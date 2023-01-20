(Credit: The Shortcut)

The list of confirmed PSVR 2 games continues to grow at a pleasing pace. Sony has confirmed that there will now be over 30 games available during the launch of its next-gen headset, including existing PS5 games set to receive PSVR 2 support, like Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7, as well as fresh titles that have been created solely with virtual reality in mind, such as Horizon Call of the Mountain.

More games will likely get PSVR 2 support in the future, as Sony will be keen to add as much value to its new PS5 peripheral as possible. And it’ll need to. The PSVR 2 will cost a hefty $549.99 when it launches on February 22, setting it well above the first PSVR’s $399 launch price. Fortunately, it packs a ton of cutting-edge features and looks like a major upgrade.

The PSVR 2 pre-order date went live on November 15. If you’re in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, or Luxembourg, you’ll only be able to pre-order PSVR 2 through Sony’s PlayStation online store, direct.playstation.com. Pre-orders will ship throughout launch week.

Sony recently gave us an early look at the PSVR 2 user experience, and players can look forward to a see-through view, which lets you check your surroundings while wearing the headset, the ability to customize your playspace, and a Cinematic Mode that lets you play PS5 games on a virtual cinema screen.

Unfortunately, we now know PSVR 2 won’t be backward compatible with older PlayStation VR games. Many had hoped the PSVR 2 would play the older headset’s library, as it would have been a huge boost and a nice reward to early adopters who backed Sony’s first foray into virtual reality.



Here’s every confirmed PSVR 2 game we know is on the way and every PSVR 2 launch game. We’ll be sure to add any new PSVR 2 titles should they be announced in the future.

Horizon Call of the Mountain 🗻

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $59.99

(Credit: Guerrilla Games)

Horizon Call of the Mountain is a PSVR 2 exclusive and is being developed by Firesprite, a first-party developer that Sony acquired in September 2021. We saw a glimpse of the game at CES 2022, but new gameplay was shown during the State of Play June 2022 event.



It looks like Horizon Call of the Mountain will feature many elements of Horizon Forbidden West, such as battling Machines (or robot dinosaurs), underwater traversal, and exploring a variety of locations like the frozen wastelands. ❄️

Resident Evil Village 👒

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: Free upgrade / $59.99

If you thought Resident Evil Village was scary in 2D, you might want to grab a spare pair of underpants before playing the PSVR 2 version. Like Resident Evil 7 before it, Capcom confirmed that the haunting first-person action of Resident Evil Village is getting the full VR treatment — and there appear to be some tweaks to the gameplay such as duel-wielding.



I’m really not looking forward to revisiting House Benviento in virtual reality or being chased by the towering Lady Dimitrescu (and yet, at the same time, I am). 😱

Speaking of Lady D, you can own this terrifyingly expensive statue of the Resident Evil Village character.

Gran Turismo 7 🏎️

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: Free upgrade / $69.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Polyphony Digital)

Sony revealed that Gran Turismo 7 is getting a free PSVR 2 upgrade at CES 2023, which will come as great news to those who are already enamored with Polyphony Digital’s racing sim.

It’s unclear as to whether the full Gran Turismo 7 experience will be playable in VR, as GT Sport also supported Sony’s original PSVR headset but was limited to specific modes.

Still, GT7 is sure to be a shining example of just what Sony’s next-gen virtual reality headset can do, and it could be enough to convince people to buy a PSVR 2 if they were previously on the fence.

Beat Saber 🎵

Release date: TBC

MSRP: TBC

(Credit: Beat Games)

Another PSVR 2 game fans have wanted to see, Sony has confirmed that the popular rhythm game is in development for its virtual reality headset. The game sees you wielding two lightsaber-esque wands in the direction shown on rapidly approaching blocks. The end result is a fast-paced and super fun virtual reality game that hits all the right notes.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition 🤖

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $49.99

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition lets you travel to a galaxy far, far away with PSVR 2. The award-winning VR experience has been rebuilt to take full advantage of the PSVR 2’s cutting-edge hardware and is a big step up from the Oculus Quest 2 version. The game will include headset-based controller tracking, eye tracking, and 3D audio and haptics using the PS VR2 Sense controllers.

