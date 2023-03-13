(Credit: Insomniac Games)

The PS5 is a powerful console and supports cutting-edge features like ray tracing, something that simply isn’t possible on the PS4 or PS4 Pro.

If you’re new to the technology, ray tracing can make games look more realistic. It enables developers to implement accurate lighting, reflections and shadows into video games that help make worlds look more believable and akin to what we expect in real-life.

However, not every PS5 game has ray tracing support. In fact, out of all the titles on our best PS5 games list, only four PlayStation 5 games support ray tracing. The list is slim.

That doesn’t mean ray tracing isn’t a worthwhile feature, it just takes a lot of processing power and isn’t currently a priority for some developers or even gamers. If you’re looking for every PS5 game with ray tracing support, then, check out the titles below. We’ll update this list as more games are announced in the future.

If you’re not interested in ray tracing and would rather play games at a higher frame rate, our PS5 120fps games and Xbox Series X 120fps games list every title that supports 120Hz.

PS5 games with ray tracing

(Credit: Arkane Studios)

Not every PS5 game supports ray tracing. In fact, the majority don’t include ray tracing due to the heavy performance cost. Those that do support racing tracing rarely run at 60fps, meaning you can usually expect a drop in frame rate to 30fps if you want to enjoy the extra graphical fidelity ray tracing can provide.

While we’re likely to see more games support ray tracing in the future, don’t expect it to become a permanent fixture in every release.

Here’s every PS5 game with ray tracing:

💭 Bright Memory: Infinite

🪖 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

🪖 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

👩‍🦰 Control: Ultimate Edition

🦾 Cyberpunk 2077

💀 Deathloop

🌕 Deliver Us The Moon

😈 Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

🚘 Dirt 5

🔥 Doom Eternal

🧟‍♀️ Dying Light 2: Stay Human

🏎️ F1 21

🏎️ F1 22

✨ Forspoken

🪂 Fortnite

👻 Ghostrunner

🗼 Ghostwire: Tokyo

🏎️ Gran Turismo 7 (replays and Autoshow only)

🚨 Grand Theft Auto 5

😱 Little Nightmares 2

🦈 Maneater

🌌 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

🕷️ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

🕸️ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

🚇 Metro Exodus

🏀 NBA 2K21

👀 Observer: System Redux

🔧 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

👮‍♀️ Resident Evil 2

⭐️ Resident Evil 3

👒 Resident Evil Village

🔫 The Callisto Protocol

⚔️ The Witcher 3: Wildhunt

🤖 Quantum Error

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Watch Dogs Legion

Have we missed any PS5 games with ray tracing support on this list? Let us know in the comments below.

What is ray tracing?

(Credit: CD Projekt Red)

Ray tracing is a technique that simulates how light behaves in the real world and calculates how light reflects, refracts and interacts with objects and materials. This can have a dramatic impact on how a game looks as ray tracing comes in many forms like ray traced reflections, shadows and lighting, which all serve to make games look more realistic.

Instead of developers having to spend hours “baking” lighting or reflections into a scene, ray tracing provides a far more dynamic and believable solution. However, the biggest problem with ray tracing, particularly on consoles, is that it’s computationally intensive. It’s why the majority of games that do support ray tracing on PS5 will tend to lower the game’s resolution and half the frame rate to make up for the performance hit.