It looks like a Starfield Xbox controller is breaking through the atmosphere and coming into land.

The controller, which is rumored to arrive alongside an accompanying headset, has been spotted in the wild and confirms well-known leaker billbil-kun’s claims that a Starfield Xbox controller will be revealed soon.

Microsoft has released a lot of Xbox Series X controller colors already this generation, so it’s no surprise its biggest game of the year is getting the red carpet treatment. The controller is impressively detailed, with various little flourishes and a unique white, red, gray, and gold color scheme.

Leaked pictures on Imgur show other pleasing touches, like how the battery pack includes the message “For all, into the Starfield”. There’s little doubt that the controller is legitimate, which means an announcement could happen at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11.

We’ve seen Xbox controllers leak well before they’ve been officially announced, such as the white Xbox Elite Series 2, which was eventually revealed to be the Xbox Series 2 Core Controller.

After the disappointing release of Redfall, there’s a lot riding on Bethesda’s space-faring RPG. Unfortunately, due to huge expectations, I believe Starfield is destined to fail due to the history of Bethesda’s previous game releases. However, I’m rooting for the game to succeed and think it could be a huge hit with the right audience.

Starfield is out on September 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It’ll launch straight into Xbox Game Pass on day one. Want to renew your subscription? You can save some money with our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month discount code.