The best Xbox Series X headsets don’t just sound great – they can also make you more competitive online, increase your immersion when exploring fantastical game worlds, and let you chat with your friends. I rarely game without grabbing a pair of my favorite cans these days, and it’s amazing what a difference a great set of headphones can make to your overall gaming experience.

Whether you’re after that edge in multiplayer games, looking to raise the scare factor in a horror game, or simply searching for a headset that lets you block out the world around you, a quality gaming headset is one of the best Xbox Series X accessories you can buy.

Sound design has come on leaps and bounds since the chiptune days of the ‘90s, and we now have spatial audio like Dolby Atmos, DTS: Headphone X and Windows Sonic. Spatial audio makes sounds feel like they’re coming from all around you, including above and below, and is a big step up over the classic stereo sound.

If you’re still playing games using your TV’s tinny built-in speakers, it’s time to put an end to that right now. You’re missing out on a huge part of what the best Xbox Series X games have to offer by not donning one of these gaming headsets.

Even though a headset’s sound quality is subjective, I’ve tested every pair on this list and believe I’ve found something to suit every buyer. Every headset here offers exceptional audio, all-day comfort, and a great microphone so you can chat with your friends on Xbox Live. What’s more, I’ll add to this list over time with new entries and categories I think are worth including.

Why you can trust my best Xbox Series X headsets list

Unlike other best Xbox Series X headset roundups, I’ve personally tried and tested every pair of headphones on this list, many of which I bought with my own money. I’ve reviewed countless cans in the past, and have an unhealthy obsession with picking up the latest gaming headsets to see how they fare in my favorite games.

You can rest assured, then, that I consider the headsets below to be worthy of your hard-earned cash, and they haven’t been included just to make up the numbers.

How I test the best Xbox Series X headsets 🧪

I test every Xbox Series X headset that comes into my possession by hooking them up to Microsoft’s flagship console and PC if supported. I also test out the Bluetooth functionality using my Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – again, if the headset supports it.

In terms of spatial audio preference, I primarily play using Dolby Atmos. I prefer the Game ‘Performance’ preset as it provides the best positional audio available, but I also test out some headsets using DTS: Headphone X, which often comes to life using more open-back headphones that offer a wider soundstage.

I’ll play through a variety of different titles to get a feel for a headset’s audio profile, including first-person shooters, third-person action games, indie platformers and more. I also like to test how each gaming headset handles regular music, as this is an area where many fall short.

Best budget Xbox Series X headset 💵

Xbox Wireless Headset

Release date: March 16, 2021

MSRP: $99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Packed with desirable features

➕ Intuitive volume and game/chat controls

➖ Earcups are a touch too small

Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is packed with features that are often omitted from more expensive gaming headsets. It connects directly to your Xbox Series X — no dongle required — and lets you simultaneously listen to a Bluetooth device while gaming. That means you can take calls if someone rings you mid-game or listen to your favorite podcasts while spraying down filthy houses in Power Wash Simulator.



The headset’s audio profile – which is a tad bass-heavy out of the box – can be tweaked to your liking using the Xbox Accessories app, letting you lock in your preferred sound. The Xbox Wireless Headset also includes a discrete mutable microphone, mic monitoring, and intuitive volume and game/chat controls using the large dials that house the headset’s earcups.

For just $99, the Xbox Wireless Headset puts other more expensive headsets to shame. It’s the best budget Xbox Series X headset you can buy and also has the added bonus of working on your PC or phone thanks to its Bluetooth connection.

Best wireless Xbox Series X headset 🎧

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Release date: May 24, 2022

MSRP: $349

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Superb audio quality

➕ Never-ending battery life

➖ They may be uncomfortable for some

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset may command a high price tag, but they’re totally worth it. This is the best wireless Xbox Series X headset you can buy, and one that also lets you hook up an additional console like a PS5 or PC if you’re inclined.

With a powerful DAC that lets you select from preset EQs or design your own, it’s a pleasure playing games while wearing the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. Interference isn’t an issue, and you get all the bells and whistles you’d expect at this price: Bluetooth support, a wired connection, noise-canceling, a top-class microphone, and peerless sound quality.

What makes the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless so appealing, however, is its hot-swap battery feature. The headset comes with two rechargeable batteries, one that sits and charges in the DAC while the other is in use. It means you never need to worry about charging this headset as you’ll always have a full battery pack waiting to go.

One slight against the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the shallow earcups. While I’ve not encountered any issues with them personally, I’ve read multiple reports online of people’s ears pressing against the headset’s noise-canceling nubs which are raised underneath the earcup lining. This might not be a problem for you, but it’s worth bearing in mind.

Best wired Xbox Series X headset 🔌

Epos H6 Pro

Release date: October 5, 2021

MSRP: $179

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Excellent sound quality

➕ Extremely versatile

➖ Open-back design isn’t for everyone

Wireless gaming headsets may be all the range, but you can’t beat a quality wired pair of cans. The Epos H6 Pro is one of the best wired Xbox Series X headsets you can buy, thanks to the excellent microphone (which can be detached), large earcups, and open-back design.

The open-back design gives games a wider soundstage, making spatial audio come alive in many of the best Xbox Series X games, and I never found them uncomfortable to wear after long periods of play.

The fact the Epos H6 Pro’s are wired means you can use them on any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which makes them a versatile pair. You also don’t have to worry about any wireless audio interference or having to charge them periodically, either.

Best noise-canceling Xbox Series X headset 🤫

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal

Release date: May 12, 2021

MSRP: $499

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ One of the few gaming headsets you can wear inside and outdoors

➕ Beautiful design and noise-canceling included

➖ Costs as much as an Xbox Series X

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal headset isn’t cheap by any means, but they’re one of the few gaming headsets that I’d feel confident wearing outside of the house. They just look like an ordinary pair of headphones but come with all the hallmarks of Bang & Olufsen’s famed high-quality design and noise-canceling.

The B&O Beoplay Portal has a lot of things going for them, crystal clear audio aside. They connect directly to the Xbox Series X, with no dongle necessary, and you can also use them with Bluetooth devices. They also function as a wired pair of headphones thanks to the 3.5mm headset jack.

However, at $499.99 (though they’re often on sale) you’d expect to be able to play gaming and Bluetooth audio simultaneously, but unfortunately you can’t. There’s also no case included to protect your headset when traveling, which seems a little stingy.

Comfiest Xbox Series X headset 🤗

Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX

Release date: May 10, 2022

MSRP: $149

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Extremely comfortable to wear

➕ Incredibly durable

➖ You’re sensitive to white noise and the odd audio drop

While I’d be more than happy to wear any of the gaming headsets above for hours on end, the Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX is one of the comfiest pairs of cans I’ve worn in a long time. That’s quite the feat considering I have a bigger head than most, along with Spock-like ears that don’t gel well with some earcup designs.

What makes the Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX so comfortable, though, is that they weigh in at just 290 grams and the clamping force is negligible. You can also adjust the fit to your liking by adjusting where the earcups sit, which are large enough that they won’t pinch your ears.

The Nacon RIG 800 HX headset makes this list because they also sound fantastic, have a great microphone and boasts excellent battery life. What’s more, they work on Xbox consoles and PC, which makes the $149.99 price tag a little more palatable.

Read my full Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX review for more.

Updated: January 24, 2023