It turns out that the gorgeous Starfield Xbox controller which leaked last week is indeed real. And better still, it’s available to buy right now for $79.99 at Best Buy or the Microsoft Store while stocks last.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard confirmed a special edition Xbox controller would be released to celebrate the launch of the space-faring RPG, along with a Starfield-branded Xbox Wireless Headset.

There’s no denying that the Starfield gamepad is one of the best Xbox Series X controller colors available, as it’s intricately detailed and features some unique aspects that we haven’t seen before like transparent triggers.

The Xbox Wireless Headset has also had a glow-up from its standard black and green design. Like the Starfield controller, it’s adorned with some lovely little additions, like a red headband, gold accents on the microphone and earcups, and various little touches that make it feel like it’s straight out of the game. It’s also available at Best Buy or the Microsoft Store for $124.99.

Starfield is shaping up to be one of the best Xbox Series X games available when it releases on September 6 and is free to those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass on day one. If you’re subscription has run out, you can save money with our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month discount code.