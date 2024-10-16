📈 The PS5 Pro is selling well on Amazon, despite its high price tag

🥇 It’s the best-selling console by some distance

📆 The PS5 Pro releases on November 7

😣 Remember: the PS5 Disc Drive and vertical stand are sold separately

The PS5 Pro is currently the best-selling console on Amazon ahead of its November 7 release date. The closest competitor is Sony’s PS5 Slim, which sits 20 places lower in Amazon’s “best sellers in video games” list, while the Nintendo Switch can only muster 51st place. No consoles from Microsoft are present.

The PS5 Pro isn’t quite as popular as the Meta Quest 3S, which occupies 7th position, but it’s an encouraging sign for Sony’s $700 console.

Sony has promised over 50 PS5 Pro enhanced games at launch, which includes many of the best PS5 games, like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Stellar Blade, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The PS5 Pro is sitting pretty in 9th place overall. (Credit: The Shortcut)

The PS5 Pro can also run games at 8K resolution if you have a capable display, including Gran Turismo 7 and F1 24. However, it’s primarily designed for those who want the higher framerates of a game’s Performance mode, without sacrificing the resolution.

Sony hasn’t showcased exactly how PSVR 2 on PS5 Pro works, but it’s likely the same deal as what we saw with the PS4 Pro and original PSVR: it should let developers achieve higher resolutions and framerates.

Remember: the PS5 Pro doesn’t include a vertical stand or a disc drive. If you have any physical games you’d still like to play – like me – you’ll need to spend an extra $79.99 on the PS5 Disc Drive add-on. Sadly, I can’t buy a PS5 Pro just yet, as it remains sold out in the UK but thankfully it was recently restocked across every major US retailer.

However, don’t expect to see the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle again. Only 12,300 units of the limited edition console were produced, and they sold out almost instantly.

