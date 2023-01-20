(Credit: The Shortcut)

The PlayStation Plus Premium games list continues to grow each month, and we’ve rounded up every single game you can find on Sony’s revamped service below (Sony doesn’t even list all of them on its official website).

Sony’s new service launched in the US on June 13, and spans every PlayStation console with games from the last 27 years. You can now dive into hundreds of PS5, PS4, PS3, PS2, PSP, and PS1 games, plus new games are being added to the service every month.

We’ve rounded up the full list of games you can play if you’re a PS Plus Premium or PS Plus Extra member, including an explainer of how each tier works. Oh, and check out our PlayStation Premium review for our verdict on Sony’s new service.

PlayStation Plus explainer

The PlayStation Plus Premium release date was June 13 in the US

PS Plus and PS Now merge with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers

$59.99/yr: PS Plus Essential (online multiplayer and PS Plus free games monthly)

$99.99/yr: PS Plus Extra (adds PS5 and PS4 games)

$119.99/yr: PS Plus Premium (adds PS1, PS2, PS3 via cloud streaming, PSP, and time-limited game trials)

PS3 games (the ones that weren’t remastered for PS4) require streaming from the cloud, so you’ll need an internet connection to play them (Sony suggests 15Mbps is required for 1080p in the fine print)

If you bought digital versions of PS1 and PSP games over the years, they’ll be available to download for free (no need for PS Plus for those)

There are 16 time-limited game trials below (last section of the PS Plus Premium games list), exclusive to PS Plus Premium

Is PS Plus Premium worth it?

It depends on how much time you have to game. It can be a real money-saver if you intended to buy some of the best PS5 games like Demon’s Souls and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. At that point, you’d save money by subscribing to PS Plus Extra for one year while using the $11 off PS Plus discount code.

But, unlike Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there are no day-one first-party games. That means that while Xbox Game Pass subscribers got to play Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 as soon as they launched, Sony still wants you to spend $60 to $70 for its new games like God of War Ragnarök (it says including them with PlayStation Plus would hurt blockbuster game budgets and therefore quality). Notice, there’s no Gran Turismo 7 or Horizon: Forbidden West on this PlayStation Plus Premium games list.

Between online multiplayer, the PS Plus free games monthly, and the selection I intended to buy pre-owned, I’m likely going to find value in PlayStation Plus Premium – can I find the time to play everything I want between all of the PS5 restock tracking? That’s a different question.

PS5 games on PlayStation Plus Premium

Looking for every PS5 game on PlayStation Plus Premium? Check out all the games that have been added to Sony’s revamped service.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Assestto Corsa: Competizione

Back 4 Blood 🆕

Balan Wonderworld

Ben 10: Power Trip

Chorus

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Demon’s Souls

Destruction AllStars

Deathloop

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition 🆕

Deliver Us the Moon

Evil Genius 2

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghostrunner

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Foreclosed

Human: Fall Flat

I am Dead

Jett: The Far Shore 🆕

Judgment

KeyWe

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Maneater

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5

Monster Truck Championship

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell

NBA 2K22

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition

Observer: System Redux

Override 2: Super Mech League

Stray

Tennis World Tour 2: Complete Edition

The Artful Escape

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition

The Gardens Between

The Medium

The Pedestrian

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tour de Fance 2021

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Werewolf: The Apocalypse

What Remains of Edith Finch

WRC 10 FIA: World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

Wytchwood

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

PS4 games on PlayStation Plus Premium

(Credit: Naughty Dog)

Thanks to PS5 being backward compatible, there are hundreds of PS4 games available to play on PS Plus Premium. Here are all the PS4 games on Sony’s new tier.

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver: Downfall

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion

Ad1ft

Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders

Agents of Mayhem

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Alienation

AO Tennis 2

Ape Escape 2

Aragami

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Ashen

Ash of Gods Redemption

Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

Bad North

Batman: Arkham Knight

Balan Wonderworld

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bioshock Remastered

Bioshock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite Complete Edition

Bomber Crew

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bugsnax

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Car Mechanic Simulator

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Croixleur Sigma

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dangerous Golf

Danger Zone

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

Days Gone

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

DCL - The Game

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition

Death Stranding

Detroit: Becoming Human

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon

Descenders

Desperados III

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengence

Doom

Dragon Ball FighterZ 🆕

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Star Varnir

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below

Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer’s Edition

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Electronic Super Joy

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Elex

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Everspace

Everybody's Golf

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

FantaVision

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Flatout 4: Total Insanity

FLUSTER CLUCK

For Honor

For the King

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

Ghostrunner

Ghost Of Tsushima

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut

Gigantosaurus The Game

Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush Remastered

God of War

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Greedfall

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Hello Neighbor

Hohokum

Hollow Knight

Homefront: The Revolution

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

Hot Shots Tennis

Horizon Zero Dawn

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat

I am Bread

I am Dead

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Inside

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak 2

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Journey to the Savage Planet

Jumanji The Video Game

JumpJet Rex

Just Cause 4: Reloaded 🆕

Key We

Killzone: Shadowfall

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kona

Knack

Last Day of June

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Eternal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo's Fortune

Life is Strange

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Limbo

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

LittleBigPlanet 3

LocoRoco Remastered

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Matterfall

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Metro Exodus

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nioh

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Omega Quintet

Omno 🆕

Onee Chanbara Origin

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League

Party Hard

Patapon Remastered

Patapon 2 Remastered

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition

Paw Patrol on a Roll!

