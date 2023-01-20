PlayStation Plus Premium games list: every PS5, PS4, PS3, PS2, PS1 and PSP game available
Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra games and time-limited game trials list
The PlayStation Plus Premium games list continues to grow each month, and we’ve rounded up every single game you can find on Sony’s revamped service below (Sony doesn’t even list all of them on its official website).
Sony’s new service launched in the US on June 13, and spans every PlayStation console with games from the last 27 years. You can now dive into hundreds of PS5, PS4, PS3, PS2, PSP, and PS1 games, plus new games are being added to the service every month.
We’ve rounded up the full list of games you can play if you’re a PS Plus Premium or PS Plus Extra member, including an explainer of how each tier works. Oh, and check out our PlayStation Premium review for our verdict on Sony’s new service.
PlayStation Plus explainer
The PlayStation Plus Premium release date was June 13 in the US
PS Plus and PS Now merge with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers
$59.99/yr: PS Plus Essential (online multiplayer and PS Plus free games monthly)
$99.99/yr: PS Plus Extra (adds PS5 and PS4 games)
$119.99/yr: PS Plus Premium (adds PS1, PS2, PS3 via cloud streaming, PSP, and time-limited game trials)
PS3 games (the ones that weren’t remastered for PS4) require streaming from the cloud, so you’ll need an internet connection to play them (Sony suggests 15Mbps is required for 1080p in the fine print)
If you bought digital versions of PS1 and PSP games over the years, they’ll be available to download for free (no need for PS Plus for those)
There are 16 time-limited game trials below (last section of the PS Plus Premium games list), exclusive to PS Plus Premium
Is PS Plus Premium worth it?
It depends on how much time you have to game. It can be a real money-saver if you intended to buy some of the best PS5 games like Demon’s Souls and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. At that point, you’d save money by subscribing to PS Plus Extra for one year while using the $11 off PS Plus discount code.
But, unlike Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there are no day-one first-party games. That means that while Xbox Game Pass subscribers got to play Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 as soon as they launched, Sony still wants you to spend $60 to $70 for its new games like God of War Ragnarök (it says including them with PlayStation Plus would hurt blockbuster game budgets and therefore quality). Notice, there’s no Gran Turismo 7 or Horizon: Forbidden West on this PlayStation Plus Premium games list.
Between online multiplayer, the PS Plus free games monthly, and the selection I intended to buy pre-owned, I’m likely going to find value in PlayStation Plus Premium – can I find the time to play everything I want between all of the PS5 restock tracking? That’s a different question.
PS5 games on PlayStation Plus Premium
Looking for every PS5 game on PlayStation Plus Premium? Check out all the games that have been added to Sony’s revamped service.
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
Assestto Corsa: Competizione
Back 4 Blood 🆕
Balan Wonderworld
Ben 10: Power Trip
Chorus
Control: Ultimate Edition
Cris Tales
Death Stranding Director’s Cut
Demon’s Souls
Destruction AllStars
Deathloop
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition 🆕
Deliver Us the Moon
Evil Genius 2
Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut
Ghostrunner
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
Foreclosed
Human: Fall Flat
I am Dead
Jett: The Far Shore 🆕
Judgment
KeyWe
Last Stop
Lawn Mowing Simulator
Maneater
Marvel’s Avengers
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5
Monster Truck Championship
Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Shell
NBA 2K22
Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition
Observer: System Redux
Override 2: Super Mech League
Stray
Tennis World Tour 2: Complete Edition
The Artful Escape
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
The Gardens Between
The Medium
The Pedestrian
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Tour de Fance 2021
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Werewolf: The Apocalypse
What Remains of Edith Finch
WRC 10 FIA: World Rally Championship
Wreckfest
Wytchwood
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
PS4 games on PlayStation Plus Premium
Thanks to PS5 being backward compatible, there are hundreds of PS4 games available to play on PS Plus Premium. Here are all the PS4 games on Sony’s new tier.
