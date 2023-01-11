(Credit: The Shortcut)

We’ve put our time and money into finding the best PS5 games that you need to play in 2023. Our carefully curated list will help you decide which video games are worth picking up for Sony’s PlayStation 5 console, and could even alert you to some key titles you may have missed.

While our best PS5 games list initially started out with 15 entries, we’ve expanded our analysis to include honorable mentions, the best PS4 games on PS5, and the top-ranking titles on Metacritic based on critics’ reviews.

Many of you relied on our advice to pick up a PS5 restock last year, and we’re continuing to help people secure Sony’s console which is finally easier to find. With more of you getting your hands on the PlayStation 5, we’ve seen demand for PS5 game-buying advice skyrocket as a result.

The good news is that even though the PS5 is only just over two years old, there’s already a healthy selection of games to enjoy – from family-friendly platformers and high-octane racing games to immersive single-player adventures.

Unlike the majority of the best Xbox Series X games, most of the recommendations in the list below are PS5-exclusive games developed specifically to take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s feature set. A few titles have started to crop up at a later date on PC, albeit sometimes years later, but there are stills some games that remain locked to Sony’s ecosystem.

Another thing we note in our top PS5 games list: some titles are now available on the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra service, though Sony’s best will still cost $70. The good news is you can use our exclusive PlayStation Plus discount code for $10 off PS Plus Essential, which includes three PS Plus free games per month.

Why trust my best PS5 games list 🤔

I’ve personally tested and vetted every PS5 game on this best picks list and countless others which didn’t make the cut. As a bonafide gamer who has been playing games since the Sega Genesis era, I’ve spent hours with each of our top recommendations and made a point to finish practically every game on this list, often earning the Platinum trophy to boot. (Shout out to Sifu for making me work extra hard for it!).

In the past, I’ve worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor and was TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor before joining The Shortcut. Prior to that, I ran my own award-nominated video games site for a number of years. I’m fortunate that my passion for gaming has let me carve out a career.

I’ve tested an exhaustive amount of PS5 games, then (more than the top 15 here) to determine which titles deserve to be on the list and have benchmarked the best SSD for PS5 in the process (which worked out well, given the storage each PS5 game takes up).

Like all good ranking systems, my best PS5 games list won’t remain static and is subject to change. New releases and post-launch updates can drastically improve or worsen the quality of a title, and opinions can also change over time. Expect to see some different entries, positional changes, and new additions to the honorable mentions section in the future.

Of course, if you still need a PS5 – and many people still do – the Walmart PS5 restock, Amazon PS5 restock, and Target PS5 restock are your best chances to own the Sony console at MSRP.

How I test the best PS5 games 🧪

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Sat on a comfy sofa, headphones on, playing on a big screen TV with the lights turned down – that’s the best way to test PS5 games. I game on an LG CX 55-inch OLED, one of the best PS5 accessories, which has HDMI 2.1, VRR, and HDR support. It means I can use every PS5 display feature, like playing PS5 120fps games.

I wear various headphones to get the most out of 3D audio (right now I’m loving the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless) and attempt to play every game to completion (remember, you can’t technically “complete” live service games). I tend to opt for ‘Performance mode’ where possible (60fps) and prefer to play multiplayer shooters at 120fps if supported.

In terms of PS5 storage, I expanded the console’s default 825GB SSD with a 1TB WD Black SN850. For PS4 games, I use Samsung’s Portable T5 external SSD which gives older titles a speed boost.

While it’s not really relevant to the testing process, I also use a Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller, which I think is one of the best PS5 controller colors available. I also have the black covers on my PS5 to complete the look and a PS5 DualSense Charging Station so I never have to stop mid-game to charge Sony’s pad.

