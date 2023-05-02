Redfall has risen on Xbox consoles and PC, but it seems like a nightmare for all the wrong reasons.

The vampire-hunting first-person shooter was already mired with controversy after it was announced the game will run at 30fps on Xbox Series X, with a performance patch due sometime in the future. You’ll find boxed copies of Redfall warning of this embarrassing omission with a sticker.

However, it seems the game is plagued with more issues than simply a disappointing frame rate, so don’t expect Redfall to make our best Xbox Series X games list anytime soon.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Redfall reviews

😬 Redfall has an Opencritic score of 66 after 60 critic reviews

👎 Only 28% of critics would recommend Arkane’s new game

🧛‍♀️ Redfall is a co-op looter shooter

📆 The game is available now and free on Xbox Game Pass

Reviewers haven’t been impressed by developer Arkane’s co-op looter shooter, as it’s sitting on an Opencritic score of 66 after 60 critic reviews. Worse still, only 28% of critics recommend the game, which is now available to subscribers on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Here’s what the critics had to say.

GamesRadar+ gave Redfall two and a half stars out of five and said: “Redfall is ultimately not up to Arkane’s usual standards. It feels rushed, unfinished, and unsatisfying to play.”

GameSpot was even more scathing in its review, awarding Redfall 4/10. “Arkane takes a stab at infusing the genre du jour with its signature style, but the end results are a bloody mess.”

Pure Xbox was slightly more generous and gave Redfall 6/10. “Redfall sees Arkane experiment with melding genres, to mixed results. There's plenty of flashes of the style and narrative flair we've come to expect from this incredible studio as you explore the town and face off with its undead inhabitants.”

VGC also enjoyed Redfall more than most and gave the game four stars out of five. “Redfall is a compelling adventure with killer combat and an atmospheric setting in which you can easily lose a weekend. Even though it feels watered down by Arkane’s systemic standards, it’s an ambitious, primarily successful experiment full of narrative nuance and unique ideas.”

