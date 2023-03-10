(Credit: The Shortcut)

PSVR 2 comes with almost everything you need in the box. PSVR 2 comes with controllers, it doesn’t need a camera to work on PS5, and if you want to know how to clean your PSVR 2, the retail box doubles as a handy storage case to keep your headset in top condition.

But does PSVR 2 come with headphones? The PlayStation VR2 doesn’t have in-built speakers like other headsets on the market like the Meta Quest 2, but thankfully a pair of earbuds are included. You also get some extra tips that might fit your ears better.

The earbuds can be plugged into the headset’s 3.5mm headphone jack and do a decent job at delivering the PS5’s proprietary 3D audio, which is even more important to immerse yourself in VR.

Not everyone likes wearing earbuds, though. Thankfully over-ear headphones can also be worn with PSVR 2, including some of the best PS5 headsets on the market like the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. Compatible Bluetooth headsets will also work.

However, not every pair of over-ear headphones will be compatible, as you’ll need to wear them over the PSVR 2’s headband. So be careful before you buy a new pair of headphones expecting them to fit snugly over your ears and the PSVR 2 headset, as some won’t.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

With the PSVR 2 sitting on your head, a pair of headphones on top of that, and the PSVR 2 controllers wrapped around your wrists, it can feel a little suffocating wearing so many peripherals at once, which does make the included earbuds appealing.

It would have been nice if the PSVR 2 could also let you ditch headphones entirely like the Meta Quest 2 and HTC Vive XR Elite, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.

To put it simply, then, you have three audio options when it comes to PSVR 2: use the free earbuds that come included, use other headphones that can be plugged into the PSVR 2’s 3.5mm headphone jack, or use a wireless headset that can connect to PS5. Again, the main thing you need to keep in mind is whether your chosen pair will fit over the PSVR 2’s headband.