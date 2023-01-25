(Credit: The Shortcut)

There are a lot of Xbox Series X controller colors. I mean a lot. Compared to the limited array of PS5 controller colors Sony’s put out, Microsoft has served up a feast of gamepad hues to choose between. You have your standard block colors, colorful camos, as well as an assortment of limited-edition releases. More keep coming all the time, and more keep draining our wallets.

But in a welcome change to many of the best Xbox Series X accessories, the many Xbox Series X controllers aren’t actually that expensive. The two standard colors – Carbon Black and Robot White – are sold at the same price, while three additional solid colors – Shock Blue, Pulse Red and Electric Volt – will set you back only a touch more. It’s only when you consider the several special edition color schemes Microsoft has released over the last couple of years that you start getting into pricey territory.

That’s to say nothing of Xbox Design Lab, Microsoft’s online controller customization store that lets you kit out a gamepad in a personalized skin. It isn’t cheap but offers a lot of scope for customization. If you’re the type of person who likes to coordinate the colors of your gaming hardware, or just likes to go wild with a paintbrush, it’s worth checking out.

Many of the best Xbox Series X games support local co-op, making a second controller a near-essential accessory. Plus, it’s always handy to have a spare on hand if the batteries in your main gamepad run out of charge. If you’re getting a second controller, you may as well get one that looks nice. That’s where this list comes in.

And just in case you were wondering, the latest Xbox Wireless Controller works with both of Microsoft’s new-gen systems. Don’t let controllers or their colors be the deciding factor when you’re choosing between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Standard Xbox controller colors

Carbon Black

Release Date: November 10, 2020

MSRP: $59.99

Carbon Black is the standard Xbox Series X controller color. Now I know what you’re thinking: black isn’t a color, it’s an absence of light. How could the boffins at Microsoft make such an elementary mistake? I have no answer for you. Just accept this is what most people will be holding when they’re playing on their Xbox.

Walmart: Xbox controller (Carbon Black)

Best Buy: Xbox controller (Carbon Black)

Amazon: Xbox controller (Carbon Black)

Robot White

Release Date: November 10, 2020

MSRP: $59.99

There can’t be black without white – the two sides of the controller colorway universe forever locked in a battle for hueful dominance. This is the controller color that comes with every Xbox Series S. Those who grew up in the age of the Xbox 360 and associate the Xbox brand with white over black might be drawn to this one.

Walmart: Xbox controller (Robot White)

Best Buy: Xbox controller (Robot White)

Amazon: Xbox controller (Robot White)

Shock Blue

Release Date: November 10, 2020

MSRP: $64.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Microsoft)

The final, third color to release alongside the Xbox Series X|S at launch was Shock Blue. It costs a touch more than the black and white options, so weigh up whether that extra $5 is really worthwhile.

Walmart: Xbox controller (Shock Blue)

Best Buy: Xbox controller (Shock Blue)

Amazon: Xbox controller (Shock Blue)

Pulse Red

Release Date: February 12, 2021

MSRP: $64.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Microsoft)

The Pulse Red gamepad was the first non-launch Xbox Wireless Controller color scheme to release in February 2021. It’s a bright almost crimson color. And it’s named to evoke images of blood and high-octane racing, so you know it must be really, really cool.

Walmart: Xbox controller (Pulse Red)

Best Buy: Xbox controller (Pulse Red)

Amazon: Xbox controller (Pulse Red))

Electric Volt

Release Date: April 27, 2021

MSRP: $64.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Microsoft)

Electric Volt is so enigmatically alluring that its name doesn’t even indicate its color. It’s green. Although not the classic dark Xbox green. More like a Mediterranean lime green that makes it look closer to a candy than a gamepad. PSA: don’t chew your controllers.

Walmart: Xbox controller (Electric Volt)

Best Buy: Xbox controller (Volt)

Amazon: Xbox controller (Electric Volt)

Deep Pink

Release Date: May 3, 2022

MSRP: $64.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Microsoft)

Despite what its name suggests, this Xbox controller color is actually quite bright. A little gaudy, even. It’s the pink of roses, or an unripe radish. If nothing else, it’s distinctive. You don’t often see pink controllers out in the wilds of brick and mortar shop shelves. Will it make you the talk of the town? I can’t say. Will it add a splash of color to your set-up? Most definitely.

