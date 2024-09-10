(Credit: The Shortcut/Polyphony Digital)

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro can deliver almost double the power of the standard PS5, delivering the same Fidelity Mode visuals at higher frame rates. But which games will be PS5 Pro-enhanced?

Sony showed off which games will benefit from the PS5 Pro, and we’ve rounded them all up here to save you time. We’ll update this list with the specific enhancement each title will receive, whether that’s a doubling of frame rates or the addition of ray tracing support.

Every PS5 Pro-enhanced game so far

🔦 Alan Wake 2

🥷 Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

⚔️ Demon’s Souls

🐉 Dragon’s Dogma 2

🗡️ Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

🏎️ Gran Turismo 7

🪄 Hogwarts Legacy

🦖 Horizon Forbidden West

🕸️ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

🔧 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

🚗 The Crew Motorfest

🔫 The First Descendant

🏹 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

How does a game become PS5 Pro-enhanced?

For a PS5 title to be classed a PS5 Pro-enhanced, it must meet these criteria:

Increased target resolution for titles that run a fixed resolution on the standard console

Increased target maximum resolution for titles that run at variable resolution on the standard console

Increased target frame rate for titles that target a fixed frame rate on the standard console

Inclusion of PS5 Pro Raytracing effects

If a game can meet these requirements outlined by Sony, it will be classed as PS5 Pro-enhanced. Expect more titles to join the above list in the run-up to PS5 Pro’s release date on November 7, and we’ll update this page when they do. Don’t forget PS5 Pro pre-orders go live on September 26. The console costs $699.99 and is digital-only. You’ll also need to shell out extra for a stand if you want to stand the console vertically.

