Pros:

✅ Infinite battery life

✅ Supreme comfort

✅ Truly customizable sound

✅ Generous amount of EQ presets to choose from

✅ Works on everything

✅ Switch seamlessly between devices

✅ Simultaneous audio

✅ Discreet microphone

✅ Wireless base station

✅ Rock-solid connection

✅ Excellent PC software

✅ The noise-canceling nub has been reduced in size

Cons:

❌ Active Noise Canceling still isn’t the best

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset has been my go-to pair of headphones for the past few years. They deliver on almost every aspect you could think of – superb sound quality, all-day comfort, multi-format connectivity, and desirable features – which is why they’re already on our best PS5 headset and best Xbox Series X headset lists.

However, the white SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset features a couple of welcomed improvements to the critically acclaimed headset that was released in 2022. And it means they’re better than ever.

Perhaps the biggest issue that some owners had with the Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset was the size of the active noise-canceling unit inside the earcups. This led to some users’ ears pressing against it, causing discomfort over time. Thankfully, SteelSeries has rectified this problem. The nub has been reduced in size so it doesn’t protrude as much, which means it shouldn’t come into contact with any part of your ear.

SteelSeries Nova Pro specs 🛠️

Price: $349.99

Connection: 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack

Compatibility: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Weight: 336 grams

Drivers: Neodymium Magnetic Drivers

Frequency response: 10Hz-40KHz

SteelSeries has also improved the audio experience for console gamers specifically. You can now choose from a wide array of EQ presets that have been designed for certain games like Destiny 2 or Rocket League, instead of the previous four defaults: Bass Boost, Flat, Smiley, and Custom. You can still customize the sound to your liking, but you can go even further if you use the SteelSeries Sonar app on your PC to adjust every frequency. It’s great that console players have more options to choose from and I had no issues when it came to volume.

You’re still getting all the positives that made the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro such a hit with gamers and critics alike.

Ultimately, you’re still getting all the positives that made the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro such a hit with gamers and critics alike in this refreshed model. The ability to hot-swap batteries to ensure you never run out of charge is a feature I love, as is the simultaneous audio support that lets you listen to your smartphone and game audio at the same time. It also helps that the Nova Pro might be the most comfortable headset I’ve ever worn, with plenty of adjustable elements to find the perfect fit for my rather massive head and awkwardly shaped ears.

What’s more, the powerful DAC remains a winner, providing a rock-solid wireless connection, a clean and easy-to-read interface, and the option to switch between two consoles or a PC. With Bluetooth support and a 3.5mm headphone jack, you can also use the Arctis Nova Pro on practically any device, including the Nintendo Switch.

I will say that the Audeze Maxwell just pips the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro when it comes to overall sound quality. However, there’s a chance more players will appreciate the Nova Pro’s sound signature simply because it’s very responsive to being customized and tweaked. It’s worth taking your time to find a sound profile that suits you, whether that’s for competitive play or a more immersive experience.

If you’re a gamer who’s looking for the Swiss Army knife of headsets, the refreshed SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro excels in every department.

Honestly, it’s hard to find fault with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro. Even the $349 price tag is reasonable for what you get, as it ticks every single box you could ever think of, including active noise cancellation – though I will say it falls a little short in this department. Still, it’s nice to have.

The new changes are rolling out to all future models of the Arctis Nova Pro, too, so you can pick up the headset in black if the white color doesn’t spark joy. I think it looks rather smart myself.

Simply put, if you’re a gamer who’s looking for the Swiss Army knife of headsets, the refreshed SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro excels in every department.

What I loved about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro ❤️

🔋 Infinite battery life. One of my favorite features of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is the hot-swappable battery packs that essentially mean you never run out of charge. Each battery pack lasts a commendable 22 hours, but you’ll always have a fully charged battery waiting for you inside the base station. Pop off the right earcup, switch out the drained battery, and you’re good for another 22 hours. You only need 15 minutes of charge to get three hours of playtime from each battery, too. The headset has an incredibly malleable audio profile.

🎧 Truly compelling, customizable sound. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro’s sound profile can be customized to your heart’s content. The headset has an incredibly malleable audio profile that lets you bump up the bass, boost the treble, and mix the mids to whatever sounds best to you. Everyone hears sound differently, so it’s great that the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is so responsive to frequency changes.

