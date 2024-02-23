(Credit: Square Enix)

The long-awaited second part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake has wowed critics once again, providing yet another must-have exclusive for PS5.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has achieved an impressive Opencritic score of 93 after 89 critic reviews, with 100% of reviewers recommending the game.

It’s been just under four years since Final Fantasy 7 Remake released on PS4, so expect to see the final part of the three-part sequel arrive sometime in 2028. However, it seems like the wait will be worth it judging by the first two games.

Here’s what critics had to say about the remake of the 1997 classic PS One game, which releases on February 29.

IGN gave Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth a 9 out of 10, saying: “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth impressively builds off of what Remake set in motion, both as a best-in-class action-RPG full of exciting challenges and an awe-inspiring recreation of a world that has meant so much to so many for so long.”

VGC was also a big fan of Rebirth, giving the game a perfect score. “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an excellent RPG with some of the best characters in the gaming canon. While some open-world content skirts the edges, and the game's main narrative is left somewhat deflated, the time spent with Aerith, Tifa, and the gang makes this a hugely enjoyable road trip you'll be playing for hundreds of hours.”

But Square Enix’s follow-up to FF7 Remake didn’t wow everyone. GameSpot said, “Rebirth keeps its narrative focus on characters while bringing a new dimension to combat, but it stumbles in pivotal moments” while Polygon said, “Rebirth is worth your time, but I’m not sure if it’s worth as much of your time as it asks for.”

Still, there’s no doubt that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will likely end up as one of the best PS5 games of 2024 and is yet another compelling reason for someone to choose Sony’s console when it comes to PS5 vs Xbox Series X.

PlayStation 5 owners have some more exclusives to look forward to later this year, with upcoming PS5 games like Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin releasing in April and March, respectively.