📈 The PS5 Pro just got more expensive for those who want the full package

😭 Sony has confirmed that PS5 Slim covers won’t work with the new console

🔜 Instead, it’ll be releasing PS5 Pro covers at a later date

💰 PS5 Slim covers cost between $54.99 and $64.99

Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order

Best Buy: PS5 Pro pre-order

GameStop: PS5 Pro pre-order

Amazon: PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro costs $699.99 and doesn’t include a disc drive or vertical stand, taking the total cost of Sony’s more powerful console to $809.97 if you want the full package.

However, the PlayStation 5 Pro just got even more expensive as Sony has confirmed that PS5 Slim console covers aren’t compatible with its new system.

In a statement to IGN, a PlayStation representative said: "PS5 console covers are not compatible with PS5 Pro. However, players will be able to swap out different console covers for PS5 Pro when they become available in the future.”

It means Sony will sell a third version of its plastic console covers. The statement comes after a Reddit user confirmed their Cobalt Blue PS5 Slim plates didn’t fit on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

“I had some Cobalt blue plates so I decided to try them out on the Pro and I can confirm the bottom plates match the slim however the top plates do not match because while they're physically the same size,” the user wrote. “The teeth that connect to the system are in slightly different places. So you can't connect the top part. I'm only telling you all this so y'all know and don't bother ordering plates for the slim to use on the Pro.”

Despite featuring a similar split-plate design, it’s a shame that the PS5 Pro doesn’t work with the PlayStation Slim covers. The covers aren’t cheap and range from $54.99 to $64.99, depending on the color you choose. It also means you can’t pop off your PS5 30th Anniversary Edition covers and put them on the PS5 Pro.

Should the PS5 Pro covers cost the same as the Slim’s, the total price for a fully kitted PS5 Pro now stands at $864.96, and that’s without a game or a PS Plus Essential subscription.

PS5 Pro support is strong

Thankfully, Sony has at least rallied round developers to support its new console. PS5 Pro will launch with over 80 enhanced games, which is 30 more than we were initially promised. The PS5 Pro enhanced games list includes many of the best PS5 games, and already dwarfs the 45 enhanced games that were available when the PS4 Pro launched.

Still, the asking price for higher resolutions, frame rates and a few new graphical effects is high. Especially when you give a Meta Quest 3S a PS5 Pro-like upgrade for just $11.99.

The PS5 Pro releases on November 7. It still hasn’t sold out but was recently the best-selling console on Amazon by some margin.

Up next: PS5 vs PS5 Pro: how does the standard PlayStation 5 compare?

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.