15. Horizon Forbidden West 🏹

Release date: February 18, 2022

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Guerrilla Games)

➕ A believable and inviting open world to explore

➕ You’ll never run out of things to do

➖ Doesn’t deviate much from the first game

Aloy’s adventure into the Forbidden West sees the red-headed Nora outcast battling new mechanical threats with her trusty bow and spear and encountering a few familiar faces along the way. However, developer Guerrilla Games has cranked everything players loved from the first game up a notch.

Almost every aspect of Horizon Zero Dawn for PS5 has been expanded upon or improved in Forbidden West. Traversal feels more natural and offers more freedom, while combat requires strategic thinking and the full use of your skillset if you’re to succeed.

The game’s breathtaking visuals – which were already a highlight in Horizon Zero Dawn – are even more expertly detailed, and it’s easy to lose hours chatting with the game’s many characters which are all animated with exceptional realism.

Horizon Forbidden West is an accomplished sequel, then, and the game’s expansive open world is begging to be explored. There’s never been a better time to play it, as the game recently made several improvements to the game’s performance mode, added a 40Hz option, and most of the launch day bugs have been ironed out.

14. Sackboy: A Big Adventure 🧶

Release date: November 12, 2020

MSRP: $59.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Sumo Digital)

➕ Fun for all the family

➕ Online and couch co-op

➖ Limited DualSense features

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is an expertly-crafted platformer stuffed with the sorts of clever ideas that Nintendo’s first-party lineup is renowned for.

Sony’s hessian hero returns to take on the dastardly Vex, who has kidnapped Sackboy’s friends and turned the world of Craftworld on its head. You’ll need to save Craftworld by socking it to the evil Vex, but only if you can make it through the game’s topsy-turvy levels.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS5 is full of kooky characters, and the game’s world is presented in a charming patchwork style. There’s so much detail packed into each of the game’s levels, all of which feel distinct and lovingly designed, making them a joy to play.

This highly recommended PlayStation 5 game also has online and couch co-op, so you can jump, swing, and slide through Sackboy: A Big Adventure with up to three friends or family members. It’s the perfect family title but packs a real challenge for veteran players.

13. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 🔧

Release date: June 11, 2021

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: Insomniac Games)

➕ Sumptuous graphics

➕ Great cast of characters

➖ Plays it a bit too safe

It may sound cliché, but Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is as close as you’ll get to an interactive Pixar film on the PS5. If you want a game that shows off just what the PlayStation 5 console is capable of, there’s no better candidate than Rift Apart. Thankfully, it’s not just beautiful to behold – it’s a blast to play too.

In typical Ratchet and Clank fashion, you have an arsenal of zany weapons at your disposal to unleash havoc with. From rocket launchers to firing off mechanical attack robots, taking down hordes of enemies never gets old, thanks to the game’s whacky weaponry. You’ll collect thousands of nuts and bolts that let you up your arsenal, and unlock new abilities to help you traverse the game’s vibrant and densely packed levels.

The game’s cast of characters is also extremely endearing, especially the new female Lombax, Rivet, who helps bring some more evocative moments to the game’s story. Of course, Ratchet & Clank’s trademark humor is alive and well, with zany bosses and larger-than-life enemies taking center stage.

12. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection 🪙

Release date: January 28, 2022

MSRP: $49.99

(Credit: Naughty Dog)

➕ Incredible 3D audio

➕ Two games for the price of one

➖ Can get a little repetitive

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is one of the best PS5 games because it remasters two of the best greatest PS4 games of all time. Both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy have been given a pleasing makeover, bringing 4K resolution, a silky-smooth performance mode, and a high frame rate mode for players to enjoy on Sony’s new console.

The games also benefit from amazing 3D audio support, which needs to be heard to be believed. Check out the best PS5 headsets if you really want to get the most out of Uncharted’s spectacular audio.

You can't go wrong here if you missed out on either of these two superb games on PS4 – they’re here for your enjoyment on PlayStation 5 now and better than ever.

Developer Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series is revered by gamers, and rightly so. Few games can combine the heart-stopping action you expect to see from a Hollywood blockbuster with powerful storytelling. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also experience some of the most awe-inspiring locations found in any video game. Don’t miss out on these two epic adventures.

11. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade ☁️

Release date: June 10, 2021

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Square Enix)

➕ An ambitious remake of one of the best JRPGs of all time

➕ Reimagined for a new audience

➖ New changes won’t suit everyone

Final Fantasy 7 changed the fortunes of Japanese RPGs in the west and holds a special place in many gamers’ hearts. When Square Enix announced it would be remaking one of its most cherished games in 2015, few would have thought it would take over five years to arrive. However, it was almost definitely worth the wait.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is one of the most ambitious remakes we’ve ever played and overhauls practically every aspect of the PS One classic. Remarkably, the game feels innately familiar yet completely new, which is quite an achievement.

It’s also a stunner on PS5, with a silky-smooth 60fps that keeps the game feeling smooth and responsive. If you thought Final Fantasy 7 was a looker back in 1997, the FF7 Remake Intergrade will exceed your expectations.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is part of PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra.

10. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut 📦

Release date: September 24, 2021

MSRP: $59.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Kojima Productions)

➕ Unique concept

➕ Riveting story

➖ Gameplay is rather polarizing

From the genius mind of Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding is his most bizarre creation yet. The game sees you delivering supplies to various outposts and overcoming any obstacles that stand in your way. This can be as simple as hiking across some rough terrain or as tricky as avoiding the game’s supernatural enemies, the ‘BTs.’

That might sound as dull as dishwater to some, but it’s not the destination that’s important – it’s the journey. There’s something undeniably captivating about Death Stranding’s world and its characters that it’s easy to lose hours at a time as you trudge across the game’s beautiful landscapes.

If you’ve ever played the Metal Gear Solid games, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut features a couple of telltale Kojima traits. The game includes hours of meticulously detailed cutscenes, some light-hearted humor, and a storyline as predictable as next week’s lottery numbers. Strap in, because Death Stranding is one wild ride.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is part of PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra.

9. Demon’s Souls 🏰

Release date: November 12, 2020

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: Bluepoint Games)

➕ One of the best-looking games on PS5

➕ Punishingly difficult yet immensely rewarding

➖ Patience required

Sure, Demon’s Souls was a PS5 launch title more than two years ago, but it’s still one of the most visually striking PlayStation 5 games on the system. Bluepoint Games has done an outstanding job of remaking the classic PS3 title from 2009, and the game stays true to the original design – warts and all.

Spectacular lighting, super-fast load times, and epic boss battles are some of the key highlights of the PS5 remake, but the tried-and-tested gameplay ensures Demon’s Souls is just as compelling today as it was all those years ago. Be warned, though — it’s a frequently brutal and punishing affair.

What makes Demon’s Souls extra special is how the game handles online play. You’ll encounter hundreds of messages left by other players and can see where players fell in battle. There’s also the chance that you might get invaded by another player, who could put an end to your run with a couple of swift blows. It’s a great touch.

Demon’s Souls is part of PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra.

8. Resident Evil Village 😱

Release date: May 7, 2021

MSRP: $39.99

➕ Genuinely scary

➕ PSVR 2 support coming in the future

➖ Story tails off toward the end

Resident Evil Village reunites players with Ethan Winters. Ethan appears to be living a picture-perfect life with his wife Mia and daughter Rose after the harrowing events of Resident Evil 7, but things quickly take a turn for the worse as his family is abducted.



In search of Mia and Rose, Ethan encounters all sorts of grotesque creatures and crazed individuals and ends up fighting for his life and abducted family. We won’t spoil the details of what awaits but be prepared for some seriously scary moments and disturbing visuals.

Once you’ve made it through the game’s compelling story, there’s also a fun arcade mode called Mercenaries that tasks you with wracking up high scores and killing countless enemies. The game’s long-awaited DLC expansion, Shadows of Rose, has also finally arrived, and it lets you play the entire game from a third-person perspective. There’s also a new story campaign to experience where you play as Rose Winters.



