💪 PS5 Pro updates are rolling out now for enhanced games

🆕 Sony has updated several of its first-party titles ahead of the console’s launch

👏 There are over 50 PS5 Pro enhanced games announced so far

📆 PS5 Pro launches on November 7 for $699.99

The PS5 Pro’s launch date of November 7 is drawing ever closer, and developers are already releasing updates in preparation.

Patches for several PlayStation Studios games have gone live early, including updates for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Each game takes advantage of the PS5 Pro’s additional power, increasing the resolution to a 4K output using PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) and the target frame rate.

Some titles, like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, also introduce new ray tracing features. In the game’s Fidelity Pro mode, gamers can choose to turn on ray traced key light shadows, which makes shadows from the sun appear more natural and realistic.

We’ve also seen a couple of 8K games on PS5 Pro announced, with Gran Turismo 7 and F1 24 both offering an 8K resolution mode if you have a compatible display. Expect to see more PS5 120fps games, too, as developers can reach higher frame rates than before.

The list of PS5 Pro enhanced games is up to 50 titles strong and includes many of the best PS5 games. But the entry fee is steep if you want to enjoy them. The PS5 Pro costs $699.99 and doesn’t include a disc drive. You’ll also have to pay an additional $29.99 if you want to stand the console vertically.

Still, the prospect of better looking games and the convenience a console provides compared to a gaming PC might be enough of a reason for many to invest in Sony’s new PlayStation 5 when it launches on November 7. The PS5 Pro was the best-selling console on Amazon a few weeks ago, though it still hasn’t sold out.

Up next: Every PS5 game with ray tracing support in 2024

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.