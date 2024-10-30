👀 PS5 Pro owners can look forward to more enhanced games than we thought

📈 Over 80 titles will be PS5 Pro enhanced

🤩 Expect higher resolutions, frame rates and ray tracing effects

📆 The PlayStation 5 Pro costs $699.99 and launches on November 7

The list of PS5 Pro enhanced games has now surpassed over 80 titles, which is 30 more than Sony initially said would be ready for the console’s launch.

That’s good news for those who have parted ways with $699.99 for Sony’s souped up PlayStation 5, and many PS5 Pro updates are rolling out now ahead of time.

Several of the best PS5 games are being enhanced for the PlayStation 5 Pro, including Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Last of Us Part 1 and Stellar Blade.

Third-party games such as Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Diablo 4 and Fortnite will also play best on PlayStation 5 Pro.

Unfortunately, the PS5 Pro doesn’t include a disc drive, so you’ll need to purchase the PS5 Disc Drive add-on if you have a library of physical games. Otherwise you’ll have to buy games you already own again in digital form.

I’ve slowly come round to the idea of buying a PS5 Pro. However, it’s clearly a luxury upgrade for those who want the very best experience and are already heavily invested in the PlayStation ecosystem. It’s also a more convenient solution than building a gaming a PC, though you can expect better graphics and performance if you opt for a powerful PC.

The PS5 Pro releases on November 7 and promises to increase resolution and performance in over 80 games. We’ll also see more PS5 games with ray tracing support and PS5 120fps games. Thanks to the power of Sony’s new console, there are also two 8K PS5 Pro games to enjoy for those with a compatible display.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.