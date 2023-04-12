Redfall, Arkane’s upcoming co-op vampire shooter and Microsoft’s next Xbox console exclusive, will be locked to 30fps on Xbox Series X|S when it launches next month.

Arkane shared the news in a tweet, announcing that “Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only”. It will run on Xbox Series X at 4K and 30fps, and on Xbox Series S at a maximum resolution of 1440p, also at 30fps. A 60fps Performance mode “will be added via [a] game update at a later date”.

Developer Arkane didn’t specify what performance options would be available on the PC version at launch, although the phrasing of the tweet suggests it will be playable at 60fps – as you’d expect.

Giving players an option between two or more graphics modes has become fashionable in recent years. Many of the best Xbox Series X games, such as Halo Infinite, offer players the choice between a high-fidelity Quality mode that prioritizes visual perfection at the cost of resolution and framerate, or a Performance mode that saves processing power and ups framerate by dropping graphical features.

That Redfall will release without a Performance mode is unusual, especially after its many delays. Most developers use the two modes as a way of granting players a choice over how they want to play, and many would likely prefer the higher-frame rate option given Redfall is a first-person shooter that demands moderately fast responses to bullets, vampires and psychic powers flying around the screen.

Last month, Redfall got some flak when it was revealed the game will require a constant online connection to play, regardless of whether you’re playing multiplayer co-op or single-player. Director Harvey Smith recently told Eurogamer that Arkane is looking into removing that always-online requirement.

Redfall is set to launch on May 2 and will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch. If you’re not already a member of Microsoft’s subscription service, use our Xbox Game Pass discount for a bit of money off.