Looking for Xbox Series X 120fps games? Microsoft’s diminutive tower of power can play games at silky-smooth high frame rates, and it’s the console with the most 120fps compatible games by some margin.

But why is playing the best Xbox Series X games at 120fps so appealing? Well, you get smoother and more responsive gameplay, which is a big win in our book.

Higher frame rates can be the deciding factor between a win and a loss if you're a competitive gamer, too. That’s because input lag is significantly reduced when playing at 120fps, which means your button presses will register faster than if you were playing at a lower frame rate.

The update time for each frame at 120fps is 8ms, 16ms when playing at 60fps, and 32ms at 30fps. It’s easy to see why pro gamers opt to play at the highest frame rate possible, then.

Another benefit of playing Xbox Series X games at 120fps is that it helps with motion clarity and even reduces motion sickness. There’s less chance of visible ghosting, blur, or other distracting visual artifacts often occurring in games with lower frame rates.

But not every game has to hit the heady heights of 120fps to benefit from Xbox’s 120Hz output. Some titles, like A Plague Tale: Requiem can run at 40fps, which is a step above 30fps and a noticeable improvement.

Ready to experience the benefits of higher frame rates? Check out all the Xbox Series X games with 120fps support below. 👇

👀 Looking for PS5 120fps games?

120fps Xbox Series X games list 💨

Microsoft's flagship console has an impressive list of 120fps games, and we see more games get high frame rate support every month. From flagship titles such as Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Gears 5, to indies like The Touryst and Bright Memory Infinite, if you own a capable display, Microsoft’s console is leading the way for 120fps games.

Remember to check each game’s settings to see whether its high frame rate mode is enabled, as it may not be turned on by default. You’ll also need to ensure 120Hz is enabled in the Xbox system settings.

You’ll notice that some titles achieve 120fps via FPS Boost. This feature allows select backward compatible games to run at double or even quadruple the original frame rate and is only available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

🏆 Apex Legends

🛣️ Asphalt 9: Legends

🐀 A Plague Tale: Innocence

👽 Alien Isolation (via FPS Boost)

🪖 Battle Chasers: Nightwar (via FPS Boost)

🪖 Battlefield 1 (via FPS Boost)

🪖 Battlefield 4 (via FPS Boost)

🪖 Battlefield 5 (via FPS Boost)

🪖 Battlefield Hardline (via FPS Boost)

🏝️ Black Desert Online

🪙 Borderlands 3

💭 Bright Memory Infinite

🪖 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

🪖 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

🪖Call of Duty: Vanguard

🪖 Call of Duty: Warzone

🪖 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

🚸 CrossCode

❌ CrossFireX

💀 Deathloop

🚲 Descenders

☄️ Destiny 2 (Crucible)

😈 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

🚘 Dirt 4 (via FPS Boost)

🚗 Dirt 5

🔥 Doom Eternal

🍗 Don't Starve: Giant Edition (via FPS Boost)

🦾 ExoMecha

🏎️ F1 2021

🏎️ F1 22

🕺 Fortnite

⚙️ Gears 5 (multiplayer)

👻 Ghostrunner

🃏 Gris

⛳ Golf with your Friends (via FPS Boost)

💚 Halo Infinite

🟢 Halo: The Master Chief Collection

🟩 Halo: Spartan Assault (via FPS Boost)

🤺 Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

🐜 Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (via FPS Boost)

😵‍💫 Hyperscape (via FPS Boost)

🏝️ Island Saver (via FPS Boost)

👩‍⚖️ Jydge

👑 King Oddball

🔴 Knockout City

💢 LEGO Marvel Superheroes (via FPS Boost)

💥 LEGO Marvel's Avengers (via FPS Boost)

💍 LEGO The Hobbit (via FPS Boost)

🪃 Mad Max (via FPS Boost)

🌌 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

🪆 Metro 2033 Redux (via FPS Boost)

🪆 Metro: Last Light Redux (via FPS Boost)

📦 Moving Out (via FPS Boost)

🍌 My Friend Pedro (via FPS Boost)

🎸 Metal: Hellsinger

🧱 Minecraft Dungeons

🪞 Mirror's Edge Catalyst (via FPS Boost)

👹 Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

🦊 New Super Lucky's Tale (via FPS Boost)

