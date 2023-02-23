(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony/Capcom)

Got your hands on the new PSVR 2 headset for PS5? Want to know what you should play first? Just as the PSVR 2’s rubber face shield is sure to block out the world around you, I’ve got you covered with these 5 top PSVR 2 games you need to play.

Whether you’re completely new to VR or a seasoned vet, there's something for everyone on this list, which is doubly important given PSVR 2 isn’t backward compatible. Some of these VR experiences are exclusive to PSVR 2, like the Gran Turismo 7 port, while others have appeared on other virtual reality platforms before.

However, even many older games have been enhanced for Sony’s new platform, making them look and run better than ever before. With 44 PSVR 2 launch games to choose from, these are the titles I’ve clicked with the most since donning Sony’s headset.

Gran Turismo 7 🏎️

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: Free upgrade / $69.99

(Credit: Polyphony Digital)

Considered by many to be PSVR 2’s killer app, Gran Turismo 7 is fully playable in VR. Only the game’s split-screen versus mode is off-limits, but you can compete online, tackle time trials and even view cars up close and personal in the Showroom mode.

I’ve set a few hot laps since Gran Turismo 7’s PSVR 2 update dropped and it really is something you just have to witness yourself. Looking around and seeing the entire cockpit of a car is one thing, but you’ll also be able to see your driver’s legs and get a greater appreciation of some of the world’s greatest tracks.

GT7 is comfortably one of the best PSVR 2 games, then. If you’re wondering ‘is PSVR 2 worth it?’, Gran Turismo 7 has the power to make you a believer.

Resident Evil Village 👒

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: Free upgrade / $59.99

Are you ready to witness Lady Dimitrescu’s towering above you? Well, the free upgrade for Resident Evil Village lets you do just that. Capcom’s classic is one of the best PS5 games you can buy, and the PSVR 2 version makes some significant tweaks to the gameplay.

Players can duel-wield weapons, and actions that were performed with a simple button press will now require you to act them out. Take damage, and you’ll have to physically pour the medicine over your injuries, which should ramp up the tension if you’re sprinting away from a werewolf.

While Resident Evil Village isn’t one of the reasons you should question whether children can play PSVR 2, it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted. Thankfully, if you begin to sweat with fear while playing RE8, the PlayStation VR 2 is easy to clean. Check out how to clean your PSVR 2 for more details.

Tetris Effect: Connected 🐳

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $39.99 ($10 upgrade fee if you already own the PS4/PSVR game)

If there was ever a game designed to show off the PSVR 2 specs like its new 4K HDR OLED displays, Tetris Effect: Connected has to be it. The deep black levels that the PSVR 2’s OLED screens can provide act as the perfect backdrop for the explosions of color that Tetris Effect: Connected delivers in spades.

If you think Tetris has nothing left to offer, you’ll be quite surprised by just how much of a difference combining music and dynamic backgrounds makes to the beloved puzzle game. It’s a toe-tapping spectacle that’s even more beautiful to behold in VR.

I also can’t think of a better way to warm up for the Tetris movie, which looks like a surprisingly good Cold War thriller, than playing Tetris Effect: Connected on PSVR 2.

Moss and Moss: Book 2 🐭

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $39.99 ($29.99 for Moss: Book 2)

Originally released on Sony’s first PSVR headset, Moss and Moss: Book 2 have been enhanced for PSVR 2 to take advantage of the new hardware. You play as an almost omnipotent being, looking down at the bustling world below. You’re tasked with helping a plucky mouse adventurer named Quill through the many obstacles and hazards that stand in her way, and it’s an extremely charming and compelling game in equal measure.

If you’ve been wondering ‘does PSVR 2 make you feel sick?’, Moss is a great introduction to the wonders of virtual reality as you can play it from a sitting position. It does require any vigorous arm-waving or head movements, either, so it won’t leave you feeling like you’re about to throw up your lunch.

Job Simulator 👔

Release date: February 22, 2023

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: Owlchemy Labs)

Job Simulator has been around for a while, but it’s still one of the most engaging VR titles out there. You’re assigned various tasks such as cooking, working in an office, or serving customers as a cashier, but the game’s clever use of physics means you can get up to all sorts so of silly shenanigans.

You can juggle tomatoes, make an inedible breakfast, and throw things across the room at your robot boss and never face the consequences! If real-life work was as fun as Job Simulator we’d all be a lot happier during our nine-to-fives.

It’s worth noting that Job Simulator isn’t one of the many PSVR 2 games you can play sitting down. You’ll need a 2m x 2m playspace as it requires a lot of moving around, grabbing, reaching, and throwing which might not be possible if you don’t have the room.

