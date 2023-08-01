Say hello to the Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition, the latest addition to Microsoft’s growing ranks of Xbox Series X controller colors.

The controller features a dynamic dark navy swirl and has been inspired by clouds and storming skies. Each controller should look unique, as it appears the manufacturing technique will produce subtle differences.

The Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller features a rubberized, blue-diamond pattern grip in case your plans get sweaty playing the best Xbox Series X games, and all the usual bells and whistles players have come to expect: Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack and a dedicated share button.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller

🆕 Microsoft has revealed a new Xbox Wireless Controller

⛈️ It’s called Stormcloud Vapor and features a dark navy swirl pattern

🙌 It also comes with an exclusive dynamic theme

📆 The controller is out on August 8 and costs $69.99

Those who pick up the Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller will receive an exclusive dynamic theme that features blue swirls in different tons. To access the theme, simply connect your new controller to your Xbox Series X|S console, and then head to Settings > General > Personalization > My Background.

A new Xbox Series X update has made dynamic backgrounds far more pleasing, as they were previously obstructed by large tiles. That’s no longer the case, meaning you can really appreciate just how good they can look.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition is available to pre-order today from the Microsoft Store and costs $69.99. It’s out on August 8, 2023. It’s not quite as spectacular as the Starfield Xbox controller, but let’s be honest – it’s unlikely to be topped anytime soon.