You’ll be joined by fan-favorite characters on your Star Wars adventure, like C-3P0, R2-D2, Jedi Master Yoda, and many more, as you play through a series of extraordinary events and become the hero of the galaxy.

No Man’s Sky 🧑‍🚀

Release date: Launch window (February 22 - March 22, 2023)

MSRP: $59.99 (free for current owners of the PS5 game)

(Credit: Hello Games)

No Man’s Sky getting PSVR 2 support isn’t surprising. The game already has PSVR support and works with other reality headsets on PC. However, the power of the PS5 and the countless technical improvements of PlayStation VR2 should make for a more immersive experience.

🏆 These are the best PS5 games you can buy right now 🏆

I still haven’t played No Man’s Sky, but exploring an almost infinite galaxy full of new planets and creatures in VR does pique my interest. The game has received numerous updates since its launch, which have rectified the less-than-stellar launch No Man’s Sky had in 2016. 📈

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2 🧟

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $39.99

(Credit: Skydance Interactive)

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners received a positive reception from fans and critics alike when it was released in 2020, and it appears that Chapter 2 builds upon the first game in almost every way, offering improved visuals, more zombies to slay, and hopefully some cameos from AMC’s long-running TV show.



The game seems to be aiming for a more light-hearted and fun-first take on dealing with a zombie apocalypse; hopefully chainsawing through hordes of the undead is as satisfying as it looks. 🪚

Demeo 🎲

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $39.99

(Credit: Resolution Games)

If you’re a fan of tabletop games and D&D, Demeo should be on your radar. The game has been confirmed for PSVR 2 and initially launched on other VR platforms last year. Demeo will include cross-play support, and those who buy the non-VR version of the game will get the PSVR 2 version automatically when the headset is connected.

The game supports 120Hz on PSVR 2, eye tracking, and will use the haptics in the PS VR2 Sense controllers will make it feel like you’re reaching down and picking up the actual game pieces from the board.

Resident Evil 4 😱

Release date: March 24, 2023

MSRP: TBC

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake will include some PSVR 2 content; however, it’s unclear exactly what this will entail. The original Resident Evil 4 is already available for VR, as the game was released on the Oculus Quest 2 in 2021. It remains to be seen whether we’ll be able to experience the entire game in VR, or whether it will have a specific VR-only mode. Here’s hoping it’s the former.

Regardless of how VR is implemented, the Resident Evil 4 remake is bound to be one of the biggest games of 2023. 🔪

Among Us VR 🕵️

Release date: Launch window (February 22 - March 22, 2023)

MSRP: $9.99

The social deduction game where no one can be trusted is coming to PSVR 2. You’ll need to determine which player is the imposter before they can kill off the crew or sabotage the ship’s critical system. The imposter will need to stop the crew from completing their tasks or duping other players into believing that someone else is the one causing havoc.

Among Us VR is bound to be a big hit and should make the threat of being topped by the imposter even more of a nerve-wracking affair. The game will launch on PSVR 2 when the headset is released, according to developer Schell Games.

Ghostbuster: Rise of the Ghost Lord 👻

Release date: 2023

MSRP: TBC

(Credit: Sony Pictures VR)

Sony Pictures VR has confirmed that Ghostbusters VR is heading to its next-gen virtual reality headset. The announcement was made as part of Ghostbusters Day, which takes place on June 8 each year.

The Ghostbusters VR game sees players run their own ghost-busting HQ in San Francisco. You’ll be able to team up with up to three friends in co-op and tackle an extensive campaign featuring iconic equipment and plenty of mischievous ghosts.

Firmament 🧩

Release date: 2023 (first quarter)

MSRP: TBC

Firmament was originally supposed to come to PlayStation VR, but development was later scrapped in favor of Sony’s upcoming, more powerful headset. The narrative adventure game is being developed by Cyan, the studio behind Myst, and brought in $1.43m on Kickstarter.

The game is on track to launch sometime in 2022 and will launch on PSVR 2 when the PS5 headset is released in the future.

Firewall Ultra 🛰

Release date: 2023

MSRP: TBC

(Credit: First Contact Entertainment Inc.)

