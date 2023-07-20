(Credit: Turn 10 Studios)

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful home console on the market and supports ray tracing, a graphical technology that wasn’t available on Xbox One or Xbox One X.

If you’re new to ray tracing, here’s what you need to know: it allows developers to implement accurate lighting, reflections, and shadows into video games that help make worlds look more believable and closer to what we expect in real-life.

However, not every Xbox Series X game has ray tracing support. Out of all the titles on our best Xbox Series X games list, only three games support ray tracing, which shows it isn’t a must-have feature for most players.

That doesn’t mean ray tracing isn’t worthwhile, though. The main problem is that it takes a lot of processing power and therefore isn’t a priority for some developers or even gamers. You’ll almost always have to sacrifice resolution or frame rate if you want to enjoy ray tracing on consoles.

If you’re looking for every Xbox Series X game with ray tracing support, then, check out the titles below. We’ll update this list as more games are announced in the future.

If you’re not interested in ray tracing and would rather play games at a higher frame rate, our PS5 120fps games and Xbox Series X 120fps games list every title that supports 120Hz. You can also see every PS5 game with ray tracing support.

Xbox Series X games with ray tracing

The vast majority of Xbox Series X games don’t support ray tracing due to the heavy performance impact. Titles that do support the feature rarely run at 60fps as a result, meaning you can usually expect a drop in frame rate to 30fps if you want to experience the extra graphical fidelity ray tracing can provide.

While more games will likely receive ray tracing support in the future, don’t expect to see it present in every release.

Here’s every Xbox Series X game with ray tracing in 2023:

💭 Bright Memory: Infinite

🪖 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

🪖 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

🌊 Call of the Sea

🚀 Chorus

👩‍🦰 Control: Ultimate Edition

🦾 Cyberpunk 2077

🇺🇸 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

💀 Deathloop

🌕 Deliver Us The Moon

😈 Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

🚘 Dirt 5

🔥 Doom Eternal

🧟‍♀️ Dying Light 2: Stay Human

💍 Elden Ring

🏎️ F1 21

🏎️ F1 22

🏎️ F1 23

🪂 Fortnite

🚘 Forza Motorsport

👻 Ghostrunner

🗼 Ghostwire: Tokyo

🚨 Grand Theft Auto 5

🔫 Halo Infinite

👔 Hitman 3

🪄 Hogwarts Legacy

😱 Little Nightmares 2

🦈 Maneater

🌌 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

🚇 Metro Exodus

🏀 NBA 2K21

👀 Observer: System Redux

👮‍♀️ Resident Evil 2

⭐️ Resident Evil 3

🪓 Resident Evil 4

🚪 Resident Evil 7

👒 Resident Evil Village

🏍️ Ride 4

✨ Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

🔫 The Callisto Protocol

⚔️ The Witcher 3: Wildhunt

🤖 Quantum Error

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Watch Dogs Legion

Have we missed any Xbox Series X games with ray tracing support on this list? Let us know in the comments below.

What is ray tracing?

Ray tracing is a graphical technique that accurately simulates how light behaves in the real world. Instead of using “baked” lighting, which has several limitations, ray tracing can calculate how light reflects, refracts, and interacts with objects and materials. This can have a dramatic impact on how a game looks as ray tracing comes in many forms like ray traced reflections, shadows, and lighting, which all serve to make games look more lifelike.

However, the biggest problem with ray tracing, especially on consoles, is that it’s computationally intensive. It’s why the majority of games that do support ray tracing on Xbox Series X will sacrifice a game’s resolution and frame rate to make up for the expensive performance hit.

It’s fair to say that ray tracing is the future, but one that requires powerful hardware to get the most out of it. With that in mind, only a small minority of Xbox Series X games will support ray tracing this generation.