(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

You may be wondering how to clean your brand-new PSVR 2 and Sense controllers, especially since it comes into direct contact with your face so often.

The last thing you want to do is let your new headset build up so much grime and dirt that it becomes unpleasant to wear, or find its lenses are smudgy and unclear when you’re playing the best PSVR 2 games.

Those who care about their complexion will also want to ensure the headset’s rubber materials are free of bacteria, as some people with blemish-prone skin have found that wearing VR headsets can lead to flare-ups.

Keeping your PSVR 2 and Sense controllers clean will not only ensure your devices will work for many years to come but also ensure that they’re hygienic to use.

Want to know how to clean your PSVR 2, then? Follow these tips to keep your PS5 VR headset and Sense controllers in top condition.

Precautions ⚠️

To prevent discoloration or deterioration of the PSVR 2’s exterior, make sure you:

Do not apply any volatile substances, such as insecticide

Do not use thinner, benzine, or alcohol when cleaning the PSVR 2. You should also avoid using wipes, chemically treated cloths, and other products containing similar substances

Do not let your PSVR 2 come into prolonged contact with rubber or vinyl materials

How to clean the PSVR 2 headset 🧽

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Before you do any cleaning, make sure you remove the PSVR 2 from your PS5 console and turn off the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

To clean your PSVR 2 headset and controllers, always wipe the exterior with a soft, dry cloth. A microfiber cloth will usually do the trick, but make sure the cloth that you’re using is clean and free of dust.

How to clean the PSVR 2’s ports 🤔

Like the exterior of the PSVR 2, you should also use a soft, dry cloth to clean any connectors or ports of the PSVR 2. Remember not to use any liquids or solutions that may cause discoloration or harm to the device.

How to clean PSVR 2 lenses 👓

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The PSVR 2 lenses are prone to smudges, so it’s best to give them a wipe every now and then to ensure there are no distractions while you’re playing. It’s important not to use any paper products when cleaning the lenses like tissues or paper towels, and make sure no water droplets or dirt remain on the lenses as this could cause them to deteriorate or degrade over time.

To clean the PSVR 2 lenses, gently wipe them using a soft, dry cloth made specifically for cleaning lenses.

How to clean the PSVR 2 light shield 💡

Over time you may want to clean the rubber light shield that sits over your eyes and blocks out the world around you. This section can be removed from the PlayStation VR2 to aid with cleaning, and it’s fairly simple to do.

To remove the light shield, gently pull and wiggle the base at the right or left end of the light shield, and remove it from the protrusions on the VR headset one by one in order. You can see it being removed in Sony’s PSVR 2 teardown video.

Remember to be gentle as excessive force could cause the light shield to break, which is the last thing you want when you’ve just dropped $549 on the device.

Once the light shield has been removed, you can clean it with water. Give it a good rinse and wipe off the water with a soft dry cloth so that none remains. Before reattaching the light shield to the PSVR 2 give it time to air dry in a place with good ventilation.

When the light shield has had time to dry, reattach it by inserting the 14 protrusions on the VR headset into the holes of the light shield. Push the protrusion on the nose part of the light shield into the groove on the VR headset. Again, remember to be patient and gentle.

How to clean the PSVR 2 vents 🧹

Dust is likely to build up over time in the PSVR 2 vents, but thankfully they’re easy to clean. Simply grab a handheld vacuum cleaner, or similar, to remove any dust that may have gathered.

How to clean the PSVR 2 headphones 🎧

The PSVR 2 comes with a pair of headphones, or earbuds, that you can connect directly to the headset. However, because they’re in-ear, you may want to clean the rubber tips every now and then.

To do so, remove the rubber tips from the headphones and wash them by hand. You can use a mild detergent if you like. Dry them thoroughly with a soft cloth before reattaching them to the headphones.

Put your PSVR 2 back in its box 📦

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

One nice aspect about the PSVR 2 is that the retail box doubles as a neat little storage unit. It isn’t the most glamorous box in the world, but it does a fine job of keeping your PSVR 2 and Sense controllers off the floor and safe from any potential hazards.

If you want to keep your PSVR 2 clean and protected, stick it back in its box once you’re done playing.

And that’s all you need to know when it comes to how to keep PSVR 2 clean. You may have more questions about Sony’s PS5 VR headset such as ‘Is PSVR 2 worth it?’, and ‘Does PSVR 2 make you sick?’, or ‘Can children play PSVR 2?’. You’ll find explainers for all of these common questions and more.