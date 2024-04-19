(Credit: The Shortcut)

The PS5 will soon be joined by a more powerful version: the PS5 Pro. Sony is planning to release a mid-gen refresh of the popular PlayStation 5 toward the end of this year, but when it comes to the PS5 vs PS5 Pro, which one is right for you?

We’ve put the two consoles head-to-head to help you reach an informed decision and save you the headache of trying to figure it all out on your own. Here’s what you need to know in a nutshell, though: the PS5 Pro is just a more capable, powerful, and more expensive version of the existing PS5 console.

It’s best to think of the PS5 Pro as the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max. It’s essentially the same thing but with just a few extra bells a whistles for those who may desire better-looking games. If that doesn’t sound like you, you’ll be more than satisfied with the existing PS5. But if you want the very best PlayStation gaming experience possible, the PS5 Pro should be on your radar. Check out our PS5 vs PS5 Pro comparison below for everything you need to know.

PS5 vs PS5 Pro: price

The PS5 has retained its launch price of $499 in the US, which gives us a good indication of how much the PS5 Pro might cost.

The release of the redesigned PS5 Slim didn’t usher in an expected price drop, breaking a trend that we’ve seen ever since the original PlayStation was released. The price of the PS5 Slim Digital actually increased by $50 compared to its chunkier predecessor, too, which suggests Sony hasn’t been able to reduce manufacturing and shipping costs as much as it would like.

We already know that the PS5 Pro will be more expensive than the PlayStation 5 due to its more powerful hardware, but how much will the mid-gen console refresh cost? A safe estimate is at least $599.99, which would put it on par with the PS3’s ill-fated launch price and $50 more than the struggling PSVR 2.

PS5 vs PS5 Pro: specs

The PS5 Pro specs have been leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony, with multiple outlets confirming the same technical specifications. Here’s how the PS5 vs PS5 Pro compare when it comes to specs.

💙 PS5 specs

💨 CPU/Clock Speeds: 8 core/16 Thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz

💪 GPU Compute Units/ Architecture: 36 CUs, RDNA 2

🚄 TFLOPs/GPU Clock Speed: 10.23TF/2.23GHz

💭 GDDR6 Memory: 16GB at 14Gbps

🎮 Memory Available For Games: 12.5GB

📏 Memory Interface/Bandwidth: 256-bit/448GB/s

💿 Storage: 825GB/1TB (Slim)

💙 PS5 Pro specs

💨 CPU/Clock Speeds: 8-core/16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz/3.85GHz

💪 GPU Compute Units/ Architecture: 60 CUs, RNDA 3 (TBC)

🚄 TFLOPs/GPU Clock Speed: 33.5TF/2.18GHz (TBC)

💭 GDDR6 Memory: 16GB at 18Gbps

🎮 Memory Available For Games: 13.7GB

📏 Memory Interface/Bandwidth: 256-bit/576GB/s

💿 Storage: 1TB

If the numbers above don’t mean anything to you, here’s a quick summary: PS5 Pro’s GPU is approximately 45% faster, the CPU remains the same but can be boosted by an additional 10%, and the console’s memory is 28% faster. The result is a console that can push more pixels and higher frame rates, as well as deliver up to a three times increase in ray tracing performance.

If you’ve started to feel like PS5 games don’t look quite as sharp as they should or run as smoothly as you’d like, the PS5 Pro’s higher specs should help. It should also greatly increase the number of PS5 games with ray tracing support.

PS5 vs PS5 Pro: games

(Credit: Insomniac Games)

Not every title will benefit from the PS5 Pro’s increased power, but expect many of the best PS5 games to receive a patch that will increase a game’s resolution, frame rate or add ray tracing effects.

Sony has outlined a strict set of rules that developers must achieve if they want a game to be classed ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’. The ideal scenario is that a game will utilize the PS5 Pro’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling technology, maintain a 60fps frame rate and include ray tracing effects.

However, the PS5 Pro Enhanced label can be extended to existing PS5 games as long as the developer improves a title in one or four of the following ways:

Increased target resolution for titles that run a fixed resolution on the standard console

Increased target maximum resolution for titles that run at variable resolution on the standard console

Increased target frame rate for titles that target a fixed frame rate on the standard console

Inclusion of PS5 Pro ray tracing effects

It means that a PS5 game that runs at 30fps can still be classed as PS5 Pro Enhanced if it increases its previous maximum resolution or adds in ray tracing effects that weren’t possible on the original PlayStation 5 console.

The PS5 Pro will also include an “ultra-boost” mode that will improve the performance of PlayStation 5 games that aren’t enhanced. It sounds similar to the PS4 Pro’s boost mode, which helps certain games run at higher variable resolutions and more stable frame rates even if they don’t receive a dedicated patch.

Of course, every PS5 game that runs on the original PlayStation 5 will work on PS5 Pro. The only real difference is that some will be specifically enhanced to take advantage of the Pro console’s extra power.

PS5 vs PS5 Pro: which one should you buy?

The PS5 Pro is aimed at those who want the very best gaming experience possible on PlayStation. It isn’t for everyone, as many will be more than satisfied with how games look and run on Sony’s current machine, or might not even care about having the very best visuals possible.

The PS5 Pro will probably appeal more to those who were lucky enough to get a PS5 at launch and weren’t at the mercy of waiting for a PS5 restock. The console turns four this November, which is when the PS5 Pro is due to release. The additional horsepower might reinvigorate your desire for gaming, or simply give you another reason to revisit older titles you loved.

You can’t go wrong with either system, but price is usually the determining factor for many. The PS5 is the cheaper of the two, and sometimes you can find a great deal that includes a game or two. We’ll have to wait and see just how compelling a case Sony can make for its new console, as even some developers have said the PS5 Pro isn’t needed.