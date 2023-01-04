(Credit: The Shortcut)

Our PS5 games 2023 list includes every upcoming PlayStation 5 title available this year and a round-up of the best PS5 games released in 2022. Several blockbuster exclusive PS5 titles are due to release next year, including Final Fantasy 16, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Forspoken.

It can be hard to keep track of every title released on PlayStation 5, particularly as announcements happen throughout the year and games can often get delayed. Our PS5 games 2023 list will ensure that you’re always aware of what’s around the corner and can serve as a reminder about titles that you may have missed or forgotten about.

We’ll update this page regularly, so check back for all the latest PS5 games 2023 release dates. Don’t forget to read our best games of 2022 list for a recap of some of the titles you may have missed and really need to play and our PSVR 2 games roundup for all the titles coming to PlayStation VR 2.

PS5 games 2023 list

Want to know what’s coming in 2023? Here are all the PS5 games we know are due to release this year. Highlights include Final Fantasy 16, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Hogwarts Legacy.

January

🏴‍☠️ One Piece Odyssey - January 14, 2023

🔭 A Space for the Unbound - January 19, 2023

🗿 Colossal Cave - January 19, 2023

🏫 Persona 4 Golden - January 19, 2023

🎧 Persona 3 Portable - January 19, 2023

☀️ Monster Hunter Rise - January 20, 2023

✨ Forspoken - January 24, 2023

🚀 Dead Space - January 27, 2023

✉️ Season: A letter to the future - January 31, 2023

February

🧑‍🚀 Deliver Us Mars - February 2, 2023

🏺 Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - February 9, 2023

🧙‍♂️ Hogwarts Legacy - February 10, 2023

💀 Wanted: Dead - February 10, 2023

💕 Wild Hearts - February 21, 2023

💗 Atomic Heart - February 21, 2023

🐲 Like a Dragon: Ishin! - February 21, 2023

🏉 Blood Bowl 3 - February 23, 2023

🔑 Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key - February 24, 2023

🎱 Octopath Traveler 2 - February 24, 2023

🫣 Scars Above - February 27, 2023

🌕 Destiny 2: Lightfall - February 28, 2023

March

📆 The Day Before - March 1, 2023

🇨🇳 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - March 3, 2023

📸 Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - March 9, 2023

👺 ONI: Road to the Mightiest Oni - March 9, 2023

☠️ Skull and Bones - March 9, 2023

✨ Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - March 17, 2023

🧟 Resident Evil 4 - March 24, 2023

April

👋 Meet Your Maker - April 4, 2023

🏝️ Dead Island 2 - April 28, 2023

May

🦈 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - May 26, 2023

June

👊 Street Fighter 6 - June 2, 2023

😈 Diablo IV - June 6, 2023

⚔️ Final Fantasy 16 - June 22, 2023

Spring 2023

🚜 Lightyear Frontier - Spring 2023

🚀 Star Trek: Resurgence - Spring 2023

Summer 2023

✨ The Expanse - Summer 2023

TBC 2023

🔦 Alan Wake 2 - TBC 2023

🌐 Atlas Fallen - TBC 2023

🍖 Ark 2 - TBC 2023

🔵 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - TBC 2023

🐒 Black Myth: Wukong - TBC 2023

🐚 Cocoon - TBC 2023

🦸 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - TBC 2023

🥷 Ereban: Shadow Legacy - TBC 2023

📸 Flashback 2 - TBC 2023

🪓 Flintlock - TBC 2023

🗡️ Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - TBC 2023

🛩️ Forever Skies - TBC 2023

🌊 Highwater - TBC 2023

🐛 Hollowknight: Silksong - TBC 2023

🖌️ Layers of Fears - TBC 2023

🤥 Lies of P - TBC 2023

💍 Lord of the Rings: Gollum - TBC 2023

🕸️ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - TBC 2023

⚔️ Minecraft Legends - TBC 2023

📦 Moving Out 2 - TBC 2023

🛣️ Open Roads - TBC 2023

😺 Party Animals - TBC 2023

😶‍🌫️ Silent Hill 2 Remake - TBC 2023

🔪 Stellar Blade - TBC 2023

🔒 Ravenlok - TBC 2023

🌆 Replaced - TBC 2023

🕵️ The Last Case of Benedict Fox - TBC 2023

📖 The Plucky Squire - TBC 2023

🐺 The Wolf Among Us 2 - TBC 2023

🔨 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - TBC 2023

PS5 exclusives releasing in 2023

The PS5 is set for a blockbuster year with several high-profile games due to release exclusively for Sony's console.

Forspoken - January 24

Forspoken was supposed to release last year but was eventually pushed back to January 24 after a couple of delays. A lengthy demo is available to try now on PS5 and it gives you a good idea of what to expect from Square Enix’s magical open-world adventure game.

Final Fantasy 16 - June 22

Arguably one of the most anticipated PS5 games of 2023, Final Fantasy 16 is set to grace Sony’s console as a PlayStation 5 exclusive on June 22. Players can expect spectacular combat, an engrossing story, and incredible production values.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Summer 2023

The web-slinging hero returns to PS5 this summer and judging from the small teaser trailer Sony released in 2021, we’re in for a real treat. The game features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as well as Venom.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Winter 2023

Another Final Fantasy game, another PS5 exclusive. Square’s follow-up to the excellent Final Fantasy 7 Remake gives us the next chapter of the remake trilogy, and it’s shaping up to be another classic.

Silent Hill 2 Remake - TBC 2023

Fans of Silent Hill’s fog-filled streets have had to wait an eternity for this one, but Silent Hill 2 is finally getting a remake. Developer Bloober Team, who were behind the once Xbox Series X exclusive The Medium, are handling this eagerly awaited retelling of Konami’s classic survival horror game.

Stellar Blade - TBC 2023

You may recognize Stellar Blade. The game was previously shown off as Project EVE, and it’s now releasing exclusively on PS5. The game promises to deliver incredible visuals, visceral combat and some epic boss battles.

🏆 Best PS5 games released in 2022

(Credit: The Shortcut/Guerrilla Games)

There were some fantastic games released on PS5 in 2022. The year started strongly with the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. We also saw the release of Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part 1, and God of War Ragnarok.

However, my favorite game on PS5 in 2022 has to be Sifu. Sifu is a punishingly hard beat ‘em up that takes inspiration from films like Ip Man and Oldboy. Check it out if you haven’t already.

These were the best PS5 games released in 2022:

🪙 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - January 28, 2022

👊 Sifu - February 8, 2022

🏹 Horizon Forbidden West - February 18, 2022

💍 Elden Ring - February 25, 2022

🚘 Gran Turismo 7 - March 4, 2022

👻 Ghostwire: Tokyo - March 25, 2022

🐢 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shedder’s Revenge - June 16, 2022

🥤 Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - June 30, 2022

😺 Stray - July 19, 2022 (free on PS Plus Premium /Extra)

🛼 Rollerdrome - August 16, 2022 (free game trial on PS Plus Premium)

🦒 The Last of Us Part 1 - September 2, 2022 (Read our The Last of Us Part 1 review )

🦊 Tunic - September 27, 2022

🐀 A Plague Tale: Requiem - October 18, 2022

🃏 Persona 5 Royale - October 21, 2022

🪓 God of War Ragnarok - November 9, 2022 (Read our God of War Ragnarok review)

Updated: January 4, 2023