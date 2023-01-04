The PS Plus free games for January 2023 include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2. You can download them for free from January 3 if you’re subscribed to the PS Plus Essential service, PS Plus Premium, or PS Plus Extra.

PS Plus free games January 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5/PS4)

Fallout 76 (PS4)

Axiom Verge 2 (PS5/PS4)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Take control of Cal Kestis, the last remaining Jedi Padawan and the Force’s last hope of survival. Visit far-flung corners of the galaxy and harness your powers to take down creatures, droids and any Imperial troopers that stand in your way. A mix between a Metroidvania and a Soulslike game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s slick combat and fun traversal mechanics make it a must-play for any fans of George Lucas’s galactic universe.

Fallout 76

After a rocky start, Fallout 76 has now amassed more than 13.5 million players. The game has received countless content updates and bug fixes and now delivers on its promise of being an engaging MMO set in the Fallout universe.

Axiom Verge 2

Axiom Verge 2 is a successful indie platformer that borrows elements from one of the best Nintendo Switch games, Metroid Dread. You’ll explore an alien world, discover new abilities, and gradually progress through segments of an interconnected map.

About downloading PS Plus free games

You can download all three PlayStation games starting today – and if you run out of storage space on the internal SSD, check out my PS5 SSD upgrade how-to guide and best SSD for PS5.

With the introduction of the PS Plus free games for January, the free PS Plus games for December 2022 are no longer available (if you added them to your PlayStation games library, you can continue to play them, don’t worry). Note: games don’t have to be downloaded; just added to your PlayStation games library before they exit.

The primary reason to get a PS Plus membership is online multiplayer, but these ‘free games’ have rounded out the value of Sony’s online service. It helps PlayStation Plus compete with Microsoft’s more robust offering (see our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review and save $20 with our Xbox Game Pass discount code) which has become a Netflix-like on-demand gaming service. That’s why PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now have merged to form PlayStation Plus Premium, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Essential.

How to get the PS Plus free games

Get PlayStation Plus through this discount code to save $10 (you can’t stack multiple years anymore, but your pre-paid code won’t expire if you find the deal tempting. you’ll be able to turn off auto-renew and redeem it when it does expire) Go to the PlayStation Plus tab on the PlayStation Store on your console Add each of the four games to your library (you don’t have to download them but you do need to add them to your library) You can also download them by logging into the PlayStation Store through the web and adding them to your library that way (will be faster for some people)

You’ll be able to add the three PlayStation Plus free games for January 2023 to your library until February 1. On February 1, new games will take over, and you’ll lose your chance to add these games to your PlayStation library. Adding the PS Plus games to your library doesn’t require downloading them and therefore doesn’t take up any hard drive or PS5 SSD storage space.

Why you shouldn’t wait on PS Plus free games

Should you buy PlayStation Plus today for these games? While online multiplayer is essential for some people, the free games for $60 a year MSRP (but $45 a year with a PlayStation Plus discount code) seems like a good value if you actually play with the PS5 (if you don’t have a console yet, check out the Target PS5, and Amazon PS5 restock guides along with the Sony Direct queue guide). This is despite the fact you don’t know if the PS Plus free games will be any good month-to-month.

But here’s why to get them right away: You won’t be able to add the January 2023 free PS plus games to your library after February 1. So my expert advice is that if you don’t have a PlayStation Plus membership, get it today or before the end of January to claim all of the PlayStation games this month and next month, and for the following ten months.

Can I keep PS Plus free games forever?

As long as you’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus, you can continue playing any free games added to your library. If you cancel your PS Plus subscription, all of the PS Plus free games and DLC become inaccessible.

There is a caveat: if you resubscribe to PlayStation Plus, the free games added to your library would become playable again. So it’s worth getting PlayStation Plus if you see a free game to your liking.

What were the past PS Plus games?

If you missed out on past PS Plus games, there’s no way to turn back the clock. However, I can tell you the game list for the titles you missed.

Are PSVR games ever part of the PS Plus free games list?

Sony has released PSVR games as part of its PS Plus free games membership perk before (see the list in December 2021), but we haven’t seen virtual reality games in the lineup in 2022. It’s unlikely to offer any more free PSVR games in the future, either.

Sony is prepping a new PS5 VR headset and we finally have a PSVR 2 pre-order date. However, the headset is backward-compatible with PSVR games, which is a real shame. Sony could have easily released PSVR sleeper hits (that not many people have tried) to the PlayStation Plus free games lineup when the new PSVR 2 hardware launched, which would have helped bolster the PSVR 2 games list at launch.

Sadly, that won’t be the case, but we may see some actual PSVR 2 titles release on PS Plus Essential in the future.

Updated: January 4, 2023