11-11 Memories Retold
2Dark
8-Bit Armies
9 Monkeys of Shaolin
Absolver: Downfall
ABZU
Ace of Seafood
Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion
Ad1ft
Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
Agents of Mayhem
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Alienation
AO Tennis 2
Ape Escape 2
Aragami
Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
Ashen
Ash of Gods Redemption
Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
Assassin’s Creed Unity
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assetto Corsa Competizione
Astebreed
AVICII Invector
Bad North
Batman: Arkham Knight
Balan Wonderworld
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Bee Simulator
Black Mirror
Blasphemous
Bloodborne
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bioshock Remastered
Bioshock 2 Remastered
Bioshock Infinite Complete Edition
Bomber Crew
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Bound
Bound by Flame
Brawlout
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
Bugsnax
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
Caladrius Blaze
Call of Cthulhu
Carmageddon: Max Damage
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
Car Mechanic Simulator
Celeste
Chess Ultra
Chicken Police
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Child of Light
Children of Morta
Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
Chronos: Before the Ashes
Cities: Skylines
Clouds & Sheep 2
Concrete Genie
ConnecTank
Control: Ultimate Edition
Cris Tales
Croixleur Sigma
Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
Dangerous Golf
Danger Zone
Dark Cloud
Dark Cloud 2
Days Gone
Dark Rose Valkyrie
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders III
DCL - The Game
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
Death Stranding
Detroit: Becoming Human
Dead by Daylight
Dead Cells
Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
Death end re;Quest
Death end re;Quest2
Death Squared
Defense Grid 2
Deliver Us the Moon
Descenders
Desperados III
Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengence
Doom
Dragon Ball FighterZ 🆕
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Dragon Star Varnir
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
Dragon Quest Builders
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below
Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer’s Edition
Dreamfall Chapters
Dungeons 2
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
Eagle Flight
Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
Electronic Super Joy
El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
Elex
Embr
Empire of Sin
Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
Enter the Gungeon
Entwined
Everspace
Everybody's Golf
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Fade to Silence
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
FantaVision
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
Far Cry 4
Far Cry 5
Far Cry New Dawn
Far Cry Primal
FIA European Truck Racing Championship
FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
Fire Pro Wrestling World
Flatout 4: Total Insanity
FLUSTER CLUCK
For Honor
For the King
Foreclosed
Friday the 13th: The Game
Frostpunk: Console Edition
Fury Unleashed
Gabbuchi
GAL GUNVOLT BURST
Get Even
Ghost of a Tale
Ghostrunner
Ghost Of Tsushima
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
Gigantosaurus The Game
Gravity Rush 2
Gravity Rush Remastered
God of War
Gods will Fall
Golf with Your Friends
Goosebumps: The Game
Grand Ages: Medieval
Graveyard Keeper
Greedfall
GRIP: Combat Racing
GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
Harvest Moon: One World
Hello Neighbor
Hohokum
Hollow Knight
Homefront: The Revolution
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
Hotshot Racing
Hot Shots Tennis
Horizon Zero Dawn
How to Survive 2
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
Hue
Human Fall Flat
I am Bread
I am Dead
Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
Indivisible
inFAMOUS First Light
inFAMOUS Second Son
Infinite Minigolf
Injustice 2
Inside
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
Jak 2
Jak 3
Jak X: Combat Racing
Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
John Wick Hex
Journey to the Savage Planet
Jumanji The Video Game
JumpJet Rex
Just Cause 4: Reloaded 🆕
Key We
Killzone: Shadowfall
Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Kingdom: New Lands
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
Kingdom Hearts III
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Kingdom Two Crowns
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Kona
Knack
Last Day of June
Last Stop
Lawn Mowing Simulator
Left Alive: Day One Edition
Legendary Fishing
Legends of Eternal
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
Leo's Fortune
Life is Strange
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Limbo
Little Big Workshop
Little Nightmares
LittleBigPlanet 3
LocoRoco Remastered
LocoRoco 2 Remastered
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
Magicka 2
Mahjong
Malicious Fallen
Maneater
Marvel Puzzle Quest
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Matterfall
Masters of Anima
MATTERFALL
MediEvil
Megadimension Neptunia VII
Metro Exodus
Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
Mighty No. 9
Minit
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
Monopoly Madness
Monopoly Plus
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
Monster Truck Championship
Moonlighter
Mortal Kombat 11
Moving Out
Mudrunner
MX vs ATV All Out
MXGP 2021
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
NASCAR Heat 5
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
NBA 2K22
Necromunda: Underhive Wars
Nioh
Nidhogg
Nidhogg II
Nights of Azure
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
No Straight Roads
Observation
Observer: System Redux
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
Omega Quintet
Omno 🆕
Onee Chanbara Origin
Outer Wilds
Overcooked! 2
Overpass
Override 2: Super Mech League
Party Hard
Patapon Remastered
Patapon 2 Remastered
Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
Paw Patrol on a Roll!
