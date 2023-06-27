(Credit: Cloudhead Games)

The Meta Quest+ free games for July 2023 include Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995 which are available to download from July 1 to July 31. New games will come to service on the first of each month, so grab these titles before they’re gone.

Meta has already shared which titles are coming to Meta Quest+ in August – Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge – but check back regularly as we’ll be rounding up all the upcoming games and those that previously came to the service.

Meta Quest+ free games July 2023

Pistol Whip

Released in 2019, Pistol Whip is an action-rhythm FPS game inspired by John Wick and Equilibrium. You’ll journey through a cinematic bullet hell accompanied by a thumping soundtrack. The game has received several post-launch updates and is considered one of the best VR games out there.

Pixel Ripped 1995

A virtual reality game-within-a-game, transport yourself back to 1995. Enjoy throwback 16-bit and 32-bit visuals, and try to save multiple dimensions as you survive the struggles of a typical nine-year-old.

What is Meta Quest+?

Meta Quest+ is a subscription service that gives you two free VR games every month. The service operates similarly to what we’ve come to expect from PlayStation Plus, meaning you can add games to your library over time and have access to them as long as you have a running subscription.

How much does Meta Quest+ cost?

Meta Quest+ costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 for the year. It’s worth opting for the annual subscription as you can save 37% compared to paying monthly. If you’re a new subscriber, you can enjoy your first month for just $1, if you subscribe before July 31, 2023.

Is Meta Quest+ good value?

On the face of it, yes. Like the PS Plus free games PlayStation games enjoy and Xbox Game Pass, the value proposition is very tempting but there are a couple of factors to consider. Some months may include games you’ve already bought, making your monthly spending seem like a waste. The cost of each game given away will also vary. However, it’s more than likely that more than $59.99 of VR games will be given away in the 12-month period, so the value is certainly there.

Which platforms is Meta Quest+ available on?

You can sign up for Meta Quest+ and enjoy free games on the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and upcoming Meta Quest 3 headset. It’s only available on the Meta Quest Store, too.

Can I keep Meta Quest+ free games forever?

Yes, as long as you have an active Meta Quest+ subscription. If your membership expires, you’ll need to sign back up to play the games you currently downloaded. You’ll only be able to play the games you redeemed during your subscription as well, so don’t expect access to everything you may have missed.

What were the past Meta Quest+ free games?

If your subscription lapsed or you just want to get a good idea of the types of games that have come to Meta Quest+ before you subscribe, here’s a list of all the free Meta Quest+ games you may have missed.

Meta Quest+ free games list August 2023

Walkabout Mini Golf

Mothergunship: Forge

Meta Quest+ free games list July 2023