Special edition Xbox controller colors

Daystrike Camo

Release Date: May 4, 2021

MSRP: $69.99

The Daystrike Camo was the first special edition color scheme to release after the launch of the Xbox Series X|S. It features a red and gray camouflage pattern, but does cost a whole $10 more than the standard white and black controller. Is that camo really worth it? Probably not if you have a red and gray carpet – drop it, and you might never find it again.

Walmart: Xbox controller (Daystrike)

Amazon: Xbox controller (Daystrike Camo)

Aqua Shift

Release Date: August 31, 2021

MSRP: $69.99

Possibly the flashiest of all the Xbox Series X|S controllers, Aqua Shift features a shimmering blue finish. Add to that its rubberized grips with a two-tone swirl that catches the light, and it really does have that galactic, space-age quality. Fans were so happy with it, that finding it in stock can be tricky.

Walmart: Xbox controller (Aqua Shift)

Best Buy: Xbox controller (Aqua Shift)

Amazon: Xbox controller (Aqua Shift)

Lunar Shift

Release Date: November 11, 2022

MSRP: $69.99

The Lunar Shift is essentially a pearlescent version of the Aqua Shift. Its silver-gold finish shimmers in light, and its all-white buttons and bumpers look pretty slick. As one of the most recent Xbox controller colors to release, it’s readily available, too, so finding it shouldn’t be much of a problem.

Walmart: Xbox controller (Lunar Shift)

Best Buy: Xbox controller (Lunar Shift)

Amazon: Xbox controller (Lunar Shift)

Mineral Camo

Release Date: October 21, 2022

MSRP: $69.99

Think Daystrike Camo but in submarine blue. Mineral Camo is the latest Xbox controller color to launch and the most recent camo design. Microsoft suggests they’ll be launching even more down the line.

Walmart: Xbox controller (Mineral Camo)

Best Buy: Xbox controller (Mineral Camo)

Amazon: Xbox controller (Mineral Camo)

20th Anniversary special edition

Release Date: November 15, 2021

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Microsoft)

Released to celebrate 20 years of Xbox, this anniversary controller features a translucent black front, solid black grips and green back panels. It’s a hit of nostalgia, from the translucent plastic mimics gaming merch of the 2000s, to the bright green Xbox button that riffs on the original Xbox logo. It received a very limited release, however, and is very difficult to find stocked today.

Amazon: Xbox controller (20th edition)

Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition

Release Date: November 9, 2021

MSRP: $75

Released to coincide with Forza Horizon 5, this limited edition controller might just be the most striking gamepad Microsoft has released for the Xbox Series X|S. Its translucent yellow body is a first for an Xbox controller, and the pink and blue splatter looks halfway between paint and sherbert. The controller sold out very soon after launch, so finding it for a reasonable price can be tricky.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Halo Infintie Limited Edition

Release Date: November 25, 2021

MSRP: $199.99

Another tie-in controller for Xbox’s favorite green power-armored super soldier, this Elite Series 2 controller was released to coincide with Halo Infinite. Aside from its paneled front, it includes adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and a wrap-around rubberized grip. As you’d expect, it was in pretty high demand at launch and very quickly sold out at retailers.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Black

Release date: November 4, 2019

MSRP: $179.99

(Credit: The Shortcut/Microsoft)

The original color of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller was – you guessed it – black! And it’s stayed a firm favorite ever since. Well, perhaps not so much a favorite as the default option for every gamepad manufacturer the world over. Handy if you want some consistency across your hardware.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core White

Release date: September 21, 2022

MSRP: $129.99

In September 2022, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller got a makeover. Its drab black shell was swapped out for white. Is it a big change? Absolutely not. But those playing on an Xbox Series S might prefer to pick up a pro controller that matches the color of their console. It comes with fewer accessories than the black Elite Series 2, however, hence the price cut.

(Credit: The Shortcut/Microsoft)

Xbox Design Lab

You don’t have to settle for the retail range of Xbox controller colors. Microsoft’s official Xbox Design Lab lets you whip up your own gamepad color scheme and personalize its face plate, grips, D-pad, thumbsticks and front buttons. It even gives you the option to add an engraving if you’re hoping to make a romantic gift of it.

You’ll pay extra for a camo pattern and rubberized back grips and side grips, but a standard custom color job will set you back $69.99. It’s not unreasonable when you consider Microsoft’s own, non-personalized special-edition controllers cost the same price.

If you want to pay a lot more – $149.99 – you can also create a custom job for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. It’s just a shame you can’t spruce up the best Xbox Series X headsets to match.

