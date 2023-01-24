(Credit: The Shortcut)

Finding the best PS5 headsets can sometimes feel like an overwhelming task, but it doesn’t have to be. Despite countless brands competing for your hard-earned cash and promising to deliver sublime sound quality, don’t be deterred. A great gaming headset can have a huge impact on your overall enjoyment when playing the best PS5 games, and it’s why I think a quality headset is one of the best PS5 accessories you can buy.

What’s more, the PlayStation 5 offers the best audio of any Sony console to date, and you’re doing yourself a huge disservice if you don’t take advantage of it. 3D audio is a proprietary technology developed by Sony that makes it feel like the sound is coming at you from all sorts of directions, including above and below. It’s a massive leap over the stereo sound you may be used to, and can be incredibly convincing in games like Astro’s Playroom and Returnal.

I’ve seen countless questions as to whether 3D audio only works on certain headsets. The truth is that 3D audio works on any headset – wireless or wired, overhead or in-ear, and it also works through your TV speakers. However, the spatial audio effect will sound more convincing on headsets that deliver higher sound quality like the ones I’ve tested below.

The best PS5 headsets not only have to sound great, then, but they also need to be comfortable and include a microphone so you can chat with your friends online. I believe the gaming headsets I’ve recommended in this list suit every buyer but do remember that sound quality is subjective – everyone hears things differently. I’ll add new entries to this list over time with more categories that I think are worth including.

Why you can trust my best PS5 headsets list

Unlike some of the best PS5 headset roundups you’ll stumble across on the Internet, I’ve personally tested every pair of headphones listed below and even purchased some of them with my own money. A quick glance around my home shows I have more than a slight obsession when it comes to testing gaming headsets in search of the perfect pair, and sadly there’s no cure in sight.

You can hopefully feel confident, then, that I consider the headsets below to be the cream of the crop and haven’t been included just for the sake of it.

How I test the best PS5 headsets 🧪

I test every PS5 headset that falls into my lap by hooking them up to a PS5 disc console and PC if supported. I also test out a headset’s Bluetooth functionality using my iPhone 13 Pro if the headset supports it.

In terms of my 3D audio settings on the PS5, I prefer level 4, which is one under the default. You’re best going through the calibration process yourself to see which sounds best to you as you might prefer a higher or lower level than me. Pro tip: closing your eyes can really help you zone in and make the right choice.

When testing the best PS5 headsets, I tend to play through a variety of different titles to get a feel for a headset’s audio profile. That includes first-person shooters, third-person action games, the latest indie platformers, and more. I also like to test how each gaming headset handles regular music, as this is an area that many manufacturers overlook.

The length of my testing will often give me a clear indication of whether I find a headset comfortable or not, and if it holds up to scrutiny during long play sessions.

Best budget PS5 headset 💵

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Release date: November 19, 2020

MSRP: $89

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Customizable EQ

➕ Can be used wired or wireless

➖ Lacks some low-end oomph

The Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is a popular choice with PS5 owners due to its low price point. While it isn’t the most comfortable headset out there, nor does it have the best sound quality, it’s had various updates since it launched that make it one of the best budget PS5 headsets available.

Sony added an equalizer menu so you can tailor the headset’s sound to your liking, which helps make up for the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset’s lack of low-end at stock settings. It also helps make the headphone a little louder, as I found them a touch too quiet for my liking on the default flat EQ.

What makes the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless all the more appealing is that it includes a generous amount of features such as ‘mic monitoring’ (which lets you hear your voice clearer when speaking), a dedicated mute button, and the option to use it wired if you’d prefer. It’s a solid choice and it also comes in black.

Walmart: Pulse 3D Headset

Best Buy: Pulse 3D Headset

GameStop: Pulse 3D Headset

Amazon: Pulse 3D Headset

Best wireless PS5 headset 🎧

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Release date: May 24, 2022

MSRP: $349

(Credit: Adam Vjestica / The Shortcut)

➕ Peerless sound quality

➕ Customizable EQ and never-ending battery life

➖ May be uncomfortable for some ear shapes

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset is the best PS5 headset you can buy today, particularly if you’re looking to cut the cord. Yes, it comes with a high price tag, but its versatility, excellent sound quality, and features make it worth totally worth it.

The headset’s powerful DAC lets you select from three preset EQs or customize your own – which is what I’ve done. I’ve found playing games while wearing the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless an absolute pleasure, and love the fact you can hook it up to another console or your PC. That’s a rare thing to find.

Thankfully, wireless interference hasn’t been an issue, either, and you can also rock a classic wired connection thanks to the headset’s 3.5mm headphone jack if you prefer (a wired version of the Arctis Nova Pro is also available). You get every feature you could think of at this price point, too: Bluetooth support, noise-canceling, transparency mode, a top-class microphone, and peerless sound quality.

