🤯 The PS5 Pro is capable of outputting some games at 8K resolution

🤞 It’s something that Sony initially promised on the PS5’s retail box, but 8K support was never realized

🙌 However, that’s now changed with the arrival of the PS5 Pro

👇 Only a few games are supported, but we’ll update this list when more titles are announced

With the list of PS5 Pro enhanced games continuing to grow, a select number of titles will be able to hit the heady heights of 8K resolution when running on Sony’s new console.

That’s quite the achievement, but don’t expect many games to take advantage of the highest resolution mode we’ve seen on a console to date. The list of 8K PS5 Pro games is bound to be small at first, but if you’ve got a capable display, the PlayStation 5 Pro will let you get the most out of it.

The wait for 8K gaming on PS5 has been a long one. Sony originally included an 8K logo on the PlayStation 5’s retail box, but later removed it when it released the PS5 Slim. Neither console has ever received an update to output at 8K, but PS5 Pro is finally making it happen.

Like with our lists of PS5 120fps games and every PS5 game with ray tracing support, we’ll update this page whenever a new 8K PlayStation 5 Pro title is announced.

Every 8K game on PS5 Pro

The PS5 games below have been enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro and are capable fo outputting at 8K. Remember: you’ll need a display that supports 8K resolution, otherwise you won’t see any benefit and the modes won’t be available to select.

🚗 Gran Turismo 7

🏎️ F1 24

What is 8K resolution?

8K resolution is a display format that has a significantly higher pixel count than 4K: 7680 x 4230 versus 3840 x 2160. However, despite being available for quite some time, 8K TVs still haven’t been widely adopted, with the vast majority of TVs, monitor and display manfucaturers targeting a maximum output of 4K.

Running a game at 8K resolution takes an immense amount of graphical horsepower due to the amount of pixels being rendered. It’s why 8K gaming has been reserved to those with the most expensive GPUs, but new upscaling technology means it’s possible to hit an 8K output without spending resources to render a native image.

With four times as many total pixels as 4K UHD, the fact the PS5 Pro can run games at 8K on a console is impressive, to say the least.

PS5 Pro 8K games will rely heavily on upscaling, using a lower internal resolution and then applying Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) to create a convincing 8K-like image.

Why are there no 8K/120fps games on PS5 Pro?

The HDMI 2.1 specification doesn’t have the bandwith to render such a high resolution and a blazing-fast frame rate, which means you can only display 8K at 60Hz. If you want to play games at 120fps, the highest resolution you can acheive is 4K.

