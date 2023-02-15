Sony has released a fascinating PSVR 2 teardown video that reveals all the precious components and complicated innards of its next-gen VR headset.

Sony has a habit of releasing teardown videos of its newest products and provided a similar dismantling of the PS5 shortly after it was released.

As someone who would never attempt to find out what’s under the hood of a product that costs $549, it’s always interesting to see how the device is put together, and all the little design decisions that have been made along the way.

One interesting element of the PSVR 2’s design is that the unit contains its own fan for cooling. The fan lets fresh air enter through the gap between your face and the light shield and also keeps the integrated circuit chip in the main board cool at the same time. Sony says this fan will prevent the headset from feeling stuffy when in use.

We also see that the headset’s microphone is surrounded by rubber to block out interior noise, and the headset’s lens adjustment feature lets you dial in a distance that matches your eyes for a clear image. The headset also contains an infrared camera which is used for eye tracking and to detect when the PSVR 2 is being worn.

Sony also shows that it’s super easy to remove the headset’s light shield without a screwdriver. It can then be cleaned with water if your gaming sessions get too sweaty.

Watch Sony tear apart its $549 PSVR 2 headset below:

The PSVR 2 also comes with a pair of PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, which have the same basic features as the PS5 DualSense controller but with some added extras for VR like finger detection and high-precision tracking.

Sony has also dismantled the new VR controllers for your viewing pleasure, which you can watch below:

PSVR 2 is out on February 22. There will be over 30 PSVR 2 games during the headset’s launch window, and some of the best PS5 games like Gran Turismo 7 are getting a PSVR 2 update.