First-person shooter Firewall is making a return on PSVR 2. The first game made quite a splash for essentially translating the tactical firefights of Rainbow Six Siege into VR, and this sequel looks like it’ll only be bigger. Expect to see more gadgets, deeper customization and new playable contractors. More of everything, basically.

A new PvE multiplayer mode is also being added on top of the core PvP gameplay, although we’re still waiting to hear exactly what it will involve. Of course, Firewall Ultra will also take advantage of PSVR 2’s many technical improvements, including 4K resolutions and eye tracking that will be used to let you intuitively swap weapons on the fly. It all sounds like a step up.

Alvo 🔫

Release date: TBC

MSRP: TBC

(Credit: Mardonpol Inc.)

Originally released on PSVR in 2021, multiplayer first-person shooter Alvo will eventually make its way to Sony’s new VR headset. That’s according to Upload VR, who said developer Mardonpol has confirmed to them that it’s working on a PSVR 2 port.

Alvo is a competitive FPS that pits teams of gun-toting soldiers against one another in fast-paced, arcade deathmatches. It feels similar to your typical Call of Duty game, and even received an additional co-op zombies game mode after launch. If you like frenetic twitch shooters, this should be on your bucket list.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR 👿

Release date: Launch window (February 22 - March 22, 2023)

MSRP: $39.99

(Credit: Supermassive Games)

Based on The Dark Pictures Anthology, Switchback gives you an array of guns and plonks you in a roller coaster car, before sending you off kicking and screaming into a twisted world of horror. It’s a (literal) on-rails shooter overflowing with demonic monsters.

As well as using PSVR 2’s host of new features, it’s going all-in on the headset’s eye tracking and 3D audio tech. Some enemies gradually move towards you each time you blink, while others will give their positions away by whispering in your ear. No two runs will be the same, so it sounds like procedural generation will also play a big part in the game.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad 👤

Release date: 2023

MSRP: TBC

Another high-octane FPS, Cross-fire: Sierra Squad puts you in the tightly laced boots of “an elite fireteam in the middle of a war over a top-secret biochemical weapon”, according to a PlayStation blog post. Subtlety is not on the agenda.

Playable solo or in up to four-player co-op, expect 60 campaign missions that will largely involve shooting paramilitary rivals in various environments. It’s described as an arcade shooter, with a bevy of weapons to choose between, but also promotes tight teamwork using hand signals through PSVR 2’s new finger touch detection system.

The Light Brigade 🐎

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $24.99

(Credit: Funkotronic Labs)

Single-player roguelike The Light Brigade mixes gunplay with allusive storytelling. Across a series of procedurally generated levels, you’ll gradually piece together the secrets of its magical world, expanding your arsenal of guns and spells as you go.

It’s being developed by Funktronic Labs, a small studio that’s put out a couple of VR titles in the past. This one will be coming to both PSVR and PSVR 2.

Cities VR: Enhanced Edition 🏙

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $29.99

(Credit: Fast Travel Games

SimCity successor Cities: Skylines first came to VR through the Meta Quest in early 2022, but will be hopping over to PSVR 2 at launch. It looks like a straight port of the existing game, although the horsepower of the PS5 might allow for some graphical enhancements.

Like in the original game, Cities VR hands you a huge patch of emptiness to fill with roads, buildings and essential metropolitan infrastructure, carefully balancing your spending to attract new citizens while providing all the essentials they demand. This time around, of course, you get to plonk down roads using your hands. Finally, you can genuinely say you built a city in a day.

Cosmonious High 👽

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $29.99

(Credit: Owlchemy Labs)

Cosmonious High is a kid-friendly sci-fi adventure set in a wacky alien high school. Developed by Owlchemy Labs, which has previously released games like Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator, this new release looks to continue their penchant for the casual sim genre.

It’ll take advantage of most of PSVR 2’s cutting-edge tech, including 4K resolutions at 90fps, Sense controllers and headset feedback, 3D audio and eye-tracking software. All of that should make its brightly colored world especially vivid.

Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue 🤐

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $29.99

(Credit: tinyBuild Games)

A VR spin-off of the stealth horror series Hello Neighbor, Search & Rescue once again sees the bulbous-chinned Mr. Peterson stalk you through a claustrophobic house. Picking from six characters, you’ll be solving puzzles and uncovering mysteries while trying to steer clever of the many traps lying about.

