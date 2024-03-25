(Credit: The Shortcut/Adam Vjestica)

Pros

✅ 🎧 Exceptional sound quality and battery life

✅ 👏 Compatible with everything

✅ 🎵 Custom EQs

✅ 🗣️ Brilliant microphone

✅ 📶 Extremely reliable connection and intuitive on-board controls

✅ 🤝 Great for gaming and music

✅ 🔨 Premium materials

Cons

❌ 😤 Frustrating Bluetooth integration

❌ 💰 High price tag

❌ 🏋️ Rather heavy

❌ 🤫 Could be louder on consoles

❌ 📱 Finicky mobile app

I’ve been so smitten with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro that I genuinely wasn’t expecting the Audeze Maxwell to become one of the best PS5 gaming headsets I’ve ever used.

However, after months of extensive testing on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5, I’ve been continually impressed by the Audeze Maxwell’s exceptional audio quality and rock-solid reliability that they’ve become my go-to pair whether it’s playing games or listening to music.

The Audeze Maxwell headset makes your games come alive thanks to the 90mm planar magnetic speakers, which provide spacious and immersive sound that puts other closed-back headphones to shame. Every detail sounds crystal clear and natural, but there’s enough low-end thump to ensure that the most explosive gameplay moments stand out, too. You can also choose between a selection of EQ settings or create your own to further dial in the sound to your liking.

The Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset also sounds superb when listening to music. I never had to reach for a different pair of headphones to enjoy my favorite tracks, which is a refreshing change from the bass and mid-heavy gaming headsets that often muddy the highs and vocals. Whether I was listening to Metallica’s rousing ‘Inamorata’ or Kanye West’s classic ‘Love Lockdown’, no track ever sounded “off”.

(Credit: The Shortcut/Adam Vjestica)

However, what ultimately stops the Audeze Maxwell from getting a well-deserved perfect score is how Bluetooth has been implemented. While it works perfectly when used in isolation with something like the Nintendo Switch, you can’t listen to game audio and Bluetooth at the same time when using the headset wirelessly.

Instead, the headset tries to automatically switch between your devices depending on which one it deems should be the priority. However, I found it to be extremely inconsistent, often failing to play what was on my phone or accidentally muting the audio from my game when I didn’t want it to. Eventually, I got so frustrated with it that I stopped the headset from connecting to my phone.

The fact that $100 headsets like the Xbox Wireless Headsets can provide simultaneous audio without an issue is frustrating when you consider the Audeze Maxwell’s $299 price tag. But if you’re searching for a headset that works on everything and consistently delivers imperious sound quality in your favorite games, the Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S delivers in spades.

🏆 Review score: 4.5 out of 5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

What I loved about the Audeze Maxwell headset 💗

🤯 Exceptional, best-in-class sound quality. It’s worth reiterating just how good the Audeze Maxwell headset sounds. Unlike the Audeze Penrose, which I reviewed at TechRadar, there’s no distracting hissing or overly bright sound signature that can be fatiguing. Everything sounds clear and balanced, no matter what genre I played. I alternated between the default ‘Audeze’ and ‘Immersive’ EQ settings and honestly never felt the need to tinker with the audio profiles, though it’s nice that the option is available.

🔋 Excellent battery life with fast charging. Everything seems to need charging these days, so it’s nice to know the Audeze Maxwell lasts for up to 80 hours. A 20-minute charge will also get you 20 to 30 hours of playtime, meaning you’ll rarely be caught short if the battery does run out.

Audeze Maxwell specs 🛠️

Price: $299.99

Connection: 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack

Compatibility: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (Xbox via analog audio)

Weight: 490g

Drivers: 90mm planar magnetic drivers

Frequency response: 10Hz-50kHz

👏 Works on everything. There’s nothing worse than spending $299 on a headset only for it to work on a few devices. Even though you’ll still need to choose between a PS5 or Xbox Series XS version of the Audeze Maxwell, the Bluetooth and 3.5mm headset jack means you can use it with your phone, Nintendo Switch, or PC. What’s more, the audio quality never degrades.

📶 Extremely reliable connection. It’s easy to take a solid, wireless connection for granted, but I’ve tested countless gaming headsets that fail to deliver an interference-free experience. Thankfully, I’ve never experienced a single drop, pop, or stutter when using the Audeze Maxwell, which is quite an achievement.

💪 Built like a tank. The Audeze Maxwell weighs 490 grams, but that’s no surprise when you realize they’re made out of aluminium and steel. This is one of the most durable headsets I’ve ever tested thanks to its premium build quality.

🗣️ AI noise-filtered microphone. A gaming microphone is nothing if its microphone isn’t up to snuff. The Audeze Maxwell’s detachable boom microphone and on-board beam-forming array mics mean you’ll always come through loud and clear, and the headset’s dedicated AI processor helps remove annoying background noise in an instant.

What I disliked about the Audeze Maxwell headset 💔

(Credit: The Shortcut/Adam Vjestica)

😤 Frustrating Bluetooth integration. The one Achilles’ heel of the Audeze Maxwell is its Bluetooth integration. While it works fantastically on its own, supporting Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio, LC3plus, and LDAC, simultaneous playback is where it suffers. When using the headset wirelessly, it’ll switch between your game and Bluetooth audio depending on which one should get priority. However, I found it to be inconsistent at best.

🤷‍♂️ Could be louder on consoles. A common complaint I’ve encountered with some gaming headsets is that they simply aren’t loud enough. On PS5, the Audeze Maxwell isn’t as quiet as some headsets I’ve tested, but I wish it had a bit more volume. Like music tracks, not all games are mixed at the same volume, which can lead to certain titles being frustratingly quiet. This isn’t a problem on PC, thankfully, as I found I had plenty of volume to spare which let me get the most out of the Audeze Maxwell’s 90mm planar magnetic drivers.

Should I buy the Audeze Maxwell? 🤔

(Credit: The Shortcut/Adam Vjestica)

Yes, if…

✅ You want the best audio quality possible for gaming and music

✅ You want a headset that works across multiple devices

✅ You’re sick of charging your current wireless headset

No, if…

❌ You’re someone who likes to game and listen to Bluetooth audio at the same time

❌ You’re not a fan of wearing heavier headsets

❌ You want a headset with active noise-canceling