🎵 Generous amount of EQ presets. SteelSeries has also included a generous amount of EQ presets to choose from, with many focusing on specific games. From GTA 5 and Minecraft to Fortnite and Call of Duty, you can find a preset that suits you and adjust things accordingly from there. The EQ presets also work on consoles, giving you more options than the previous ‘Bass Boost’, ‘Flat’, ‘Smiley’, and ‘Custom’ profiles. Being able to connect to switch between two devices without having to swap out receivers is a great quality-of-life feature.

👏 Switch seamlessly between devices. Another aspect that I adore about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is how you can switch between two devices seamlessly. As someone who primarily plays on PS5 and PC, swapping between the two regularly, being able to connect and switch between each without having to change receivers or unplug anything is a fantastic quality-of-life feature.

🥰 Supreme comfort. SteelSeries pioneered the ski-style headband and it’s since been adopted by countless other gaming headset manufacturers for good reason. It disperses the weight of the headset far more effectively than a traditional built-in band, relieving the top of your skull from any unnecessary pressure. The memory foam earcups, adjustable sliders, and fold-flat earcups also serve to make the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro one of the most comfortable gaming headsets on the market, and it’s easy to lock in a fit that will work for you.

👍 Works on everything. If you’re parting ways with $349, you’d hope that your headset works on more than one device. Luckily, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro works on practically everything. Not only does the base station let you connect to all the major consoles via USB-A, but it also has Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can use them on any device without worry.

📱 Simultaneous audio support. It’s baffling how many gaming headsets fumble simultaneous audio support. Being able to play a game and listen to a Bluetooth device makes waiting to find a match in Halo Infinite easier to bear and it’s something that I immediately miss when it’s not available. So many headset manufacturers still get it wrong or fail to support simultaneous audio altogether, but that’s not the case with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro – it works wonderfully. SteelSeries’ excellent Sonar PC software gives you access to a comprehensive suite of features, including equalizers, audio settings, and surround sound.

🎤 Discreet microphone. Unlike most headsets, which offer a detachable microphone, the Arctis Nova Pro’s mic retracts into the left ear cup when not in use. It’s a clever solution that means you’ll never misplace your microphone and one that I’ve yet to see elsewhere. I also appreciate the glowing red LED that shows the microphone is muted, along with the dedicated mic mute button. The headset has a cracking microphone in general, with AI-powered noise-canceling and sidetone options.

💻 Superb PC software. It’s one thing having a headset that works well on a console, but PC players expect an extra level of control. Thankfully, SteelSeries’ excellent Sonar PC software gives you access to a comprehensive suite of features, including equalizers, audio settings, and surround sound. You can tinker and tweak the Arctis Nova Pro to your heart’s content and carry those settings over to the console. You can tinker and tweak the Arctis Nova Pro to your heart’s content.

🤕 No more annoying nub. The main complaint people tended to have about the 2022 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro when it was released was the noise-canceling nub that sits inside the earcups. Some users found that their ears would make contact with the exposed part, leading to discomfort over time. The good news is that SteelSeries has corrected this issue on the white SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro. The nub has been reduced in size, meaning it shouldn’t make any contact with your ears.

🤩 Personalize your cans. Not keen on the look of the Nova Pro? SteelSeries lets you make your Arctis Nova Pro a little more unique to you with various personalization options. You can switch out the earpads for third-party options, and SteelSeries sells different headbands and earcup covers to help give your headset a little more character if you’d like.

What I disliked about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro 💔

🤫 Passable noise cancellation. It’s hard to find much to complain about with the new SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, but an aspect that still underwhelms is the headset’s active noise canceling. It isn’t the strongest and has a habit of creating an uncomfortable amount of pressure when it’s turned on. Still, it’s a nice feature to have that many gamers will appreciate if they sit close to a PC or have an AC fan running. There’s a handy transparency mode, too, if you’re worried about being too closed off. Just don’t expect it to completely block out the world around you as robustly as some other headsets or earbuds can.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro? 🤔

Yes, if…

✅ You want a wireless headset that never runs out of charge.

✅ You want excellent audio quality and connectivity options.

✅ You wear your headphones for hours at a time.

No, if…

❌ You only own one console or a PC and don’t need multi-compatibility.

❌ Active noise cancellation is your main requirement.

