Developer Arkane announced earlier this month that its upcoming vampire co-op shooter Redfall will launch on Xbox consoles with a frame rate ceiling of only 30fps, but it looks as if the memo wasn’t shared inside the company soon enough.

As Windows Central managing editor Jez Corden shared on Twitter, physical boxed copies of the game appear to have a small sticker on their back clarifying that the frame rate will be locked upon release.

“60 FPS Performance Mode Not available at launch,” the sticker reads.

It’s presumably been added to avoid claims of misleading advertising, as the back cover sleeve lists quite visibly “60 frames per second” as one of the features of the Xbox Series X version of the game.

It’s plausible that the cover sleeves were designed, printed and boxed before the decision was made to hold back 60fps support until after the game’s release, hence the sticker.

Arkane previously said Performance Mode will be added to Redfall down the line, although gave no specific date. We can probably only expect a maximum of 60fps, so don’t go thinking Redfall will wind up as among the other Xbox Series X 120fps games.

Redfall is set to release on May 2 and is headlining next month’s Xbox Game Pass titles. We’ve got our fingers crossed that it will be a big hit and earn its place on our list of the best Xbox Series X games.

