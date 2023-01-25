Xbox Series X controller colors and price: we've ranked them all
The Xbox Wireless Controller comes in a lot of hudes. Here are all the Xbox Series X controller colors you an buy today
There are a lot of Xbox Series X controller colors. I mean a lot. Compared to the limited array of PS5 controller colors Sony’s put out, Microsoft has served up a feast of gamepad hues to choose between. You have your standard block colors, colorful camos, as well as an assortment of limited-edition releases. More keep coming all the time, and more keep draining our wallets.
But in a welcome change to many of the best Xbox Series X accessories, the many Xbox Series X controllers aren’t actually that expensive. The two standard colors – Carbon Black and Robot White – are sold at the same price, while three additional solid colors – Shock Blue, Pulse Red and Electric Volt – will set you back only a touch more. It’s only when you consider the several special edition color schemes Microsoft has released over the last couple of years that you start getting into pricey territory.
That’s to say nothing of Xbox Design Lab, Microsoft’s online controller customization store that lets you kit out a gamepad in a personalized skin. It isn’t cheap but offers a lot of scope for customization. If you’re the type of person who likes to coordinate the colors of your gaming hardware, or just likes to go wild with a paintbrush, it’s worth checking out.
Many of the best Xbox Series X games support local co-op, making a second controller a near-essential accessory. Plus, it’s always handy to have a spare on hand if the batteries in your main gamepad run out of charge. If you’re getting a second controller, you may as well get one that looks nice. That’s where this list comes in.
And just in case you were wondering, the latest Xbox Wireless Controller works with both of Microsoft’s new-gen systems. Don’t let controllers or their colors be the deciding factor when you’re choosing between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Standard Xbox controller colors
Carbon Black
Release Date: November 10, 2020
MSRP: $59.99
Carbon Black is the standard Xbox Series X controller color. Now I know what you’re thinking: black isn’t a color, it’s an absence of light. How could the boffins at Microsoft make such an elementary mistake? I have no answer for you. Just accept this is what most people will be holding when they’re playing on their Xbox.
Robot White
Release Date: November 10, 2020
MSRP: $59.99
There can’t be black without white – the two sides of the controller colorway universe forever locked in a battle for hueful dominance. This is the controller color that comes with every Xbox Series S. Those who grew up in the age of the Xbox 360 and associate the Xbox brand with white over black might be drawn to this one.
Shock Blue
Release Date: November 10, 2020
MSRP: $64.99
The final, third color to release alongside the Xbox Series X|S at launch was Shock Blue. It costs a touch more than the black and white options, so weigh up whether that extra $5 is really worthwhile.
Pulse Red
Release Date: February 12, 2021
MSRP: $64.99
The Pulse Red gamepad was the first non-launch Xbox Wireless Controller color scheme to release in February 2021. It’s a bright almost crimson color. And it’s named to evoke images of blood and high-octane racing, so you know it must be really, really cool.
Electric Volt
Release Date: April 27, 2021
MSRP: $64.99
Electric Volt is so enigmatically alluring that its name doesn’t even indicate its color. It’s green. Although not the classic dark Xbox green. More like a Mediterranean lime green that makes it look closer to a candy than a gamepad. PSA: don’t chew your controllers.
Deep Pink
Release Date: May 3, 2022
MSRP: $64.99
Despite what its name suggests, this Xbox controller color is actually quite bright. A little gaudy, even. It’s the pink of roses, or an unripe radish. If nothing else, it’s distinctive. You don’t often see pink controllers out in the wilds of brick and mortar shop shelves. Will it make you the talk of the town? I can’t say. Will it add a splash of color to your set-up? Most definitely.
Special edition Xbox controller colors
Daystrike Camo
Release Date: May 4, 2021
MSRP: $69.99
The Daystrike Camo was the first special edition color scheme to release after the launch of the Xbox Series X|S. It features a red and gray camouflage pattern, but does cost a whole $10 more than the standard white and black controller. Is that camo really worth it? Probably not if you have a red and gray carpet – drop it, and you might never find it again.
Aqua Shift
Release Date: August 31, 2021
MSRP: $69.99
Possibly the flashiest of all the Xbox Series X|S controllers, Aqua Shift features a shimmering blue finish. Add to that its rubberized grips with a two-tone swirl that catches the light, and it really does have that galactic, space-age quality. Fans were so happy with it, that finding it in stock can be tricky.
Lunar Shift
Release Date: November 11, 2022
MSRP: $69.99
The Lunar Shift is essentially a pearlescent version of the Aqua Shift. Its silver-gold finish shimmers in light, and its all-white buttons and bumpers look pretty slick. As one of the most recent Xbox controller colors to release, it’s readily available, too, so finding it shouldn’t be much of a problem.
Mineral Camo
Release Date: October 21, 2022
MSRP: $69.99
Think Daystrike Camo but in submarine blue. Mineral Camo is the latest Xbox controller color to launch and the most recent camo design. Microsoft suggests they’ll be launching even more down the line.
20th Anniversary special edition
Release Date: November 15, 2021
MSRP: $69.99
Released to celebrate 20 years of Xbox, this anniversary controller features a translucent black front, solid black grips and green back panels. It’s a hit of nostalgia, from the translucent plastic mimics gaming merch of the 2000s, to the bright green Xbox button that riffs on the original Xbox logo. It received a very limited release, however, and is very difficult to find stocked today.
Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition
Release Date: November 9, 2021
MSRP: $75
Released to coincide with Forza Horizon 5, this limited edition controller might just be the most striking gamepad Microsoft has released for the Xbox Series X|S. Its translucent yellow body is a first for an Xbox controller, and the pink and blue splatter looks halfway between paint and sherbert. The controller sold out very soon after launch, so finding it for a reasonable price can be tricky.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Halo Infintie Limited Edition
Release Date: November 25, 2021
MSRP: $199.99
Another tie-in controller for Xbox’s favorite green power-armored super soldier, this Elite Series 2 controller was released to coincide with Halo Infinite. Aside from its paneled front, it includes adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and a wrap-around rubberized grip. As you’d expect, it was in pretty high demand at launch and very quickly sold out at retailers.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Black
Release date: November 4, 2019
MSRP: $179.99
The original color of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller was – you guessed it – black! And it’s stayed a firm favorite ever since. Well, perhaps not so much a favorite as the default option for every gamepad manufacturer the world over. Handy if you want some consistency across your hardware.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core White
Release date: September 21, 2022
MSRP: $129.99
In September 2022, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller got a makeover. Its drab black shell was swapped out for white. Is it a big change? Absolutely not. But those playing on an Xbox Series S might prefer to pick up a pro controller that matches the color of their console. It comes with fewer accessories than the black Elite Series 2, however, hence the price cut.
Xbox Design Lab
You don’t have to settle for the retail range of Xbox controller colors. Microsoft’s official Xbox Design Lab lets you whip up your own gamepad color scheme and personalize its face plate, grips, D-pad, thumbsticks and front buttons. It even gives you the option to add an engraving if you’re hoping to make a romantic gift of it.
You’ll pay extra for a camo pattern and rubberized back grips and side grips, but a standard custom color job will set you back $69.99. It’s not unreasonable when you consider Microsoft’s own, non-personalized special-edition controllers cost the same price.
If you want to pay a lot more – $149.99 – you can also create a custom job for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. It’s just a shame you can’t spruce up the best Xbox Series X headsets to match.
Updated: January 25, 2023