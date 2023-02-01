(Credit: The Shortcut)

The PS5 is home to an incredible selection of games, but don’t ignore the PS4’s old library. Some of the best PS5 games can actually be found on Sony’s last-gen console, and thanks to backward compatibility, they work wonderfully on PlayStation 5.

Better yet, several of the best PS4 games have been enhanced for Sony’s console, meaning they’ll run better than ever if you boot them up on PS5. Some games that were stuck at a sludgy 30fps will now run at 60fps, which can have a transformative effect on how they play and look.

If you’re searching for the best PS4 games to play on PS5, then, this list will help you rediscover some classic titles that you may have forgotten about and that you really should play on PlayStation 5.

1. The Last of Us Part 2 🦋

Release date: June 2020

Enhanced on PS5: Runs at 60fps instead of 30fps

The Last of Us Part 2 may be two years old, but there’s never been a better time to revisit Naughty Dog’s critically-acclaimed masterpiece. With the success of The Last of Us TV show and the recent release of The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5, more players than ever will be curious to know what happens to Ellie in Joel in the game’s sequel.

Unlike on PS4, The Last of Us Part 2 runs at 60ps on PS5 and it’s a huge improvement. The game’s realistic facial animations look even more convincing, and the gameplay benefits dramatically from the reduced input lag and latency that 60fps provides.

If you haven’t played The Last of Us Part 2 yet, you’re in for a treat. It’s hard to imagine how this game ran on a PlayStation 4 when it was released, as it actually makes some native PS5 games look disappointing in comparison. Play this now.

2. God of War (2018) 🪓

Release date: April 2018

Enhanced on PS5: Now runs at a locked 60fps

God of War (2018) marked an ambitious reboot for the series – and to say it was successful is an understatement. Kratos’s journey to scatter his wife’s ashes atop the highest peak in the nine realms is filled with emotion and spectacular setpieces that will leave you speechless.

You’ll encounter fearsome warriors and ferocious monsters, but the hardest battle Kratos will face is how to build a relationship with his son, Atreus. Riveting from start to finish, there’s a reason why many think God of War (2018) is still a cut above the game’s sequel on PS5, God of War Ragnarok.

God of War is free to download for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

3. Horizon Zero Dawn 🏹

Release date: February 2017

Enhanced on PS5: Runs at 60fps instead of 30fps

Even though Horizon Forbidden West expands on Horizon Zero Dawn in almost every way, there’s still something special about Aloy’s first adventure. For a start, players get to discover how Aloy went from being a Nora outcast to the savior of humanity.

Horizon Zero Dawn still holds up today, but it recently received a 60fps update that makes the game look even more impressive when played on PS5. If you’re on the fence about picking up Forbidden West, Zero Dawn is the perfect appetizer and a fantastic game in its own right.

Horizon Zero Dawn is free to download for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

4. Ratchet & Clank 🔧

Release date: April 2016

Enhanced on PS5: Runs at 60fps instead of 30fps

Ratchet & Clank may be more than half a decade old, but you wouldn’t know it. The game was gorgeous back in 2016, and it still looks just as eye-catching today. In fact, you could argue it looks better than ever because the game now runs at a silky-smooth 60fps on PlayStation 5 thanks to a free update.

Ratchet & Clank is a ground-up reimaging of the first game in the long-running series, and it’s the perfect stepping stone if you’ve been curious about the PS5 game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

5. Days Gone 🧟‍♀️

Release date: April 2019

Enhanced on PS5: Runs at 60fps instead of 30fps

The outlier in Sony’s prized first-party lineup, Days Gone may not have the highest score on Metacritic or a devoted fanbase like most Sony IP, but it’s a fine open-world title that looks fantastic and has a clever gameplay mechanic not seen in other games.

The game’s zombies can attack you as a massive horde, leading to some incredibly tense and desperate firefights as you try to think their numbers. While Days Gone’s story isn’t the most compelling – nor are its biker characters – there’s still plenty of fun to be had here. Oh, and it plays best on PS5.

Days Gone is free to download for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 🐆

Release date: September 2018

Enhanced on PS5: Now runs at a locked 60fps

The third entry in Lara’s glorious comeback may be considered the weakest one, but fans of the tomb-raiding heroine probably won’t mind. Shadow of the Tomb Raider takes place after the events of the second game and sees the young archeologist traveling to an ancient civilization in a bid to stop the paramilitary organization Trinity.

Expect spectacular setpieces, countless treasures to plunder, copious amounts of crafting, and some explosive action. And thanks to the PS5, the game now runs at a locked 60fps in Performance Mode.

7. Assassin’s Creed Origins 🏛️

Release date: October 2017

Enhanced on PS5: Runs at 60fps instead of 30fps

Assassin’s Creed Origins represented a dramatic change for the series and introduced more RPG elements that have become a staple in every game since. The accurate depiction of ancient Egypt combined with new gameplay mechanics made Assassin’s Creed feel fresh and new again, which revitalized players.

Even though a native PS5 port of Origins never materialized, Ubisoft did remove the game’s 30fps cap, letting PlayStation 5 players enjoy a 60fps experience for the first time on consoles.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is free to download for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

8. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 🥷

Release date:

Enhanced on PS5: Now runs at a locked 60fps

FromSoftware may have reached mass appeal with Elden Ring, one of the best games of 2022, but hardcore fans will tell you Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the Soulsborne title that offers the greatest challenge.

Not for the impatient or for those with slow reflexes, Sekiro walks the fine line between being punishingly difficult and immensely rewarding. If you boot up the game on PS5 you can enjoy a locked 60fps frame rate, which wasn’t the case on PS4 or PS4 Pro. Not only does that make the game look better in motion, but it also helps you play better. Timing life-saving parries is easier with a stable frame rate, after all.

9. The Evil Within 2 😱

Release date: October 2017

Enhanced on PS5: Now runs at a locked 60fps

Like Sekiro, playing The Evil Within 2 on PS5 means you can enjoy a rock-solid 60fps output instead of the shaky frame rate that was present when playing the game on PS4 and PS4 Pro.

And that’s a good thing because the only thing that should be shaking when playing The Evil Within 2 are your hands due to how immensely scary it is. If you’re a fan of survival horror, The Evil Within 2 won’t disappoint. It will keep you up at night, though – that much is guaranteed.

10. Shadow of the Colossus 🐴

Release date: February 018

Enhanced on PS5: Now runs at a locked 60fps

Another breathtaking remake, Shadow of the Colossus brought one of the best PS2 games to a brand new audience when it was released on PS4. The game sees you battling hulking giants, as you search for their weak spots and take them down.

Shadow of the Colossus is a hauntingly beautiful game, but it now has the performance to match when played on PS5. Don’t miss out on this beloved classic.

Shadow of the Colossus is free to download for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