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
PGA Tour 2K21
Pile Up! Box by Box
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
Pixel Piracy
Portal Knights
Prison Architect
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
Prey
Pure Farming 2018
Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
Pure Pool
Rad Rodgers
Red Dead Redemption 2
Redeemer - Enhanced Edition
Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
Raiden V: Director's Cut
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
Rayman Legends
ReadySet Heroes
Rebel Galaxy
RESOGUN
Relicta
Rez Infinite
Resident Evil
Ride 4
Risk Urban Assault
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
Rogue Galaxy
Rogue Stormers
Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
R-TYPE FINAL 2
Saints Row: The Third Remastered
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Saints Row Gat out of Hell
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
Secret Neighbor
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow Warrior 2
Shadow Warrior 3
Shenmue III
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Siren
Sniper Elite 4
SOMA
Soulcalibur VI
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Space Crew: Legendary Edition
Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
Space Hulk: Tactics
Space Junkies
Sparkle Unleashed
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
Spitlings
Stray
Star Ocean First Departure R
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Steep
Stellaris: Console Edition
Stranded Deep
Sundered: Eldritch Edition
Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
Surviving Mars
Telling Lies
Tennis World Tour 2
Terraria
Tetris Effect: Connected
Tearaway Unfolded
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
The Last Tinker: City of Colors
The Last Guardian
The Last of Us Remastered
The Last of Us: Left Behind
The Turing Test
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
The Artful Escape
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Caligula Effect: Overdose
The Council - The Complete Season
The Crew
The Crew 2
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
The Escapists 2
The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
THE LAST GUARDIAN
The LEGO Movie Videogame
The Long Dark
The Messenger
The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
The Surge
The Surge 2
The Technomancer
The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
The Wonderful 101 Remastered
This is the Police
This is the Police 2
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Thomas was Alone
Through the Darkest of Times
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
TorqueL
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Toukiden 2
Tour de France 2021
TowerFall Ascension
Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
Tricky Towers
Tropico 5
Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials Fusion
Trials of Mana
Trials of the Blood Dragon
Trials Rising
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
TRON RUN/r
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
Ultra Street Fighter IV
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
UNO
Until Dawn
Unturned
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Vampyr
Velocibox
Victor Vran Overkill Edition
Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
Virginia
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
WARRIORS ALL-STARS
Watch Dogs
Watch Dogs 2
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
Werewolves Within
Wild Arms 3
Wild Guns Reloaded
WipEout Omega Collection
Windbound
World of Final Fantasy
Worms W.M.D
What Remains of Edith Finch
Whispering Willows
Wolfenstein: The New Order
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
Wreckfest
WWE 2K22
Wytchwood
XCOM 2
Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Yakuza 0
Yakuza 3 Remastered
Yakuza 4 Remastered
Yakuza 5 Remastered
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Yet Another Zombie Defense
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
ZOMBI
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
PS1 games on PlayStation Plus Premium
One of the biggest benefits of PlayStation Plus Premium is being able to revisit Sony’s old back catalog of games, including those that were released on the original PlayStation. Here are all the PS1 games on PS Plus Premium.
Ape Escape
Hot Shots Golf
Hot Shots Golf 2 🆕
I.Q. Intelligent Qube
Jumping Flash!
Mr. Driller
Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus
Resident Evil: Director’s Cut
Star Wars Demolition 🆕
Syphon Filter
Syphon Filter 2
Syphon Filter 3 🆕
Tekken 2
Worms World Party
Worms Armageddon
PS3 games on PlayStation Plus Premium
Even though PlayStation 5 isn’t backward compatible with PS3 games, PS Plus Premium subscribers can stream games from PlayStation 3 via the cloud. Here are all the PS3 games on PlayStation Plus Premium.
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
Air Conflicts: Vietnam
Alien Rage
Alien Spidy
All Zombies Must Die!
Alone in the Dark: Inferno
Anarchy: Rush Hour
Anna – Extended Edition
Anomaly Warzone Earth
Aqua Panic!
Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
Arcana Heart 3
Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!
Armageddon Riders
Asura’s Wrath
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
Atelier Shallie Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
Baja: Edge of Control HD
Bang Bang Racing
Batman: Arkham Origins
Battle Fantasia
Battle of Tiles Ex
Battle Princess of Arcadias
Bentley’s Hackpack
Bellator MMA Onslaught
Beyond: Two Souls
Big Sky Infinity
Bionic Commando: Rearmed
Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
Bioshock
BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
Black Knight Sword
Bladestorm: Nightmare
Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War
BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
Blood Knights
BloodRayne: Betrayal
Bolt
Borderlands
Brink
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
Bulletstorm
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
Burn Zombie Burn!
Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack
Carmageddon: Max Damage
Cars 2: The Video Game
Cars Mater-National Championship
Cars Race-O-Rama
Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
Cel Damage HD
Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
Chime Super Deluxe
Class of Heroes 2G
Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle
Crash Commando
Crashing Commando
Critter Crunch
Crossing Thesis of Gods and Destiny Awakening
Cuboid
Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
Danger Zone
Dangerous Golf
Dark Mist
Dark Sector
Dark Void
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
Darkstalkers Resurrection
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Deadliest Warrior: The Game
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Editio
Dead or Alive 5
Dead or Alive Last Round
Deadlight: Director’s Cut
Death Track: Resurrection
Deception IV: Blood Ties
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
Demon’s Souls
Derrick the Deathfin
.detuned
Devil May Cry 4
Devil May Cry HD Collection
DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
Disney Pixar Brave
Disney Universe
Divekick
Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
Dogfight 1942
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Fin Soup
Dragon's Lair
Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp
Duke Nukem Forever
Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
Dynasty Warriors 6
Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires
Dynasty Warriors 7
Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors 8
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)
Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
Eat Them!
Echochrome
Elefunk
Enemy Front
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
Escape Dead Island
Ethan: Meteor Hunter
Eufloria
Everyday Shooter
F.E.A.R.
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fallout 3
Fallout: New Vegas
FantaVision
Final Exam
Final Fight: Double Impact
Frogger Returns
Fuel Overdose
GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
Genji: Days of the Blade
G-Force
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
God of War HD
God of War II HD
God of War: Ascension
Go! Sports Ski
Greg Hastings Paintball 2
Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
Hamilton's Great Adventure
Hamsterball
Heavenly Sword
Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
Hoard
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
Hot Shots Tennis
Hunted: The Demon’s Forge
Hustle Kings
ibb & obb
Ico
Infamous
Infamous 2
Infamous: Festival of Blood
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
Jimmie Johnson's Anything With An Engine
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Judge Dee - The City God Case
Karateka
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
Knytt Underground
Kung Fu Rabbit
Last Rebellion
Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
Legasista*
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
LEGO Batman: The Videogame
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Leo's Fortune
Linger in Shadows
Lock's Quest
LocoRoco 2 Remastered
LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
LocoRoco Remastered
Lost Planet
Lost Planet 2
Lost Planet 3
Lumines Remastered
MotorStorm Apocalypse
MotorStorm RC
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
Puppeteer
Rain
Ratchet & Clank
Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked
Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty
Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
Resistance 3
Super Stardust HD
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
The Last of Us
The Sly Collection
Tokyo Jungle
When Vikings Attack
PS2 games on PlayStation Plus Premium
If you’re a fan of PS2 games, PS Plus Premium subscribers can download a small handful of games developed for Sony’s best-ever selling console.
Ape Escape 2
Dark Cloud
Dark Cloud 2
Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
FantaVision
Hot Shots Tennis
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
Jak 2
Jak 3
Jak X: Combat Racing
Rogue Galaxy
Siren
Wild Arms 3
PSP games on PlayStation Plus Premium
Sony gave up on the handheld game after the PSVita, but you can relive some of the best PSP games if you’re a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber. Check out all the PSP games below.
Echoshift
Kingdom of Paradise
LocoRoco Midnight Carnival
No Heroes Allowed!
Pinball Heroes
Ridge Racer 2
Super Stardust Portable
Toy Story 3
Time-limited game trials
You can play these games for up to two hours with PlayStation Plus Premium. Once your trial is up, you’ll have to pay to continue but your save file will carry over.
AI: The Somunium Files - nirvanA Initiative
DNF Duel
Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Horizon Forbidden West
Biomutant
Cyberpunk 2077
Crusader Kings III
Elemental Quest 2
ELEX 2
Farming Simulator 22
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Hunting Simulator 2
Lego City Undercover
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Little League World Series Baseball 2022
MLB The Show 22
MotoGP 22
MX vs ATV Legends
NBA 2K23
NHRA Championship Drag Racing
OlliOlli World
PGA Tour 2K23
Phoenix Point
Relayer
RIMS Racing
Rollerdrome
Spellforce III: Reforced
Soul Hackers 2
Sniper Elite 5
Tiny Tina’s Wonderland
The Cruel King and the Great Hero
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Vampire The Masquerade - Swansong
WWE 2K22
PlayStation Plus Premium updates
Sony says to expect the PS Plus free monthly games refresh for PlayStation Plus Essential (and higher tiers) on the first Tuesday of each month (same as gamers get today with PS Plus).
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will get a monthly refresh in the middle of each month, says Sony. The number of new games added will vary per month.
Updated: January 20, 2023