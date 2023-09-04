(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Sometimes a product comes along that completely defies expectation – and that’s exactly what I found during my GameSir G7 SE review. Even though many will dismiss the G7 SE as a cheap, third-party wired Xbox controller at first glance, it’s proof that looks can be deceiving. This is comfortably the best Xbox controller I’ve ever used in quite some time and I genuinely can’t see myself playing with anything else for the foreseeable future.

Yes, this is a wired controller, and for some that might be a deal breaker. However, the three-meter braided cable is high quality, and it was long enough that I could play on the couch comfortably. Once I got used to the wire, everything else about this Xbox controller blew me away.

From its ridiculously affordable price point of $49.99, drift-free analog sticks, customizable profiles, and impeccable build quality, if you’re looking for an upgrade on the Xbox Wireless Controller – and even a pad that outperforms many aspects of the $179 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – the GameSir G7 SE is an exceptional choice that’s almost impossible to fault. Read my full GameSir G7 SE review below to see why I fell in love with this excellent Xbox controller.

Score: 5 out of 5 🏆

How I tested the GameSir G7 SE controller 🧪

I used the GameSir G7 SE controller exclusively for two weeks with my Xbox Series X and played a variety of the best Xbox games in the process. From first-person shooters like Halo Infinite and Starfield to engrossing single-player adventures like Persona 4 Golden and Red Dead Redemption, the GameSir G7 SE controller excelled in every genre I threw at it.

I switched between two main profiles – one that was specifically optimized for first-person shooters, and another that was more of a generic, do-it-all profile. The profiles were created using the GameSir Nexus app, which is available to download from the Microsoft Store. While it’s a rather simplistic-looking app, it gets the job done effectively and is easy to use.

I also used a wired headset on occasion to test the volume control features and dedicated mute button, all of which worked as you’d expect.

GameSir provided a review unit of the GameSir G7 SE controller.

GameSir G7 SE specs 🛠️

Price: $49.99

Connection: USB

Compatibility: Works on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Weight: 221 grams

Features: Hall effect sticks, triggers, back buttons, swappable faceplate

What I like about the GameSir G7 SE controller ❤️

🙌 Hall effect analog sticks and triggers. Arguably the biggest selling point of the GameSir G7 SE is that it features Hall effect analog sticks and triggers. Unlike traditional controllers, Hall effect sensors are highly reliable and far less prone to stick drift as there’s no wear and friction. You can also enable greater sensitivity and accuracy using the analog sticks in the GameSir Nexus app, which is ideal for first-person shooters.

👍 Two back buttons. Once you’ve become accustomed to having extra buttons on a controller, it can be hard to go back. The clicky buttons on the rear of the G7 SE are ideal for remapping specific actions, letting you reload or switch weapons without taking your thumbs off the analog sticks. The back buttons are also super easy to press and the flush design means they’re not distracting and don’t make the controller uncomfortable to hold.

👌 Three customizable profiles. Like the best pro controllers, you can store up to three unique profiles on the GameSir G7 SE. It’s super easy to switch between them, too. Simply press the ‘M’ button and a corresponding face button and the controller will rumble to indicate a new profile has been selected.

😌 Ergonomic design. Matching the design of the official Xbox Wireless Controller, the GameSir G7 SE controller is comfortable and feels familiar in the hand. You’ll find tactile bumps on the grips and triggers, and the face buttons are responsive and a lot quieter than the clicky ones on the official Xbox gamepad. The same is true of the D-Pad.

🛠️ Excellent build quality. Perhaps the most impressive and surprising aspect of the GameSir G7 SE is the build quality. The controller is incredibly sturdy and doesn’t creak or shift when squeezed or twisted. There’s no distracting rattling when the rumble feature is active, which can be a common pitfall with some third-party pads.

🎮 Fantastic D-Pad. So many controllers overlook the D-Pad, but not the GameSir G7 SE. During my testing, I never encountered any double presses or missed inputs while using the D-Pad, and it reminds me of the excellent D-Pad on the Nintendo DS Lite. It’s a joy to use, but fighting fans may want a bit more feedback with each directional press.

🫨 Impressive rumble feedback. Pro tip: Make sure you head into the GameSir Nexus app as the default rumble setting is far too low. Crank it to the max and it’s far more satisfying, and you even get feedback in the triggers which is always fun whenever a game takes advantage of it.

🎧 Extra controls when using a wired headset. If you use a wired headset, the GameSir G7 SE has some nice quick controls. There’s a dedicated mute button on the bottom of the pad near the 3.5mm headset jack, and you can also adjust the overall volume and game/chat balance using the ‘M’ button and the D-Pad. Super handy.

🪶 Lightweight. The GameSir G7 SE controller is lightweight without feeling cheap. At 221 grams, it’s lighter than the official Xbox Wireless Controller which is 275 grams with batteries, and I found it effortless to hold for long periods of time while playing Starfield. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless is a cumbersome 345 grams, in comparison.

🔋 Never needs to be charged. One of the benefits of the GameSir G7 SE controller being wired is that you never need to worry about charging it. It’s always ready to go, and it’ll never randomly disconnect during crucial moments, either.

🖥️ Works on PC. Even though I primarily used the GameSir G7 SE controller on Xbox Series X, it works just as well on PC. That’s a great option, especially as I can’t put this controller down.

🔒 Back button locks. Even though I never felt the need to enable the back button locks, if you do find yourself accidentally pressing the back buttons during a heated gaming moment, it’s a smart addition.

🙅‍♂️ The Xbox GameSir Nexus app is barebones but works well. To get the most out of the GameSir G7 SE controller, you’ll need to download the GameSir Nexus app. It’s available on the Microsoft Store so you can customize the controller to your liking. It works well and allows you to change the sensitivity of the analog sticks and triggers, increase rumble feedback, remap buttons and more.

🎭 Swappable faceplate. Not keen on the white color of the GameSir G7 SE? No problem. While you might struggle to find many designs, the faceplate can be swapped for a black version if you prefer.

🆓 You get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. A lovely bonus, every purchase of the GameSir G7 SE currently includes one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. That’s $16.99 of added value.

What I dislike about the GameSir G7 SE controller 💔

🤷‍♂️ It’s wired. Perhaps the only downside with the GameSir G7 SE controller is the fact it’s wired. Depending on your setup, using a wired controller might not be possible, but thankfully the cable – which is also detachable – was long enough that I was able to play in my usual position comfortably.

🤓 You’ll need to read the manual. It isn’t obvious how to switch profiles on the GameSir G7 SE controller, so it’s worth checking the included manual before you get started. You should also download the accompanying app as

✋ No trigger stops. While not essential, the GameSir G7 SE doesn’t have trigger stocks. However, you can adjust the sensitivity of the triggers so they fire instantly when pressed, which mitigates the omission in my eyes.

Should you buy the GameSir G7 SE controller? 🤔

Yes, if…

✅ You want an incredibly affordable pro controller for Xbox.

✅ You want a comfortable Xbox controller that doesn’t need charging.

✅ You’re tired of stick drift and want a controller that will last.

No, if…

❌ You really can’t go back to using a wired controller.

❌ You can’t live without having four back buttons when playing online.

❌ You predominantly play fighting games and need a more tactile D-Pad.