Developed for both PSVR 2 and the original PSVR, the game won’t cater to all the bells and whistles of Sony’s next-gen headset. It might make for a fun, light-hearted horror game, though.

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection 🐱‍🐉

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: TBC

Originally released on Oculus Quest, Jurassic World Aftermath throws you onto Isla Nublar’s abandoned dinosaur research facility. Among a pack of hungry velociraptors, you’ll be solving puzzles and journeying across the island in a narrative adventure.

This collection contains both the original Jurassic World Aftermath and its sequel. As well as targeting 4K resolution, this PSVR 2 port also supports 3D audio, headset vibration and some quality-of-life improvements over the original Oculus Quest version. A nifty new Dino Viewer also lets you get up close and personal with the creatures in a living museum.

Pistol Whip VR 💃

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: TBC (free upgrade for owners of PSVR version)

(Credit: Cloudhead Games)

Pistol Whip is a rhythm shooter that throws you into an overstimulating abstract world to gun down waves of enemies on the beat. It was already released on PSVR in 2019 but has been spruced up for the new headset.

Expect to find adaptive trigger support, haptic feedback, and SSD optimization that should provide super fast loading times.

Zenith: The Last City 🌄

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: TBC (free upgrade for owners of PSVR version)

(Credit: Ramen VR)

Another launch title, Zenith: The Last City is a fantasy MMO. It’s already available on PSVR but is receiving a whole bunch of new content and graphical improvements. Developer Ramen VR has created new storylines, gameplay features, and overhauled textures.

It’ll also boast the usual slate of PSVR 2 improvements, including adaptive triggers, headset feedback, and faster loading times. The next-gen version will be free to download for anyone who already owns the game on PSVR.

After the Fall 🧟‍♂️

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: TBC

(Credit: Vertigo Studios)

PSVR shooter After the Fall is making the hop to Sony’s new headset next year. In the zombie shooter, you’ll team up with three other survivors to sling lead through various incarnations of shambling flesh.

Immersion is the focus of this PSVR 2 port. Haptic feedback will let you feel every magazine you load, and the headset’s 110° field of view will be put to full use when you’re scavenging for supplies.

Tentacular 🐙

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $24.99

The only game on this list brave enough to swap your fingers for suction cups, Tentacular is a charming physics-based adventure that turns you into a gigantic mollusk. Between gazing in admiration at your sticky appendages, you'll be solving puzzles to help a good-natured island town.

It’s already available on Meta Quest 2 and Steam VR, but will be coming to PSVR 2 sometime after the headset launches.

X8 🎱

Release date: Early 2023

MSRP: $24.99

X8 is a first-person multiplayer hero shooter where you’ll need to use your character’s unique weapons and abilities to win. Players can acquire dozens of abilities and you can customize your character loadout before each round begins. You’ll need to harness the strength of your heroes to give you the edge in each firefight.

Altair Breaker 🗡️

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $19.99

Altair Breaker is already out on Meta Quest 2 and Steam, but developer Thirdverse, Co. has confirmed the game is coming to Sony’s PSVR 2 as a launch title. The game sees you battling enemies as you move from map to map and unleash a wide range of attacks. You can team up with three other players to take on enemies together, and the game can be played from either a sitting or standing position.

Fantavision 202X 🎆

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: TBC

(Credit: Cosmo Machia Inc.)

Originally released on the PlayStation 2, Fantavision returns for PSVR 2. Powered by Unreal Engine, Fantavision is an artistic combination of action, shooting, strategy, and puzzles. The goal is to catch at least three fireworks of the same color and shoot them into the night sky, which should make for a breathtaking experience on the PSVR 2’s high-end display.

Moss and Moss: Book 2 🐭

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $29.99

Moss and its award-winning sequel Moss: Book 2 are coming to PSVR 2 via enhanced versions that take full advantage of the PlayStation VR 2’s new hardware. The games are improved thanks to haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, eye tracking, foveated rendering, the PS VR2 Sense controllers, and an increased field of view. These changes look like they’ll make a massive difference to Moss and Moss: Book 2, which will be available on February 22, 2023.

