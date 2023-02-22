(Credit: Polyphony Digital)

Sony’s PSVR 2 headset can immerse you in fantastical worlds and transform your room into a magical play space. However, sometimes you just want to play PSVR 2 sitting down.

If you’re tired after a long day or simply don’t have the space to play VR standing up safely, I’ve rounded up all the PSVR 2 games you can play sitting down. This list will also save you time if you’re not interested in playing roomscale VR games as these require a 2m x 2m play area that you might not be able to accommodate.

Sitting games are also recommended to those who are wondering ‘does PSVR 2 make you feel sick?’. I’ve personally found playing games from a seated position can help combat the feelings of motion sickness that tend to arise in more vigorous titles. When you do feel like you’re having a slight wobble in VR, it’s comforting to know that your keister is firmly planted on the couch.

Every PSVR 2 game you can play sitting down 🪑

Want to play PSVR 2 sitting down? These games can be enjoyed without the need to stand up, though the majority of titles include the option if you ever feel like stretching your legs. I’ve highlighted the games that only include the sitting VR play style, too.

After the Fall - Complete Edition

Altair Breaker

Before Your Ey e (sitting)

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cosmonious High

Demeo

Drums Rock

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Episode 1

Garden of the Sea

Cities: VR - Enhanced Edition

Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition

Fantavision 202X (sitting only)

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat!

Moss Book

Moss Book 2

Resident Evil Village

Rez Infinite

Runner (sitting only)

Puzzling Places

Pistol Whip

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Swordsman VR

Tentacular

Thumper

Townsmen VR

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (sitting only)

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade

The Tale of Onogoro

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution

Tetris Effect: Connected

Unplugged - Air Guitar

Zenith: The Last City

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

PSVR 2 games with no sitting play style 🧍‍♀️

Thankfully, most PSVR 2 games can be played sitting down. However, these games don’t support the more sedentary VR play style, so you’ll have to get on your feet and make some space if you want to play them.

2MD: VR Football Unleashed All Star

Job Simulator

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Les Mills Bodycombat

NFL Pro Era

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Vacation Simulator

What the Bat?

It’s always worth double-checking what VR play styles a game supports before you buy it, or you could risk being unable to play it. That’s yet another quirk that could dissuade those who are new to VR, and might make you wonder ‘is PSVR 2 worth it?’.

Thankfully, 44 PSVR 2 launch games are available to play now that the headset is out, which means there are plenty of options to suit the tastes of every gamer.