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rad Rodgers

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer - Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rayman Legends

ReadySet Heroes

Rebel Galaxy

RESOGUN

Relicta

Rez Infinite

Resident Evil

Ride 4

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row Gat out of Hell

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Siren

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Spitlings

Stray

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tearaway Unfolded

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Artful Escape

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council - The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Escapists 2

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101 Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Tricky Towers

Tropico 5

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of Mana

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

UNO

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings - Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

Werewolves Within

Wild Arms 3

Wild Guns Reloaded

WipEout Omega Collection

Windbound

World of Final Fantasy

Worms W.M.D

What Remains of Edith Finch

Whispering Willows

Wolfenstein: The New Order

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

WWE 2K22

Wytchwood

XCOM 2

Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

PS1 games on PlayStation Plus Premium

One of the biggest benefits of PlayStation Plus Premium is being able to revisit Sony’s old back catalog of games, including those that were released on the original PlayStation. Here are all the PS1 games on PS Plus Premium.

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

Hot Shots Golf 2 🆕

I.Q. Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut

Star Wars Demolition 🆕

Syphon Filter

Syphon Filter 2

Syphon Filter 3 🆕

Tekken 2

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

PS3 games on PlayStation Plus Premium

(Credit: Guerrilla Games)

Even though PlayStation 5 isn’t backward compatible with PS3 games, PS Plus Premium subscribers can stream games from PlayStation 3 via the cloud. Here are all the PS3 games on PlayStation Plus Premium.

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die!

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna – Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua Panic!

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!

Armageddon Riders

Asura’s Wrath

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Bang Bang Racing

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battle Fantasia

Battle of Tiles Ex

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Bentley’s Hackpack

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Beyond: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

Bionic Commando: Rearmed

Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2

Bioshock

BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

Bladestorm: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

Blood Knights

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Bolt

Borderlands

Brink

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bulletstorm

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Burn Zombie Burn!

Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars 2: The Video Game

Cars Mater-National Championship

Cars Race-O-Rama

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

Chime Super Deluxe

Class of Heroes 2G

Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle

Crash Commando

Crashing Commando

Critter Crunch

Crossing Thesis of Gods and Destiny Awakening

Cuboid

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Mist

Dark Sector

Dark Void

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Editio

Dead or Alive 5

Dead or Alive Last Round

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Demon’s Souls

Derrick the Deathfin

.detuned

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice

DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Pixar Brave

Disney Universe

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon's Lair

Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

Echochrome

Elefunk

Enemy Front

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Escape Dead Island

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

Everyday Shooter

F.E.A.R.

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

FantaVision

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

Genji: Days of the Blade

G-Force

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War: Ascension

Go! Sports Ski

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton's Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Heavenly Sword

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

Hoard

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Tennis

Hunted: The Demon’s Forge

Hustle Kings

ibb & obb

Ico

Infamous

Infamous 2

Infamous: Festival of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson's Anything With An Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Judge Dee - The City God Case

Karateka

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Last Rebellion

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Legasista*

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Leo's Fortune

Linger in Shadows

Lock's Quest

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Planet

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Lumines Remastered

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Puppeteer

Rain

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Resistance 3

Super Stardust HD

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

The Last of Us

The Sly Collection

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

PS2 games on PlayStation Plus Premium

(Credit: Naughty Dog)

If you’re a fan of PS2 games, PS Plus Premium subscribers can download a small handful of games developed for Sony’s best-ever selling console.

Ape Escape 2

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

FantaVision

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak 2

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Wild Arms 3

PSP games on PlayStation Plus Premium

Sony gave up on the handheld game after the PSVita, but you can relive some of the best PSP games if you’re a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber. Check out all the PSP games below.

Echoshift

Kingdom of Paradise

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival

No Heroes Allowed!

Pinball Heroes

Ridge Racer 2

Super Stardust Portable

Toy Story 3

Time-limited game trials

(Credit: Naughty Dog)

You can play these games for up to two hours with PlayStation Plus Premium. Once your trial is up, you’ll have to pay to continue but your save file will carry over.

AI: The Somunium Files - nirvanA Initiative

DNF Duel

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Horizon Forbidden West

Biomutant

Cyberpunk 2077

Crusader Kings III

Elemental Quest 2

ELEX 2

Farming Simulator 22

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hunting Simulator 2

Lego City Undercover

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Little League World Series Baseball 2022

MLB The Show 22

MotoGP 22

MX vs ATV Legends

NBA 2K23

NHRA Championship Drag Racing

OlliOlli World

PGA Tour 2K23

Phoenix Point

Relayer

RIMS Racing

Rollerdrome

Spellforce III: Reforced

Soul Hackers 2

Sniper Elite 5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

The Cruel King and the Great Hero

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Vampire The Masquerade - Swansong

WWE 2K22

PlayStation Plus Premium updates

Sony says to expect the PS Plus free monthly games refresh for PlayStation Plus Essential (and higher tiers) on the first Tuesday of each month (same as gamers get today with PS Plus).

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will get a monthly refresh in the middle of each month, says Sony. The number of new games added will vary per month.

Updated: January 20, 2023