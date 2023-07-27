A new Xbox Series X update is rolling out now, and it might be the best one to date. The update overhauls the console’s home screen at long last, which players have said was too cluttered and overbearing.

The biggest issue with the old home screen was that it blocked your dynamic background or wallpaper. It also wasn’t as functional as it could be, and thankfully Microsoft has put in the work to fix it.

With the new Xbox home screen, which is available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, it’s now easier to discover the best Xbox Series X games, access your favorite titles and create a more personalized experience.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: new Xbox home screen

🆕 A new Xbox home screen is rolling out to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles

💚 It greatly improves upon the previous Xbox home screen

🙌 You can now see your background and dynamic backgrounds more clearly

👏 Navigation has also been improved significantly

A floating menu at the top of the screen lets you access your library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search, and Settings in a flash, and the tiles that engulfed players’ artwork and themes have now been reduced so you can actually your chosen background. You can see it action below.

An option has also been added that changes your background to match the game you’re highlighting in the recently played list, similar to what PS5 owners are used to.

Microsoft has struggled to nail down a home screen that fans have been happy with ever since the Xbox Series X launched, but there’s no doubt that this is the best version yet. Not only does it look great, but there’s no discernable lag and navigation is far more intuitive.

The new Xbox home screen comes ahead of two major upcoming Xbox Series X games. Starfield releases on September 6 and Forza Motorsport is out on October 10. Microsoft will be hoping that both titles resonant with consumers and critics alike after Redfall’s disastrous launch, which still hasn’t received its promised 60fps patch.

