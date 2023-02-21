(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony)

Not everyone is equipped to handle the mind trickery that occurs during virtual reality, which means motion sickness can be a common occurrence for some VR players.

Great strides have been made in this area, however. Higher refresh rate displays have helped reduce ghosting and make games appear smoother in motion, and more comfort settings in games can also combat the issue, like making navigating around virtual worlds less jarring. But does PSVR 2 make you feel sick? And is PSVR 2 worth it if you are susceptible to motion sickness?

That’s bound to be a question on a lot of people’s minds, particularly if you’re new to VR in general. And while Sony has adopted many of the best practices that other manufacturers have introduced, it doesn’t mean some PSVR 2 games won’t make you feel queasy at times.

Again, there are a number of features that help the PSVR 2 mitigate motion sickness. Sony’s headset has a fast refresh rate of 90Hz/120Hz that makes things easier on the eyes, and a novel feature that not many other headsets have: a vent. The vent can prevent you from feeling stuffy and from the headset from steaming up during more vigorous gaming sessions.

Many games now also offer comfort settings that can also counteract the negative effects of playing in VR. Options to reduce fast motion, teleporting instead of using an analog stick for movement, and other settings like lessening the impact of swinging the camera around tend to be available in most modern VR games.

PSVR 2 doesn’t eliminate the risk of motion sickness, then, but there are a few things you can do to reduce your chances of feeling nauseous if you’re planning on buying Sony’s headset.

How to reduce motion sickness when using PSVR 2 😌

(Credit: The Shortcut)

If you’re experiencing motion sickness when using PSVR 2, here are a couple of tips you can follow that should prevent you from having to lie down in the fetal position for a few hours each time you play.

1. Play PSVR 2 games in short bursts

The most frequent advice you’ll see for those who are new to VR is to play in short bursts. As someone that is still relatively inexperienced with virtual reality, I can tell you that I wish I’d stuck to this rule more often. It’s best to play VR games in small doses at first as you build up your tolerance levels. After that, things should get a little easier.

Even the PSVR 2 instruction manual recommends taking regular breaks every 15 minutes for every hour you play, though this will vary from person to person.

2. Wear motion sickness wristbands

Nausea relief wristbands can be incredibly effective for those who suffer from motion sickness. They use acupressure to lightly press against your wrist which can deliver fast-acting, drug-free results. They’re relatively cheap and I can personally attest that they do mitigate motion sickness somewhat, although not entirely.

Amazon: Nausea relief wristbands

3. Opt for seated VR games over standing ones

There are many VR games that can be played sitting down, which can help you to stop feeling sick. By being firmly planted to the ground, your brain is less likely to be tricked than it would be when you’re standing upright. I’ve definitely found that playing seated VR games is far easier on my constitution than those that require a lot of movement.

4. If you start feeling sick, stop

This may seem obvious, but if you take any advice from this article it’s this: stop playing PSVR 2 if you start to feel sick. It can be tempting to ignore any feelings of nauseous that may arise, but pushing through it is not a good idea. You’re likely to prolong any motion sickness you may have and it could result in hours, if not days of feeling rather sorry for yourself. It’s not simply worth it.