wireless headset 🎧

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Release date: November 12, 2020

MSRP: $89.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica / The Shortcut)

➕ EQ lets you dial in the perfect sound

➕ Can be used wired if you run out of charge

➖ There are better-sounding headsets out there

Sony has slowly improved the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset with various updates since it launched alongside the PS5 in 2020, and it’s now one of the best PS5 headsets you can buy.

In May, Sony added an equalizer menu so you can tailor the headset’s sound to your liking. Using the stock settings, I found that the headset wasn’t loud enough and lacked the sort of “oomph” I like when gaming. But after boosting the bass and mids to compensate for those drawbacks, I enjoy using it now.

🤔 Can't decide between the PS5 disc vs digital? We'll help you make the right choice

The PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is also great value at $99. It includes a generous amount of features such as ‘mic monitoring’ (which lets you hear your voice clearer when speaking), a dedicated mute button, and the option to use it wired if you’d prefer. It’s a solid choice.

Best SSD for PS5 💨

WD Black SSD with Heatsink 1TB

Release date: November 27, 2020

MSRP: $29.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica / The Shortcut)

➕ Meets all of Sony’s SSD requirements

➕ Great performance and easy to install

➖ 2TB version is expensive

The PS5 has an 825GB SSD, but you only get 667GB of usable storage. Install a couple of games, take a few screenshots, record a handful of gameplay videos, and suddenly you might wonder where all those gigabytes went.

Adding more internal storage is another essential PS5 upgrade, and thankfully you can install an NVMe SSD such as the WD_Black SN850 to give you more room. The WD_Black SN850 is the best SSD for PS5 as it meets all of Sony’s requirements. That means it will fit perfectly inside the console’s SSD bay, is fast enough to load games in a flash, and comes with a heat sink, so the drive stays nice and cool. I’ve had the WD Black SSD installed in my PS5 for months, and it works like a charm.

WD Black has recently released a new WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5, which is “officially licensed for PlayStation 5 consoles”. But don’t be fooled: this drive isn’t worth the extra $10 markup.

Need some help installing your new PS5 SSD? Check out our PS5 SSD upgrade guide. 🪛

Best external hard drive for PS5 💽

Samsung T5 Portable SSD

Release date: August 15, 2017

MSRP: $139.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica / The Shortcut)

➕ Games load faster

➕ Plug in and play

➖ More expensive than an HDD

An external hard drive is the cheapest way to add more storage to your PS5, but you must remember that you can’t play PS5 games from one, only PS4 games. You can use it for additional storage, but you’ll have to transfer any PS5 games you want to play onto the console’s internal drive.

With that in mind, grabbing an external hard drive is still a great idea, especially if you pick up the Samsung T5 Portable SSD. While an SSD isn’t technically a hard drive (it’s a solid-state drive), it’ll significantly reduce load times and are less prone to failure. That’s always been reason enough to opt for an SSD over a mechanical drive, so I picked up the Samsung T5 Portable SSD when it was on sale.

Best PS5 remote ⭐

PS5 Media Remote

Release date: November 12, 2020

MSRP: $29.99

(Credit: The Shortcut)

➕ Quick access buttons to various streamers

➕ Control your PS5 without picking up a controller

➖ You can’t customize any of the buttons

If you use your PS5 to watch Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, or listen to Spotify, the PS5 Media Remote is for you. The remote makes the PS5 feel more like a media hub than a gaming console and includes dedicated buttons that let you pause, play, skip and control your TV’s volume.

The biggest benefit to picking up the PS5 Media Remote is that you don’t need to reach for your DualSense when you want to watch something – grab the remote, and you’re good to go. The PS5 Media Remote also has a built-in microphone, so you can use the PS5 console’s new voice commands to find your favorite shows even faster.

Best PS5 camera 📷

PS5 HD Camera

Release date: November 19, 2020

MSRP: $59.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Lets you use a face cam when streaming on PS5

➕ 1080p capture

➖ Doesn’t have a microphone

The PS5 HD Camera is your only choice if you want to include a face cam when streaming directly from the PS5 to YouTube or Twitch. Currently, no other webcam works, which is admittedly a shame as more choice is always welcome.



Thankfully, the PS5 HD Camera does the job. It’s capable of 1080p capture and includes various filters to jazz up your stream. The camera can also zoom in on your face if you’re sitting far away, which is a neat feature for those who game from the comfort of their couch.

The camera can be clipped onto your TV/monitor using the in-built stand, but you can also opt to have it sit below or by the side of your display.

The PS5 HD Camera is set to get more useful when the PSVR 2 launches, as you’ll be able to record yourself swinging wildly away in VR using Sony’s accessory. Right now, it’s rather limited, so only pick it up if you’re someone who wants to stream directly off your PS5.

Best TV for PS5 📺

LG C1 OLED 55-inch

Release date: January 2021

MSRP: $1,199.99

LG CX OLED 55-inch. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Exceptional picture quality

➕ Supports 4K/120Hz, VRR, and HDR.

➖ 55-inch version may be too small for some

LG OLED TVs are still the panels to beat if you’re a keen console gamer. The LG C1 includes every feature you could hope for and is perfect for the PS5. It has variable refresh support (VRR), 4K resolution, HDR, and an HDMI 2.1 port for silky-smooth 120Hz gaming – check out all the PS5 120fps games. The LG C1 also supports auto low-latency mode (ALLM), which automatically switches your TV to the lowest input lag setting when playing a game.



While I don’t own a C1 personally, I own a CX and the older C8 models because LG’s OLED displays are the best I’ve ever used. Once you experience perfect blacks and the stunning colors OLED panels can produce, you’ll wonder how you put up with LED and LCD televisions for so long.



Oh, and if you’re worried about burn-in, don’t be. OLED burn-in is extremely rare these days and is unlikely to occur outside extreme test conditions.

The next big PS5 accessory on the horizon is Sony’s new virtual reality headset, PSVR 2. We know that PSVR 2 release date is February 22, 2023, and you can check out our PSVR 2 pre-order page and all the PSVR 2 games confirmed so far.