A fine follow-up to Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village is also one of several confirmed PSVR 2 games, which could make one of the best PS5 games even better.

7. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 🕷️

Release date: November 12, 2020

MSRP: $49.99

(Credit: Insomniac Games)

➕ Swinging through Brooklyn feels incredible

➕ Blazing-fast load times

➖ Feels more like an expansion than a true sequel

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 doesn’t quite surpass the web-slinger’s first entry on PS4, but it’s still comfortably one of the best superhero games ever made. Swinging high above the streets of snowy Harlem, New York, is as exhilarating as ever, and Miles brings a few new tricks of his own to the party.

In particular, Miles’s special Venom moves are a spectacular sight to behold. He’s also more agile than Peter Parker, making the game’s free-flowing combat feel faster and more fluid.

Thanks to the PS5’s super-fast SSD, Spider-Man: Miles Morales has practically no load times, and the game’s vast open-world launches in just a few seconds. The power of Sony’s new console also adds ray-traced reflections to the mix for some visual eye candy, making it one of the first PS5 games we recommend buying.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is part of PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra.

6. Returnal 👩‍🚀

Release date: April 30, 2021

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Housemarque)

➕ Satisfying gameplay loop

➕ Free DLC adds co-op and new challenges

➖ Skill level could hamper your fun

A new twist on the roguelike genre, Returnal is another PS5 game that demands your attention. And that’s precisely why we’ve ranked it as one of the best PS5 games for 2022. It utilizes almost every aspect of the PlayStation 5’s unique feature set to great effect: such as its immersive 3D audio and smart use of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

You’ll need to survive against countless swarms of enemies in an ever-changing world and use alien weaponry and artifacts to give yourself a fighting chance of survival. However, if you die, you’ll have to start all over again. There’s a constant risk and reward element to the gameplay which will keep you coming back for more.

Returnal recently received a massive free update that added online co-op and a new survival mode called Ascension. You can play through the whole Reurnal campaign with a friend and then tackle the Tower of Sisyphus, an endless mode that sees you climb ever higher up a never-ending tower full of enemies.

If you’re tired of playing yet another third-person, narrative-driven adventure game that Sony has a habit of producing, Returnal is a breath of fresh air.

Returnal is part of PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra.

5. Sifu 👊

Release date: February 8, 2022

MSRP: $39.99

➕ Makes you feel like a kung fu master

➕ Nothing else quite like it

➖ Some boss battles feel unfair

If you’ve ever watched any of the great kung fu movies and dreamed of a video game equivalent, Sifu is as close as it gets.

As a martial arts master, you’ll take down enemies with a flurry of expertly-placed punches, dodge their attacks, and counter with consummate ease. You’ll soon find yourself in a zen-like state as you masterfully take down all who stand before you in a blur of incredibly brutal combos.

What makes Sifu even more captivating, however, is its unique aging mechanic. Your character gets older every time you die, giving you more power but less health overall. Once you reach the age of 71, it’s all over, so you’ll need to perfect each level if you’re to make it to the final boss while still in your prime. Challenging, addictive, and super satisfying to play, Sifu is an exceptional PS5 game.

4. Elden Ring 💍

Release date: February 25, 2022

MSRP: $59.99

➕ A triumph in open-world game design

➕ Staggering amount of replay value

➖ Can be overwhelming

Elden Ring sets a new bar for open-world game design. It brings the impeccable combat mechanics of the Dark Souls series to a sandbox full of the same terrifying foes that can end your progress with the swing of a weapon. It retains the series’ no-nonsense difficulty, but you’re free to tackle the game your way instead of being funneled into a potential dead end. That opens up so many more opportunities in a genre that has a habit of rewarding curious minds.

FromSoftware’s signature brand of fairly obtuse storytelling won’t be for everyone, mind you. Nor will the fact that the game can feel needlessly unfair at times. However, stick with it – what awaits is a fantastical adventure that critics universally adored. There’s a reason why Elden Ring is so many people’s game of the year.

3. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut 🏯

Release date: July 17, 2021

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Sucker Punch Productions)

➕ Expansive DLC island to explore

➕ Gorgeous from every angle

➖ Not a free upgrade for PS4 owners

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut makes one of the best games on PS4 even better on PS5. If you’ve been waiting years for a convincing samurai game that combines an emotional story with razor-sharp combat, you owe it to yourself to join Jin on his perilous journey to save Tsushima from a Mongol invasion.

The game takes full advantage of the DualSense’s capabilities, letting you feel every step of your horse as you ride through feudal Japan and the tension in your bowstring as you prepare to fire an arrow.

The Director’s Cut includes Iki Island, a brand-new area with new story content, engaging sidequests, and a slew of collectibles to discover. If you’ve yet to join Jin on his courageous and perilous journey to save Tsushima, there’s never been a better time than now.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is part of PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra.

2. Gran Turismo 7 🚘

Release date: March 4, 2022

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Polyphony Digital)

➕ A fantastic return to form for the racing sim series

➕ DualSense controller makes every car feel unique

➖ Some cars feel unobtainable without microtransactions

Gran Turismo 7 puts you in the driver’s seat of some of the world’s best cars, but thanks to the PS5, you feel like you’re really there. The DualSense controller mimics every gear change and the roar of a car’s engine to great effect. You also feel resistance in the triggers when you press down on the throttle or brakes, and it’s an incredibly convincing sensation.

Unlike GT Sport, which was notably bereft of content at launch, Gran Turismo 7 has a litany of modes for players to dive into and free updates continue to add more content to the game post-launch. Underpinning the excellent driving experience is a satisfying progression system that will keep you glued to the track, and the expansive online mode means you can test your skills against the world’s best drivers.

However, one blot that may frustrate collectors is the price of some of the cars. While you can technically save up and earn the necessary credits to unlock the game’s most coveted vehicles, there’s also the nagging sense the developer Polyphony Digital wants you to speed up the process via microtransactions. If you can ignore that obvious ploy, it won’t be too grating, but some players may feel the game is needlessly exploitative.

1. Astro’s Playroom 🤖

Release date: November 19, 2020

MSRP: Pre-installed on every PS5 console

➕ Completely free and a celebration of PlayStation’s history

➕ A showcase for the DualSense controller

➖ Lack of boss battles

One of the best features of the PS5 console is the clever DualSense controller from Sony. Even after two years of using the PlayStation 5, it’s remarkable how much I still enjoy the features of the DualSense. The new haptic feedback and adaptive triggers add an extra level of immersion to games which I never knew I needed, and it’s hard to go back to a standard controller once you’ve experienced what the DualSense can provide.

Astro’s Playroom shows off the potential of these two technologies in the most brilliant of ways, then, and it’s a must-play if you’re booting up your PS5 for the first time. The game uses the controller to replicate several feelings and sensations, like wading through a sandstorm, jumping into the water, firing off a Gatling gun, or scampering across metal structures. It’s incredibly convincing and I guarantee it will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Astro’s Playroom isn’t just a fancy tech demo, though – it’s also a fantastic title in its own right that matches the sort of ingenuity Nintendo is rightly praised for. What’s more, the game serves as a fitting celebration of PlayStation’s illustrious history and is full of collectibles to discover.

Don’t dismiss Astro’s Playroom just because it’s free, this is comfortably one of the best PS5 games, and perhaps one of the best games you’ll play this generation.

Honorable mentions 👏

(Credit: Annapurna Interactive)

While we thoroughly enjoyed these PS5 games below, they can’t quite make it into our top 15. However, we’re still happy to recommend them after our testing.

🤖 Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since its turbulent launch and now resembles something more akin to what gamers were originally promised. It’ll probably never live up to the lofty expectations that developer CD Projekt Red first set, but Cyberpunk 2077 is still a superb game nonetheless.