Rez Infinite

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: TBC ($10 if you already own the PS4/PSVR game)

A PSVR launch title, Rez Infinite is also coming to PSVR 2 on day one. However, the game should feel brand new, as you’ll be able to use the PSVR 2’s eye-tracking to aim at enemies. Described as the “ultimate version” of Rez by the founder and CEO of Enhance Tetsuya Mizuguchi, owners of the original game on PS4 and PSVR 2 can upgrade to the PSVR 2 version for $10.

Tetris Effect: Connected 🐳

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: TBC ($10 to upgrade if you already own the PS4/ PSVR game)

Prepare your eyes for the puzzling perfection of Tetris Effect: Connected, which is coming to PSVR 2 at launch. The game makes clever use of PSVR 2’s eye-tracking tech, letting you enter the Zone when you close and open your eyes. You’ll also feel key moments through the headset’s vibration motor and the haptic feedback from the DualSense controller.

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition 🥊

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: TBC

Creed: Rise to Glory was one of the most downloaded PSVR games in 2022, so it’s great to see an enhanced edition of the popular boxing VR game coming to PlayStation VR2. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition includes new game content, mode and settings to create a more personalized and immersive experience. Online PvP has been reworked, with optimized matchmaking and cross-platform play.

PSVR 2 launch game list 📜

Here are all the games launching alongside the PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023. Sony has previously promised there will be over 30 PSVR 2 games at launch, and that’s exactly what we’re getting.

🍂 After the Fall

🗡️ Altair Breaker

👀 Before Your Eyes

🌃 Cities VR - Enhanced Edition

👽 Cosmonious High

🥊 Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

🎲 Demeo

🕵️ Dyschronica: Chronos Alternate

🎆 Fantavision 202X

🏎️ Gran Turismo 7

🗻 Horizon Call of the Mountain

👔 Job Simulator

🦖 Jurassic World Aftermath

🛶 Kayak VR: Mirage

🎶 Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

🐭 Moss and Moss: Book 2

🏈 NFL Pro Era

🧑‍🚀 No Man’s Sky

🪐 Pavlov VR

🔫 Pistol Whip

🧩 Puzzling Places

👒 Resident Evil Village

✨ Rez Infinite

💨 Song in the Smoke

🤖 Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition

🎼 Synth Riders

🦑 Tentacular

🐳 Tetris Effect: Connected

🪲 Thumper

👿 The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

🕰️ The Last Clockwinder

🐎 The Light Brigade

👹 The Tale of Onogoro

🧟 The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2

🏝️ Vacation Simulator

🏏 What the Bat?

🌄 Zenith: The Last City

PSVR 2 games we’d like to see 🤞

We’re hopeful that Sony will find a way to either add PSVR 2 support to these existing titles or simply release PlayStation VR2 versions down the line. These haven’t been confirmed, but they’d make compelling reasons to pick up Sony’s headset when it releases in early 2023.

🚘 Gran Turismo 7 (confirmed)

👔 Hitman 3

🎵 Beat Saber (confirmed)

☣️ Half-Life: Alyx

🧱 Tetris Effect (confirmed)

🦴 Boneworks

⛏ Minecraft

Is PSVR 2 backward compatible?

(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony)

Sadly, no. We’ve been waiting to hear whether the PSVR 2 would be backward compatible with PSVR titles, but it turns out that won’t be the case.

PlayStation senior vice president of platform experience Hideaki Nishino revealed the disappointing news on the PlayStation Blog podcast and said that the new headset will not be backward compatible as it is “designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience.”

Nishino went on to say, “…developing games for PSVR2 requires a whole different approach than the original PSVR” and touched on the PlayStation VR2’s “more advanced features” like inside-out tracking, eye tracking, 4K HDR OLED display, and new Sense controllers.

As PSVR 2 isn’t backward compatible, hundreds of PSVR games won’t work on Sony’s new peripheral, including beloved titles like Astro Bot Rescue Mission. If you were an early adopter of Sony’s first foray into VR, you might feel short-changed.

We’ll continue to add more PSVR 2 games to this list as more titles are confirmed for Sony’s virtual reality headset, so check back often! You can also stay on top of every new release with our PS5 games 2023 list.

Updated: January 20, 2023