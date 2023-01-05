(Credit: The Shortcut)

Our in-depth PS5 Disc vs Digital comparison has been written with one goal in mind: to help you determine which of Sony’s two console models you should buy. Here’s a quick heads up, though – it’s not the PS5 Digital Edition.

Even though Sony’s disc-less console has been the more popular PlayStation 5 console in 2022 during each PS5 restock, don’t be fooled by the $100 saving over the PS5 Disc model.

It’s worth paying the premium as opting for the PlayStation 5 with the disc drive will save you money in the long run, and we’ll explain why below.

Our in-depth PS5 Disc vs Digital comparison starts with the fact that the two video game consoles are identical in terms of specs. Both can play the best PS5 games at up to 4K resolution and hit frame rates of up to 120fps if you have a compatible TV (check out all the PS5 120fps games). They’re also both backward compatible with PS4 games, use a super-fast NVMe SSD to practically eliminate load times, and come with 825GB of storage. ✅

But here’s where the PS5 Disc vs Digital debate gets interesting: the PS5 Digital Edition – as you may have guessed by the name – doesn’t have a disc drive. The console's lack of a 4K Blu-ray drive makes Sony’s cheaper PS5 look more aesthetically pleasing to the eye, but – other than being slightly lighter in weight and thinner in dimensions – that’s about it when it comes to plus points for the digital-only model.

If you’re on the fence about which of Sony’s two consoles to buy, here’s everything you need to know about the PS5 Disc vs Digital. 👇

PS5 Disc vs Digital: price 💵

On August 25, Sony announced that the PS5 price would increase in select markets – but not the US. That means if you’re buying a PlayStation 5 in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, or Canada, you could be paying up to 21% more than when the console launched in November 2020. Again, the US isn’t affected, which means the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital Edition are the same prices as before – for now, at least.

Despite the price increase, our price comparison between the two PS5 consoles remains the same. At first, the PS5 Digital Edition wins when you only consider that this PlayStation 5 console is cheaper upfront. The PS5 Digital price is $399 / £359 compared to the standard PS5 Disc at $499 / £449. But don’t be fooled by the initial price tag; you’re forever tied to Sony’s digital storefront when purchasing your video games.

While Sony does admittedly have some fantastic online sales, it’s still rare that a digital version of a game will be cheaper than a disc copy. There’s also the fact that when you buy a digital game, you can’t do anything with it. However, with a disc, you can trade it (it retains some value), lend it to a friend, and rest assured that your purchase will be playable for many years if Sony ever chooses to take the PlayStation Store offline.

Suppose you have an existing collection of physical PS4 games. In that case, you won’t be able to play them on PS5 Digital Edition, nor will you be able to pick up the physical versions of PS5 games, which are often cheaper than their digital counterparts only a few months after launch. Sorry, PS5 Digital owners.

If that wasn’t bad enough, then the PS5 Digital Edition’s lack of a disc drive also means you can’t use it as a 4K Blu-ray player. Streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus may be all the rave these days, but knowing you have a 4K Blu-ray player to hand makes the extra $100 you have to pay even less of an issue.

🏆 Winner: PS5 Disc. At first glance, this looks like a clear win for the PS5 Digital, but that $100 saving will fade into obscurity over time. It’s more cost-effective to opt for the PS5 Disc model as you’ll save money in the long run. You also get a 4K Blu-ray player as an added bonus. 🏆

PS5 Disc vs Digital: specs 🔍

The PS5 Digital Edition and the standard PS5 are identical apart from the missing disc drive, dimensions, and weight. There’s no difference in performance or which games can be played, as both consoles use the same custom processor and even have the same 825GB SSD.

Here are the official PS5 Disc vs PS5 Digital specs, straight from Sony;

💲 Price: $499 / $399

💿 4K Blu-ray disc drive: Yes / No

💪 Size: 15.4 x 10.2 x 4.1 inches / 15.4 x 10.2 x 3.6 inches

⚖️ Weight: 9.9 pounds (3.9kg) / 7.9 pounds (3.4kg)

🤓 CPU: 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 / 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2

💪 GPU: 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU / 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU

🐏 RAM: 16GB GDDR6 / 16GB GDDR6

⏩ SSD: Custom 825GB SSD / Custom 825GB SSD

The PS5 has had two revisions since its launch, making the console significantly lighter overall. The PS5 disc was originally 4.5kg but is now 3.9kg, while the PS5 Digital Edtion was 3.9kg and is now 3.4kg. Sony has changed the console’s heatsink, which has helped shave a few pounds off the PS5’s weight, bringing shipping and manufacturing costs down over time.

🏆 Winner: PS5 Disc. Again, the PS5 Disc gets the nod when it comes to specs, simply because it has the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. The PS5 Digital is slightly lighter and looks more aesthetically pleasing, but the PS5 Disc model still gets my vote. 🏆

PS5 Disc vs Digital: SSD 🪛

The PS5 Disc and Digital models have the same 825GB SSD capacity. There’s no difference in loading times or performance, and you can add more storage to both consoles via the empty SSD bay.

