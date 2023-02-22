PSVR 2 games you can play sitting down: take a load off
Tired of standing up to play PSVR 2? These games can be played from the comfort of your couch
Sony’s PSVR 2 headset can immerse you in fantastical worlds and transform your room into a magical play space. However, sometimes you just want to play PSVR 2 sitting down.
If you’re tired after a long day or simply don’t have the space to play VR standing up safely, I’ve rounded up all the PSVR 2 games you can play sitting down. This list will also save you time if you’re not interested in playing roomscale VR games as these require a 2m x 2m play area that you might not be able to accommodate.
Sitting games are also recommended to those who are wondering ‘does PSVR 2 make you feel sick?’. I’ve personally found playing games from a seated position can help combat the feelings of motion sickness that tend to arise in more vigorous titles. When you do feel like you’re having a slight wobble in VR, it’s comforting to know that your keister is firmly planted on the couch.
Every PSVR 2 game you can play sitting down 🪑
Want to play PSVR 2 sitting down? These games can be enjoyed without the need to stand up, though the majority of titles include the option if you ever feel like stretching your legs. I’ve highlighted the games that only include the sitting VR play style, too.
After the Fall - Complete Edition
Altair Breaker
Before Your Eye (sitting)
Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder
Cosmonious High
Demeo
Drums Rock
Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Episode 1
Garden of the Sea
Cities: VR - Enhanced Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
Fantavision 202X (sitting only)
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
Kayak VR: Mirage
Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat!
Moss Book
Moss Book 2
Resident Evil Village
Rez Infinite
Runner (sitting only)
Puzzling Places
Pistol Whip
Song in the Smoke: Rekindled
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
Swordsman VR
Tentacular
Thumper
Townsmen VR
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (sitting only)
The Last Clockwinder
The Light Brigade
The Tale of Onogoro
The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution
Tetris Effect: Connected
Unplugged - Air Guitar
Zenith: The Last City
Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded
PSVR 2 games with no sitting play style 🧍♀️
Thankfully, most PSVR 2 games can be played sitting down. However, these games don’t support the more sedentary VR play style, so you’ll have to get on your feet and make some space if you want to play them.
2MD: VR Football Unleashed All Star
Job Simulator
Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
Les Mills Bodycombat
NFL Pro Era
Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending
Vacation Simulator
What the Bat?
It’s always worth double-checking what VR play styles a game supports before you buy it, or you could risk being unable to play it. That’s yet another quirk that could dissuade those who are new to VR, and might make you wonder ‘is PSVR 2 worth it?’.
Thankfully, 44 PSVR 2 launch games are available to play now that the headset is out, which means there are plenty of options to suit the tastes of every gamer.
The Shortcut is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.