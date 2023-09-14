(Credit: Skull and Co.)

You don’t always have to break the bank to improve your gaming experience on Xbox or PS5. Yes, some of the best Xbox and PS5 accessories include high-end headsets that cost hundreds of dollars, but I’ve found one accessory that I absolutely love – and it only costs $10.

Say hello to Skull & Co.’s thumb grips, a simple but extremely well-made controller add-on that works wonderfully well with the GameSir G7 SE and the PS5 DualSense Edge controller.

Thumb grips have been around for a while, with the most popular manufacturer arguably being KontrolFreeks. However, I’ve never been a fan of their garish designs, and several reviews said that the rubber material used wore down after a couple of months.

That’s when I stumbled across Skull & Co.’s thumb grips, which not only came in at an impulse buy price point but a variety of colors including a shade of gray that perfectly matches the Xbox Starfield controller.

I decided to pick up the Skull & Co. thump grip set for Xbox controllers, which includes a generous set of six caps and three different designs that should meet most gamers’ needs. The Skin grip, which I use on the left analog stick, adds a satisfying grippy texture without impacting the overall feel, perfect for in-game movement.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

On the right analog stick, I opted for the FPS Master grip, which adds 7mm of height to a typical Xbox stick and increases the overall movable radius by 42%. You also get a CQC Elite grip as part of the package, which isn’t as tall as the FPS Master grip, as it adds a more controllable 3mm of height and 20% movable radius.

The FPS Master grip was a dream when used in conjunction with the GameSir G7 SE’s hall effect sticks, which allow for greater accuracy over the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. In games like Halo Infinite, I found I was more competitive, and wasn’t whiffing shots due to jerky movements. I could really dial in my aim.

The added friction also ensured that my thumbs remained firmly on the sticks, no matter how hectic things got. And knowing that I wasn’t damaging the existing stick caps in any way gave me peace of mind. They were also effortless to put on and take off. Simply roll back the bottom of the cap, place it on the analog stick, and it almost magically clasps on.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Even though the thumb grip set I chose has been primarily designed for Xbox controllers, I had no issues using them on the PS5 DualSense Edge controller. You’ll need to use the concave analog sticks, though, not the convex ones. They worked just well on Sony’s pad, and I quickly found myself missing the grips if I was using a controller without them on.

If you’re a competitive gamer looking to improve your aim, want to protect your new controller so it stands the test of time, or simply want increased comfort when playing, I highly recommend picking up the Skull & Co. thumb grips. It’s easily one of the best Xbox Series X accessories and best PS5 accessories I’ve bought, and with enough caps to customize up to three controllers, it’s the best ten bucks I’ve ever spent.