However, even though the PS5 storage is advertised at 825GB, you only get 667.2GB of usable space. That means 19% of the PS5’s drive is reserved for mandatory files. With the average PS5 game requiring around 20GB to 50GB of installation space, things can fill up fast. It’s worth remembering that every PS5 disc also installs onto the SSD, so it’s not just digital titles that will eat up storage space.

The good news is that the price of the best SSD for PS5 continues to fall, with even 2TB options becoming more affordable. Your best bang for your buck is still 1TB drives, but if you’re someone who really needs more space, at least 2TB capacity drives are no longer a pipe dream.

🏆 Winner: Tie. There’s no winner when it comes to storage between the PS5 Digital vs Disc. Both models offer the same 825GB NVMe SSD, the drives are the same speed, and you can expand your console’s storage in exactly the same way. 🏆

PS5 Disc vs Digital: games 🕹️

The PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital performance factor is a non-issue; they’re identical in what games they can play – the best PS5 games have all run the same in our testing. Likewise, older titles that are part of the PlayStation Plus Premium games list, which we also have tested, run smoothly. When there’s a hiccup in the older games, it’s present on both versions of the Sony console.

The only difference, as you might have guessed, is that you can only play digital copies of PS5 and PS4 games on the disc-drive-free model of Sony’s console.

Again, if you have an extensive library of PS4 games on disc, you won’t be able to play these on the PS5 Digital Edition. You’ll also miss out on getting PS5 upgrades on the cheap. For less than their digital counterparts, you can often find physical PS4 versions with a free or paid PS5 upgrade, such as Death Stranding, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and even Horizon: Forbidden West.

Digital copies aren’t all bad, though. They’re far more convenient if you like to switch between multiple games simultaneously, as you never need to worry about changing discs. That makes digital versions a tempting proposition, but you can still buy digital games on the PS5 disc version, giving you the best of both worlds (some people miss that critical fact in this comparison).

🏆 Winner: PS5 Disc. Even though both models of the PS5 can play exactly the same games, only one has a disc drive. If you’ve amassed a large collection of physical PS4 games, you won’t be able to use them on the PS5 Digital Edition, and you won’t be able to pick up any physical games on the cheap either. 🏆

PS5 Disc vs Digital: availability 🛍️

Here’s where people don’t do themselves any favors. We’ve explained that picking up the PS5 Disc version will be less expensive than PS5 Digital in the long run because disc games get cheaper a lot faster. But PS5 Digital Edition is also 14 times harder to find in stock.

The lack of PS5 Digital consoles is partly because it’s $100 cheaper to buy this disc-less version of the PlayStation 5. But we also know that Sony is just sending more of the PS5 Disc consoles to stores. You have to think that the disc drive parts don’t cost $100 more as Sony’s profits are slightly higher for PS5 Disc. Still, people keep trying to get PS5 Digital and probably waste more than $100 worth of time doing so.

🏆 Winner: Tie. PS5 Digital tends to be more popular at retail due to the lower price point, but both models of the PlayStation 5 remain hard to find. Stock is improving, with Sony offering more bundles that include a game like God of War Ragnarok, but it’s still harder than it should be to find a PS5 in stock. 🏆

Should I buy PS5 Disc or Digital Edition? 🤔

The lower price point is the most significant benefit of choosing the PS5 Digital Edition over the PS5 disc version. As I’ve already mentioned, the PS5 Digital Edition costs $399 instead of the PS5 Disc price of $499 as it doesn’t have a disc drive, so you’re saving $100, which isn’t an insignificant amount.

That saving might be enough reason for some to pick the digital version of Sony’s console, as you could feasibly put the savings towards one of the lovely new PS5 controller colors, a couple of games, or one of the best PS5 accessories. But over time, it’s almost a guarantee you’ll spend more on PS4 and PS5 games, and you also lose some functionality like being able to play 4K Blu-ray discs. ❌

Of course, the choice of which PS5 you buy is ultimately up to you, but it’s easier to find the standard PS5 in stock than its digital-only counterpart. Sony has opted to choose its PS5 disc console for bundles, the latest of which includes Horizon Forbidden West. You may have no choice but to buy the standard PS5, but as I’ve said from the outset, that’s no bad thing. 😁

🏆 Overall winner: PS5 Disc. Yes, the PS5 Digital is $100 cheaper, but you’re getting better value if you pay the premium for the PS5 Disc model. Not only do you get a 4K Blu-ray player, a nice option should you ever need it, but physical games tend to be cheaper than digital – and that continues to be the case. PS4 owners with a lot of physical games will also want to opt for the PlayStation 5 with the disc drive, as they’ll be glorified coasters if you go for the PS5 Digital Edition. 🏆

