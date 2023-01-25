(Credit: The Shortcut)

The best Xbox Series X accessories can transform your gaming experience on Microsoft’s console, add new functionality, and smooth out some irritating design flaws that you may have bumped into. But which ones should you buy for your shiny new Xbox?

If you’ve recently got your hands on Microsoft’s diminutive tower of power, these add-ons should be on your radar. The best Xbox Series X accessories can keep you playing for longer, give you more storage space to download the best Xbox Series X games, and even provide a competitive advantage when playing online.

These accessories also work on the more affordable Xbox Series S, and apart from the Seagate Storage Expansion Card, they’re all compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X. That’s a nice bonus for those who have yet to upgrade from Microsoft’s older console or have amassed many Xbox One controllers over the year.

So why trust my best Xbox Series X list? Well, I’ve tested and personally own all of these Xbox Series X accessories except for the LG C1, as I own an LG CX instead. However, the CX is practically the same as the C1, so if you want to enhance your gaming experience on Xbox consoles, look no further than my recommended list below.

Best Xbox Series X controller 🎮

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller

Release date: November 4, 2019

MSRP: $179.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Fully customizable

➕ Internal battery lasts for days

➖ Quality control issues

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is Microsoft’s second stab at creating a pro pad for competitive gamers, and it’s comfortably one of the best Xbox Series X controllers you can buy. If you play a lot of online multiplayer shooters like Call of Duty or Halo, it’ll certainly give you an edge online.

The popularity of Microsoft’s controller spurred Sony to offer its own pro controller, the DualSense Edge. Read our PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review for all the details.

The controller can be customized in various ways, such as adjusting the stick tension, trigger distance, and type of sticks and D-Pad you want to use. Once you get used to using the controller’s back paddles, you’ll wonder how you managed to stay competitive online using the regular Xbox pad.

If you’re not a fan of the black design and are looking for a cheaper option, Microsoft’s white Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller costs $129.99 instead of $179.99, but you’ll need to buy the controller’s back paddles and accessories separately. Still, it’s a great way to get an Elite controller and the option to upgrade in the future is a nice touch.

Microsoft has also added the Elite controller to Xbox Design Lab, letting you customize your gamepad in all sorts of colorful and striking ways. It costs a little bit extra to do, but the results are worth it. These are all the Xbox Series X controller colors you can buy today.

Best Xbox Series X charging kit🔋

Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable

Release date: November 10, 2020

MSRP: $24.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Comes with a long USB-C charging cable

➕ You’ll never need AA batteries again

➖ Rechargeable batteries are cheaper

Every Xbox Wireless Controller comes with a pair of AA batteries, but unless you’re made of money, you’ll want to invest in the Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable pronto.

The Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable gives you 30 hours of playtime and takes four hours to fully recharge. That’s significantly more battery life than Sony’s PS5 DualSense controller, which varies between five to 12 hours depending on the game. You also get a lengthy cable so you can continue playing if your controller’s running low on juice mid-game.

Best Xbox Series X charging stand🔋

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand

Release date: 2021

MSRP: $49.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Fully charges your controller in under 3 hours

➕ Colors that match almost every Xbox Series X controller

➖ Takes up a USB port

The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand not only functions as a nice way to display your Xbox controller, but it’s able to fully charge your pad in under 3 hours. The charging stand also works with Xbox One controllers, but not the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – that makes sense considering the Elite has an internal battery.

There are loads of different versions of the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand available, which means you can match the many hues of all the Xbox Series X controller colors. It’s worth noting that you get a rechargeable battery with the dock, which could make it a better option than the Xbox Play and Charge Kit, depending on what you’re after.

Best Xbox Series X wireless headset 🎧

Xbox Wireless Headset

Release date: March 16, 2021

MSRP: $99.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Listen to game audio and a Bluetooth device simultaneously

➕ Intuitive volume and game/chat controls

➖ Earcups are rather small

For less than $100, Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset has every feature you could hope for. It connects directly to the console – no dongle required – and lets you listen to a Bluetooth device while gaming, which is super handy.



The headset’s audio profile can also be tweaked to your liking thanks to the in-depth equalizer controls, and with a mutable microphone, mic monitoring, and intuitive volume and game/chat controls, the Xbox Wireless Headset puts other more expensive headsets to shame. That’s why it’s earned a spot on our best Xbox Series X headsets list.

Best SSD for Xbox Series X 💨

Seagate Storage Expansion Card

Release date: November 10, 2020

MSRP: $219.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Plug and play

➕ Portable design

➖ 2TB capacity is extremely expensive

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X is a must-have accessory for Microsoft’s new consoles. It’s easy to use – simply plug it into the dedicated port at the back of the console – and you’ll have more space to store your favorite games.

The great thing about the Storage Expansion Card is that you can move it between consoles if you have both. Its portable nature also means you can take it to a friend’s house, which is a novel feature.

However, as Seagate’s proprietary SSD is the only way to expand your Xbox Series X storage, prices tend to be higher than we’d like. Seagate has a monopoly on this space, and with only three capacities available – 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB – no competition means there’s little incentive for Seagate to drop the price.

Best external hard drive for Xbox Series X 💽

Samsung T5 Portable SSD

Release date: August 15, 2017

MSRP: $139.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Xbox One games load faster

➕ Doesn’t need a power supply

➖ More expensive than an HDD

An external hard drive is the most cost-effective way to add more storage to Microsoft’s flagship console. However, you can’t play Xbox Series X|S optimized games from an external drive, only Xbox One games.

It’s still a great idea to grab an external hard drive, though, especially if you pick up the Samsung T5 Portable SSD. While an SSD isn’t technically a hard drive (it’s a solid-state drive), SSDs are less prone to failure and load games much faster than a regular HDD.

Best Xbox Series X camera 📷

Logitech C920 Pro

Release date: 2012

MSRP: $79.99

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ 1080p resolution

➕ Clips onto any TV or monitor with ease

➖ Not great in low light conditions

Unlike the PS5, which only lets you use Sony’s proprietary HD Camera, Microsoft’s console works with any 1080p webcam with a YUY2 or NV12 format.

The Logitech C920 Pro is recommended by Microsoft and is a great choice if you’re planning to stream to Twitch from your Xbox console. Just plug it into one of the console’s three USB ports, and you’re ready to go.

The camera can be placed on a flat surface, or clipped onto practically any display, thanks to the C920 Pro’s clever stand.

Best TV for Xbox Series X 📺

LG C1 OLED 55-inch

Release date: January 2021

MSRP: $1,199.99

Xbox dashboard on the LG CX OLED 55-inch. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Stunning picture quality

➕ Supports 4K/120Hz, VRR, and Dolby Vision

➖ 65-inch version is still expensive

The LG C1 OLED is one of the few displays with Dolby Vision gaming and Dolby Atmos support, making it an ideal pick for those with an Xbox Series X. You also get variable refresh support (VRR), 4K resolution, HDR, and an HDMI 2.1 port for silky-smooth 120Hz gaming — check out all the Xbox Series X 120fps games.

Throw in automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), which switches your TV to the lowest input lag setting when you’re playing a game, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more fitting companion for Microsoft’s flagship console.

I own the older LG CX OLED and LG C8 OLED and wouldn’t recommend anything else if you’re a stickler for picture quality. The LG C1 OLED is basically the same as the CX but with a few enhancements, such as a cleaner UI and slightly better speakers.

Updated: January 25, 2023