⌛ Deathloop. Your task in Deathloop is simple: assassinate 12 visionaries and break the time loop. The only problem is that you’ll have to kill them all in one day, which is far more complicated than it sounds. A unique game that mixes an immersive sim with tight FPS mechanics, Deathloop is well worth your time.

🗼 Ghostwire Tokyo. Despite borrowing many elements from other open-world games, Ghostwire Tokyo’s convincing recreation of Shibuya, Tokyo, and twisted enemies kept me hooked until I popped the Platinum trophy. If you have even the faintest interest in Japanese folklore and mythology and want to experience something that brings some new twists to the first-person shooter formula, don’t sleep on Ghostwire Tokyo.

🪓 God of War Ragnarok. Kratos and Atreus’ follow-up to God of War (2018) felt like a shoo-in to make it on our best PS5 games list, but it’s a far too familiar and safe sequel that’s held back by the aging hardware of the PS5. That doesn’t mean God of War Ragnarok isn’t visually stunning or that the evocative story is any less impactful, but there’s a real sense of deja vu that’s hard to ignore. (Check out my God of War Ragnarok review.)

😺 Stray. Cat lovers rejoice – Stray features the most realistic feline in a video game to date. It’s much more than just a cat simulator, though, but its clever recreation of a four-legged friend is the foundation for a gripping sci-fi adventure with some puzzle elements thrown in. It’s not perfect, but it’s free for PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra members to try out.

🦒 The Last of Us Part 1. Ellie and Joel have never looked better in The Last of Part 1, an extensive remake of the critically-acclaimed game that first launched on PS3. Fans of the series will find plenty to enjoy as they retread their steps and take in the new visuals, but it’s hard to justify the $70 price tag, especially as the game’s old multiplayer mode is no longer included. (Check out our The Last of Us Part 1 review.)

Best PS5 games by Metacritic ranking

Here are the top 15 best PS5 games according to their Metacritic ranking:

💍 Elden Ring - 96 ⚔️ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - 96 🪓 God of War Ragnarok - 94 😈 Hades - 93 🏰 Demon’s Souls - 92 🃏 Persona 5 Royal - 91 🛹 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 - 90 🪄 Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker - 90 ☁️ Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - 89 🧐 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - 89 🕺 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - 89 🥲 Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition - 88 🦒 The Last of Us Part 1 - 88 🔧 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 88 👥 It Takes Two - 88

Best PS4 games to play on PS5

(Credit: Naughty Dog)

There’s a wealth of fantastic PS4 games available that will run even better when played on PS5. Sony’s console is backward compatible, which means if you already own a vast library of PlayStation 4 games (and have the standard PS5 that includes a disc drive) you’ll have plenty to play already.

The good news is that some PS4 titles have been enhanced for PS5 – no upgrade fee required – bumping the frame rate from a sludgy 30fps to 60fps. Here are 10 of the best PS4 games to play on PS5, all of which benefit from a performance boost.

🦋 The Last of Us Part 2 (runs at 60fps on PS5)

🪓 God of War (runs at 60fps on PS5)

🏹 Horizon Zero Dawn (runs at 60fps on PS5)

🥷 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (runs at a solid 60fps on PS5)

🔧 Ratchet and Clank (runs at 60fps on PS5)

🐴 Shadow of The Colossus (runs at 60fps on PS5)

🧟‍♀️ Days Gone (runs at 60fps on PS5)

🏯 Ghost of Tsushima (runs at 60fps on PS5)

🇺🇸 Shadow of the Tomb Raider (runs at 60fps on PS5)

🏺 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (runs at 60fps on PS5)

Looking for something new to play on the PS5? Keep track of every new game on the way with our PS5 games 2023 to see what’s coming to PlayStation 5 in the months ahead. And if you still can’t decide between the PS5 Disc vs Digital console, we’re here to help you make the right call. 📞