🛹 OlliOlli World

🌬️ Ori and the Will of the Wisps

👶 Orphan of the Machine

🧑‍🍳 Overcooked 2! (via FPS Boost)

👁️‍🗨️ Overwatch

🐵 Overwatch 2

🗡️ Paladins (via FPS Boost)

🌿 Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (via FPS Boost)

🪴 Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare (via FPS Boost)

🌱 Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 (via FPS Boost)

⛑️ Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (via FPS Boost)

🧠 Psychonauts 2

🤘 Quake

🌈 Rainbow Six Siege

👑 Realm Royale (via FPS Boost)

👮‍♀️ Resident Evil 2

✨ Resident Evil 3

🧟‍♀️ Resident Evil 7

🚀 Rocket League

🤝 Rogue Company

🎎 Samurai Shodown

🏴‍☠️ Sea of Thieves

🦖 Second Extinction

🦴 Skeletal Avenger

🔫 Star Wars Battlefront (via FPS Boost)

🔫 Star Wars Battlefront 2 (via FPS Boost)

🧑‍✈️ Star Wars: Squadrons

🔨 SMITE (via FPS Boost)

🥵 Superhot (via FPS Boost)

🥵 Superhot: Mind Control Delete

🦊 Super Lucky's Tale (via FPS Boost)

🏡 The Gardens Between (via FPS Boost)

🦅 The Falconeer

🧱 The LEGO Movie Videogame (via FPS Boost)

📷 The Touryst

🤖 Titanfall (via FPS Boost)

🤖 Titanfall 2 (via FPS Boost)

🛹 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

📦 Totally Reliable Delivery Service (via FPS Boost)

🧶 Unravel 2 (via FPS Boost)

🦸 Unruly Heroes (via FPS Boost)

🦢 Untitled Goose Game (via FPS Boost)

🚘 WRC 9

🧟 Zombie Army 4

Did we miss any games? Let us know in the comments below. You can also see what’s coming out soon with our Xbox Series X games 2023 list.

How do I play Xbox Series X games at 120fps? 🧐

To play supported Xbox Series X games at 120fps, you’ll need a TV or monitor with an HDMI 2.1 port. The quickest way to see whether your display supports high frame rates is to go to the Xbox Series X’s settings and click on ‘TV & display options’ in the ‘General’ submenu. Next, click on ‘4K TV details’ to see every feature your display supports. You can also click on ‘Refresh rate’ under ‘Resolution,’ where you should see a 120 Hz option if your TV supports it.

🆚 Can’t decide between the PS5 vs Xbox Series X?

What’s the difference between 120fps and 120Hz? 🤔

Hertz (Hz) refers to the number of times a display refreshes per second, and frames per second (or fps) is the number of individual images generated by a console or a PC. Even though the two terms are used interchangeably, there are a few things to note. If a game supports 120fps, you won’t be able to experience it if you don’t have a 120Hz display. Similarly, if you’re playing a game that runs at 60fps on a 120Hz display, the game won’t run at 120fps unless it supports high frame rates.

Are there any downsides to playing Xbox Series X games at 120fps? 🤷‍♂️

One trade-off of playing 120fps Xbox Series X games is that developers will often have to lower the resolution of a title to ensure they can hit a higher frame rate. That means games might run at 1440p or 1080p, so if you’re a stickler for resolution, bear that in mind. Often the increase in motion clarity can make up for the drop in resolution, and if you’re playing a fast-paced game like Call of Duty, you won’t have time to stop and soak in the finer graphical details.

Could we see fewer 120fps Xbox Series X games in the future? 🫣

We’ve started to see some Xbox Series X|S games like A Plague Tale: Requiem and Gotham Knights fail to offer a 60fps mode, never mind 120fps. There’s a feeling that games that truly take advantage of the current-gen hardware will struggle to output at higher frame rates, opting for more graphically demanding features like ray tracing instead.

While I personally hope that’s not the case, A Plague Tale: Requiem at least lets those with 120Hz displays play the game at 40fps, which provides a smoother experience than 30fps. We’ll have to see whether the Xbox Series X 120fps games list continues to grow, but there’s no doubt that things have slowed down now the console is two years old.

Updated: January 9, 2023