Perhaps my favorite aspect of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, however, is its hot-swap battery feature. The headset comes with two rechargeable batteries, one that sits and charges in the DAC while the other resides in the right earcup. Once the battery runs out, simply pop off the earcup cover and switch the battery. It’s like having a headset with a never-ending battery.

One issue to raise regarding the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the shallow earcups. I’ve read multiple reports online that some people’s ears can press against the headset’s noise-cancelling nubs, which can cause some discomfort. Despite having fairly large ears, I haven’t encountered this problem but it’s worth bearing in mind.

Walmart: Nova Pro Wireless

Best Buy: Nova Pro Wireless

Amazon: Nova Pro Wireless

Best wired PS5 headset 🔌

Epos H6 Pro

Release date: October 5, 2021

MSRP: $179

(Credit: Adam Vjestica / The Shortcut)

➕ Expansive sound

➕ Wired connection means you can use them on anything

➖ Open back design lets sound in and out

As much as I love wireless headphones, sometimes you can’t beat the reliability and versatility that comes with a wired pair of cans. The Epos H6 Pro is one of the best wired PS5 headsets available, with soft padding around the earpads for a comfortable fit, a sleek-looking design that doesn’t scream “gamer”, and a detachable microphone that’s best-in-class.

The open-back design is also welcome, as it gives games a wider soundstage, making PS5’s 3D audio come alive in games like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The caveat is that sound leakage will be higher than with a closed-back pair, and there’s barely any passive noise isolation. Keep that in mind depending on how quiet or loud your play space is.

Another benefit of the Epos H6 Pro is that you never need to worry about charging them periodically. In a world where everything requires some time with a wall outlet, there’s something refreshing about knowing your gaming headset is already ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Walmart: Epos H6 Pro

Best Buy: Epos H6 Pro

Amazon: Epos H6 Pro

Best noise-canceling PS5 headset 🤫

Sony INZONE H9

Release date: July 7, 2022

MSRP: $299

(Credit: Adam Vjestica / The Shortcut)

➕ Big sound upgrade over the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless

➕ Great noise-canceling and transparency modes

➖ They look pretty goofy and work best on PC

Sony’s noise cancellation tech is widely regarded as being a match for Apple’s, and it’s easy to see why. The Sony INZONE H9 headset does a fine job at cutting out background noise, letting you game in relative peace and quiet, while the headset’s transparency mode amplifies the real world around you. You don’t get that awkward sensation that your head’s in a pressure chamber, either, which is a relief.

Noise-canceling headphones may seem like overkill for indoor use, but if you have a loud air conditioner, or simply want to block out the background hum of your PS5, look no further than this PS5 headset.

The rich sound quality the Sony INZONE H9’s provide is a huge upgrade over the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, with booming bass levels, crisp highs, and clear mids all combining to make a pleasing sound profile. One huge oversight from Sony, though, is that you can’t adjust the headset’s EQ on the PS5 like you can with the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. Hook the Sony INZONE H9 up to a PC, however, and you’re granted complete control over the sound profile.

Still, if you’re looking for a great sounding noise-canceling PS5 headset, and don’t mind looking a bit like an air traffic controller, the Sony INZONE H9 is a fine choice – don’t pay full price, though, as you can often get this headset for cheaper than the MSRP.

Read our Sony INZONE H9 review for everything you need to know.

Walmart: Sony INZONE H9

Best Buy: Sony INZONE H9

Amazon: Sony INZONE H9

Comfiest PS5 headset 🤗

Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset

Release date: November 8, 2019

MSRP: $299

(Credit: Adam Vjestica / The Shortcut)

➕ Impressive sound with three EQ presets

➕ Light, and comfortable to wear for hours

➖ Overly expensive now that competition has grown

The Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset is widely regarded as one of the best PS5 headsets around, and has been the go-to purchase for many gamers looking for quality sound. I can personally attest to that, as the Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset was one of the first headsets I bought when I wanted to level up my audio experience.

And despite trying out countless headsets since then, I still think the Astro A50 Gaming Headset can’t be beaten when it comes to comfort. I should know as well, as I once wore the A50s for 52 hours while trying to break a Guinness World Record for playing Halo multiplayer. Not once did I ever feel any discomfort from the A50s, which is quite an achievement.

Even though the Astro A50 is still an excellent pick thanks to its flip-to-mute microphone, docking station and rich sound, competition in the high-end headphone market has increased substantially. It’s verging on being too expensive these days, but it’s still a solid choice, especially if you’re seeking a comfy pair of cans.

Walmart: Astro A50

Best Buy: Astro A50

Amazon: Astro A50

Can’t decide between the PS5 disc vs Digital? We’ve pitted the two PS5 models head-to-head to help you pick the right one for you – if you can find a PS5 restock that is. And if you can’t make your mind up about whether to get a PS5 vs Xbox Series X, read our comparison to see which console comes out on top. Spoiler: they’re both excellent options.

Updated: January 24, 2023